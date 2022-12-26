ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Spun

Peyton Manning Reveals if He's Interested In Broncos Job

The Broncos will be in the market for a new head coach this offseason. Earlier this week, the franchise relieved Nathaniel Hackett of his duties. Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was recently asked if he has interest in the team's latest job opening. He quickly shut that idea down. "I...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Super Bowl MVP drops bold Max Duggan-Tim Tebow take

The TCU Horned Frogs are gearing up to take on Michigan in the College Football Playoff. Heading into the matchup, a former Super Bowl MVP dropped a take comparing TCU quarterback Max Duggan to college football legend Tim Tebow. Desmond Howard, the MVP of Super Bowl XXXI, spoke about Duggan’s...
FORT WORTH, TX
People

Robert Griffin III's Pregnant Wife Grete Shows Off Maternity Style at Heisman Ceremony: Photos

Robert Griffin III was joined by pregnant wife Grete Griffin at the 2022 Heisman Ceremony, which allowed the soon-to-be mom of three to show off her baby bump Robert Griffin III's family is getting ready to expand. Ahead of welcoming their third baby together, the NFL star turned Monday Night Countdown co-host stepped out Saturday night at the 2022 Heisman Ceremony at New York City's Lincoln Center with wife Grete Šadeiko Griffin, who is almost nine months pregnant with their third baby together. Following the ceremony, Grete, 29, chatted...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Makes Feelings On Tua's Situation Very Clear

Robert Griffin III added to the public's growing concern about Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered another concussion on Sunday. Tagovailoa entered the concussion protocol for the second time this season. It was initially believed he sustained another one earlier in the season, but the Miami Dolphins said he left the Week 3 game with a back injury.
The Spun

Look: Broncos Star Responds To Russell Wilson Rumors

Earlier this week, a report emerged suggesting Russell Wilson was receiving special treatment from the Denver Broncos. The reports suggested Wilson has his own office in the Broncos' building and several parking spaces. Well, one Broncos wide receiver seemed to confirm the office rumor, but had a message for fans.
DENVER, CO
Golf Digest

Josh Allen absolutely clowned on his fellow AFC East quarterbacks while recruiting Von Miller last March

On more than a few occasions this NFL season, the AFC East race did not appear like it would play out the way we all thought it would - with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills easily taking the top spot for the third straight season and officially planting their flag as the new AFC East juggernaut. The new-look Miami Dolphins, and the much-improved New York Jets, both had something to say about that. Even the New England Patriots, despite a slow start, crept back into the fold before Thanksgiving.
hotnewhiphop.com

Shannon Sharpe Delivers Epic Takedown Of Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is getting heavily roasted these days. When it comes to holding players accountable, you know that Shannon Sharpe is going to be brutally honest. The Undisputed co-host has had some harsh opinions over the years, and that won’t be changing anytime soon. Overall, it is his honesty that makes him so captivating on television.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield Having 'Fun' as Rams Quarterback

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield has been through a lot, from being traded away from the Cleveland Browns, the franchise that drafted No. 1 overall, to being let go after going 1-4 as the starter for the Carolina Panthers, who received him in that trade. Now, Mayfield is three...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III's Suggestion

Tua Tagovailoa suffered yet another head injury this past weekend. The Miami Dolphins placed their star quarterback in concussion protocol after Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers. This is believed to be Tua's third head injury of the 2022 season. On Tuesday, ESPN NFL analyst Robert Griffin III said...

