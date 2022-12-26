Arch Deacon Larry Wayne Keaton, 71, was born in Iredell County, N.C., on May 19, 1951. He departed this life on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Christ Cathedral of Deliverance, Statesville, at 11 a.m.. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Apostle Carl D. Lykes will be officiating. Burial will be on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the National Cemetery in Salisbury, NC.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO