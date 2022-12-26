Read full article on original website
Related
Parts of Contra Costa County Under Wind and Flood Advisory
The National Weather Service announced parts of Contra Costa County and the Bay Area could see strong thunderstorms through 7:45 am Tuesday. At 7:22 am, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near American Canyon to 19 miles southwest of Stinson Beach. Movement was east at 50 mph. No hail is expected, however, wind gusts could reach 40-mph with possible lightning.
CHP Arrest Report Shows Antioch Mayor Had More Than 1 Drink
On March 19, Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe was arrested for a DUI and now under a California Public Records Request, more information on the arrest is available. According to the 8-page arrest report, Thorpe was pulled over by CHP Officer Dagnino and was administered a field sobriety test along with a blood-alcohol test. At 2:13 am, Thorpe blew a blood-alcohol of .121 and again at 2:19 am a .124. Thorpe also lied to the CHP officer telling him he was on his way home from dinner and said he had nothing to drink—while wearing a white Michelob Ultra wristband around his right wrist.
Update: Antioch Police Investigating Fatal Shooting on Mandarin Way
At 2:15 pm Tuesday, the Antioch Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Mandarin Way in the City of Antioch. It was reported that a subject was shot in the head. The Contra Costa County Fire protection District requested a medical helicopter, however, opted to ground transport. The victim was in critical condition.
37-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Murder in Antioch
On Wednesday, the Antioch Police Department released new information on a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday in the 2300 block of Mandarin Way in the City of Antioch. At 2:15 pm Tuesday, the Antioch Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Mandarin Way in the City of Antioch. It was reported that a subject was shot in the head. The Contra Costa County Fire protection District requested a medical helicopter, however, opted to ground transport. The victim later died.
Pleasant Hill Police Say Man Set Apartment on Fire, Harms Himself
On December 27, 2022 the Pleasant Hill Police Department responded to an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Contra Costa Boulevard to investigate a report of an explosion heard and smoke seen coming from a first floor apartment in the City of Pleasant Hill. Upon arrival, Pleasant Hill Police...
Antioch Chamber of Commerce Announces 2023-2024 Board Leadership
ANTIOCH, CA— The Antioch Chamber of Commerce announced that Marivel Branco, Antioch Branch Manager at Travis Credit Union, will serve as the Chamber’s Board Chair in 2023. Branco previously served as the Board’s Secretary/Treasurer. Also serving in board leadership will be Michael Gabrielson, Co-Owner of Willow Park Mercantile located on G street in Antioch’s Historic Downtown Rivertown District. Gabrielson will serve as the organization’s Secretary/Treasurer for the 2023 Fiscal Year.
Choice in Aging Highlights 2022 Accomplishments
For more than 70 years, Choice in Aging has been redefining how we age in our community. Our next big leap in busting ageism and the institutionalization of seniors is construction of our innovative Aging in Place Campus. 2022 was the year the Aging in Place Campus went from a...
