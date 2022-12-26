Read full article on original website
pullmanradio.com
UI Colleagues make Idaho Business Review Power List
The University of Idaho recognizes Director of Idaho WWAMI Jeff Seegmiller and Associate Director of Project Echo Katy Rodgers. These colleagues made the Idaho Business Review Power List: Health Care Professional Honorees for 2022.
pullmanradio.com
Process To Return Apartment Where UI Students Were Murdered Back To Property Management Company Starts Friday
The apartment near the University of Idaho campus where four students were murdered will begin to be returned to the property management company starting on Friday. Cleaning crews will start removing potential biohazards and other harmful substances that were used to collect evidence. The apartment is still an active crime scene and will remain in the control of Moscow Police. The department is working with Team Idaho Property Management Services to begin the remediation process. There is no timeline for when the work will be completed but the apartment will eventually be returned to the property management company.
pullmanradio.com
Local Firefighters Slammed With Busted Pipe & Sprinkler Calls
Local firefighters have responded to dozens of busted water pipes as the warm temperatures thaw out lines that froze during last week’s frigid weather. The City of Pullman Firefighters Union reports on Facebook that during a four-hour period over the weekend they responded to 19 calls. Most of those calls were for busted sprinklers and broken pipes. The union is reminding the public to leave the heat on when you are away from home.
Idaho murders: 90 white Elantras were registered to park on campus as cops struggle to find vehicle
Police are seeking a white Hyundai Elantra spotted near a crime scene just steps away from the University of Idaho in connection with a quadruple homicide.
newsnationnow.com
‘It’s a forever scar’: Mom of 2015 Moscow shooting survivor
(NewsNation) — Moscow, Idaho, rarely has murders, but there have been a few instances prior to the killing of four college students in November. Angela Davidson told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Tuesday that the recent murder case brought back memories of when her daughter, Sydney Jones, survived a triple murder in Moscow from 2015.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow PD Investigating Shooting Involving Juvenile Suspects-Case Not Related To Murders Of UI Students
The Moscow Police Department is investigating a shooting and a car chase that occurred on the Northside of town Monday afternoon. Moscow Police responded to the incident around 3:00 in the Rodeo Drive area. Police say the incident began as a disturbance at a home in Moscow. Three juveniles between the ages of 15 and 17 ended up chasing an adult male. Police say one of the juveniles fired a handgun multiple times at the man while he was trying to flee in a vehicle. The shots were fired from the juveniles’ car in the Rodeo Drive area. No one was hurt. Officers believe the shots didn’t hit any homes. The man fled the area.
KLEWTV
Moscow homicide update for December 27
Moscow Police issued an update on their search for the killer(s) in the murders of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncavles, and Madison Mogen. The following is their update:. At this time in the investigation, detectives do not believe the female associate professor and chair of...
pullmanradio.com
Winter Work Shutdown For New Safer Section Of US95 South Of Moscow-U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers Continues To Suspend Construction Permits Involving Wetlands
Construction of the new safer section of U.S. Highway 95 South of Moscow has shut down for the winter. The Idaho Transportation Department is building a straighter, flatter, four-lane, six-mile section of highway over Paradise Ridge. Work began in the spring. The new section of highway will replace the old two-lane segment of highway South of Moscow.
Spokane couple accused of stealing trailer arrested in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Idaho — Lewiston Police officers arrested two people from Spokane who are accused of stealing a trailer and possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine. The Lewiston Police Department was notified of a missing 2022 Roadrunner Cargo trailer on Sunday. An ISP trooper was patrolling near Lewiston Hill on US 95 and saw the trailer being pulled by an unlicensed GMC Sierra....
Idaho Professor Sues TikToker for Videos Accusing Her of Murdering Students
A University of Idaho professor has filed a defamation lawsuit against a TikToker who accused her of perpetrating the murder of four students in videos shared online. TikToker Ashley Guillard, who has more than 105,000 followers, posted six videos in which she sought to tie history chair Rebecca Scofield to the murders. She also alleged that Scofield had been in a romantic relationship with one of the victims. The lawsuit alleges Guillard uses tarot cards to “solve” crimes. Guillard has “decided to use the community’s pain for her online self-promotion,” Scofield’s complaint says. The professor was in Portland visiting friends when the students were murdered, the lawsuit says. She had sent a letter to the TikTok personality in November demanding she take the videos down, but Guillard allegedly went on to make more. The professor “fears for her life and for the lives of her family members,” the lawsuit says.Read it at Idaho Statesman
KHQ Right Now
Hundreds without power in Whitman, Garfield counties as heavy winds blow through region
PULLMAN, Wash. - More than 200 Inland Power customers are without electricity in Whitman County and hundreds more are without power in Garfield County, as heavy winds hit eastern Washington and the Idaho panhandle. The 239 customers without power represent about 10% of all Inland Power customers in Whitman County....
Paradise Creek Water Levels in Moscow Expected to Reach Peak Tuesday
MOSCOW -The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for Paradise Creek in Moscow. As of Tuesday morning, the warning was set to expire just past midnight Wednesday. At 9.2 feet, which is considered Minor Flood Stage, water from Paradise Creek in Moscow will be out of the creek...
koze.com
Mudslide Closes Lewiston Route
LEWISTON, ID – The City of Lewiston has announced the closure of Vineyard Avenue, from Vineyard Drive to Stewart Avenue, due to a mudslide. Motorists should use an alternate route.
Shoshone News Press
Fire destroys Wallace home
WALLACE — A Buena-Vista Heights home in Wallace has been declared a total loss after a fire ripped through it last Thursday. Shoshone County Fire District No. 1 Chief John Miller said that at approximately 1:33 p.m., fire crews were notified of a possible structure fire when initial reports to dispatch indicated that "smoke was rolling into town" and it "smelled like a house fire."
15-Year-Old in Custody After Monday Afternoon Shooting and Car Chase
pullmanradio.com
Flood Warning Issued For Paradise Creek In Moscow
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Paradise Creek in Moscow. The forecast is calling for the creek to reach minor flood stage. The warning runs until 10:00 this morning. Paradise Creek had a crest at 5:00 this morning in minor flood stage. The creek has now dropped back below minor flood stage at just under 9 feet. You can view the level of Paradise Creek here https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=otx&gage=paci1.
pullmanradio.com
WSU Moves Lawsuit From Former Football Coach Nick Rolovich Over His Firing From Local State Court To Federal Court
Washington State University has moved former Cougar Head Football Coach Nick Rolovich’s lawsuit over his firing from the local state court to federal court. Rolovich was fired by WSU in the fall of 2021 for not complying with Washington Governor Jay Inslee’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for state workers. Rolovich, who is a Catholic, requested a religious exemption from the vaccine requirement. That religious exemption was granted by WSU but the Cougar Athletic Department chose not to accommodate Rolovich. The accommodation which was denied would have allowed Rolovich to keep coaching unvaccinated.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 26, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Monday, December 26, 2022. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3629 Disorderly Conduct. 00:30:28. Incident Address: 26068 WAWAWAI RD; NISQUALLY JOHN LANDING, CLARKSTON, WA 99403. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a report of a subject yelling in the area. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3630...
pullmanradio.com
WSU Women’s Basketball Players Facing Possible Misdemeanor Theft Charges For Allegedly Stealing From Walmart
Two Washington State University women’s basketball players are facing possible misdemeanor charges for allegedly stealing from Walmart. Pullman Police were called to the store on Wednesday night around 6:00 for the shoplifting report. Officers say 22-year-old Bella Murekatete and 19-year-old Kaia Woods allegedly stole less than 50 dollars in merchandise. Police say the women were cooperative. The Pullman PD will be asking the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office to charge the women with 3rd degree misdemeanor theft.
Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho
This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene from the Lion King when Simba learns about the Elephant Graveyard, the one place he’s not supposed to go (and does anyway and winds up getting his dad killed). However, for a […] The post Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
