James Ray Sherrill Sr.
James “Jim” Ray Sherrill Sr., 72, of Troutman, N.C., passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022. Mr. Sherrill was born in Statesville, N.C., on July 9, 1950, the son of the late Frank and Lillian Gillian Sherrill of Troutman. In addition to...
Larry Wayne Keaton
Arch Deacon Larry Wayne Keaton, 71, was born in Iredell County, N.C., on May 19, 1951. He departed this life on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Christ Cathedral of Deliverance, Statesville, at 11 a.m.. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Apostle Carl D. Lykes will be officiating. Burial will be on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the National Cemetery in Salisbury, NC.
Stephen Clyde Perry
Stephen Clyde Perry of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Mr. Perry was born on October 21, 1957, to Clyde and Peggy Perry. He leaves behind his wife, Jennifer; daughters, Stephanie Wix (James), and Julie Summers (DJ); stepson, William Foust; stepdaughter, Casey Hardin (Tim); and nine grandchildren.
Gary Gibson Dishman
Gary Gibson Dishman, 71, of Statesville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 22, 2022. He was born in Iredell County on October 27, 1951, to the late Junior “Spud” Dishman and Madeline Hodge Dishman. He was also preceded in death by his sons,...
Carol Lynn Bailey Phipps
Carol Lynn Bailey Phipps entered into her heavenly home on December 23, 2022. She was born to Robert Bailey Jr. and the late Pearl Pickett Bailey in Wilkesboro, N.C., on April 19, 1963. She was a graduate of Wilkes Central and pursued many opportunities to work with people. From banking...
Allison Renee Flory Privette
Allison Renee Flory Privette, 40, of Statesville, N.C., died Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Gordon Hospice House. She was born in Iredell County on February 5, 1982, to the late Michael Flory and Wanda Blackmon. Allison loved to be outside, especially planting and tending her flowers. She loved all...
ICSO investigating pair of break-ins at construction site off Wiggins Road near Mooresville (Photos)
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a suspect and the vehicle used in a pair of recent break-ins. On Monday, December 19, ICSO deputies took a report about a breaking and entering and larceny at a construction site at 401 Wiggins Road near Mooresville. On Saturday, December 24, deputies received an additional report of a second break-in and theft at the same location.
Burst waterline causes an estimated $50,000 in damages at Fifth Street Ministries
Fifth Street Shelter administrators and the area’s homeless population served by the nonprofit are dealing with the fallout caused by frigid temperatures over the holiday weekend. A waterline in the Statesville shelter’s sprinkler system froze on Sunday, causing a waterline to burst and inundate 25 to 30 percent of...
Sheriff: Man faces drug charges after ACE Team member investigates suspicious vehicle in church parking lot
A Hamptonville man faces drug charges after a member of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team investigated a suspicious vehicle in a church parking lot. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of Jimmy Wayne Martin, 36, of 256 Eagle Mill Road, Hamptonville, in a news release...
