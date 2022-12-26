ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turpin, OK

William “Texas Bill” Thorpe

William “Texas Bill” Thorpe, 76, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Satanta Long Term Care Unit, Satanta, Kansas. He was born on June 14, 1946, in Beaver, Oklahoma to Wilbur and Geneva Thorpe. Bill was a rodeo clown and cowboy entertainer, and he never met a stranger....
SATANTA, KS
Liberal City Commission Wraps up 2022

The Liberal City Commission met on Tuesday evening with a full agenda. At the end of the year business, the Commission amended the 2022 Fiscal year budget, approved the Fiscal Year 2022 transfers, and reclassified Delinquent Accounts receivable and Utility accounts. Commissioners approved moving forward with the Rural Housing Incentive...
LIBERAL, KS

