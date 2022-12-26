Read full article on original website
DeSoto Music Teacher Finalist for Music Educator Award
DESOTO – There was a total of 10 music teachers from 10 cities in eight different states who were chosen as finalists for the Music Educator Award™ presented by the Recording Academy® and GRAMMY Museum®. Pamela Dawson was one of those teachers. Dawson is representing Texas,...
Midlothian Development Authority Notice
SEALED PROPOSALS addressed to the Midlothian Development Authority, will be received in the offices of Midlothian City Hall, 104 W Ave E, Midlothian, Texas 76065, until 2:00 PM, THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2023 for the purpose of furnishing all labor, materials and equipment and performing all work required in the construction of the RAILPORT WATER SERVICE IMPROVEMENTS – WARD ROAD TRANSMISSION and other improvements incidental thereto, at which time and place, the proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud and retained by the City of Midlothian for tabulation, checking and evaluation. This project involves approximately 3517 LF of 20” waterline. The project is located in the City of Midlothian, Texas. ONLY PAPER BIDS WILL BE ACCEPTED. Bids are to be addressed to Mike Adams.
Fire Grounds Coffee Company Delivers Coffee to Lewisville PD
Fire Grounds Coffee Company teamed up with MyClick Insurance to drop off coffee for the Lewisville Central Police Department on Dec. 21.The Caffeinate A Station event was held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed. Founded by two U. S. veterans now serving as firefighters and paramedics in the Dallas...
DFW Area Warming Stations/Shelters
In Ellis County warming stations can be found in Ennis, Ferris and Waxahachie. The Ennis Welcome Center will serve as a warming station and will be open 8am-5pm Thursday, December 22nd through Saturday, December 24th. If additional assistance is needed please contact 972-695-3524. Salvation Army Weather Shelters. Salvation Army inclement...
Patients in Dallas and N.Y. receive New Kidneys in Lifesaving Gift Swap
DALLAS — While so many of us are exchanging presents this weekend, one North Texas family will be celebrating a lifesaving gift swap between one kidney transplant patient at Methodist Dallas Medical Center and another 1,600 miles away in New York. When Rogelio Aguilar Correa needed a new kidney,...
Dionn Megginson On The Brink Of Making History in Cedar Hill ISD
CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Dionn Megginson is just a semester away from becoming the first 15-year-old to graduate from Cedar Hill High School in the school’s 120-year-history. Megginson, who turned 15 years old on December 5 and ranks second in the Class of 2023, acknowledges the accomplishment, but she’s so humble that she’s not doing kart-wheels about it.
Cedar Hill Approves Three-year Economic Development Strategies for Continued Growth
CEDAR HILL – Last year the City of Cedar Hill was recognized as one of the top 10 places to live by the New York Times based on jobs, climate safety, and racial diversity. To keep the good feeling going earlier this month the Cedar Hill City Council and Cedar Hill Economic Development Corporation adopted the EDC’s strategic plan for 2023 to 2025. Both the City Council and EDC board voted unanimously on the plan with City Council member Place 6 Clifford Shaw the only councilmember not in attendance at the meeting.
CITY OF MIDLOTHIAN ORDINANCE 2022-76
ORDINANCE 2022-76 An ordinance of the City Council of the City of Midlothian, Texas, amending the City of Midlothian Comprehensive Plan and Thoroughfare Map by adding thoroughfare, and/or removing thoroughfare, and/or changing the designations of existing thoroughfares, and/or adding new proposed thoroughfares as depicted in Exhibit “A”; providing for a conflicts resolution clause; providing a severability clause; providing a savings clause; and providing an effective date.
CITY OF MIDLOTHIAN PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE JANUARY 10
NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING THE CITY COUNCIL OF MIDLOTHIAN, TX. The City Council of the City of Midlothian will hold a Public Hearing to begin at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 in the City Council Chambers at Midlothian City Hall, (104 West Avenue E, Midlothian, TX), to consider and act upon ordinances for the following cases:
The Day the Christmas Lights Went On in Dallas
The Mountain Creek area is a beautiful part of the Oak Cliff neighborhood in Dallas, Texas. Homes are modern and well-maintained, and streets are lined with stately trees. There are large areas of green space allowing for wildlife indigenous in North Texas to flourish. The weekend after Thanksgiving, my neighborhood...
City of Lancaster, Texas Notice of Public Hearings
City of Lancaster, Texas Notice of Public Hearings. The City of Lancaster Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing at their regular meeting on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City of Lancaster Municipal Center, at 211 North Henry Street, Lancaster, Texas 75146. The meeting will be for the purpose of conducting a public hearing and to consider a request to the following:
Cedar Hill Grad’s Return Creating Special Opportunities
Bailey Lemon teaches special education students at Waterford Elementary School in Cedar Hill, her alma mater school district. And while she acknowledges her students are special, she’s not referencing that in the way some might. “When I see my students, I see the abilities, not the disabilities,” she said....
DART Prepares for Extreme Cold Weather Across North Texas
With dangerously cold weather forecast by the National Weather Service through Friday, December 23, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is making preparations to make sure our passengers and employees stay safe. DART Operations teams are in place across the region to ensure regular service is not impacted by the expected...
Applications for Cedar Hill ISD’s “Choose Your Seat” Are Open Through January 31, 2023
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Cedar Hill Independent School District (CHISD) has several choice programs, and applications are open through January 31, 2023. For more information, log on to chisd.net/chooseyourseat. Among the programs are the Pre-K-12 Collegiate Pathway, which starts at Collegiate Prep Elementary and goes through Collegiate Academy Middle School and...
Discover Exciting Mocktails on the Margarita Mile
DALLAS, December 28, 2022 – Exciting news for the many Dallasites who have made New Year’s resolutions or health goals that include fewer alcoholic drinks – you don’t have to give up fun with friends on Dallas’ famous Margarita Mile. More restaurants than ever are offering colorful and delicious mocktails so everyone at your table can enjoy!
Theatre Three Brings Back Beloved Musical, “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change!”
Theatre Three is bringing back one of their best loved musicals, “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change!” to celebrate the grand reopening of Theatre Too. The intimate downstairs space has been closed since 2020, but will reopen Dec. 29 with the return of Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Robert’s hilarious musical.
Seven Cedar Hill Theatre Scholars Qualify For Nationals
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Seven Cedar Hill High School Theatre Scholars qualified for the National Thespian Festival by establishing themselves as top performers at the Texas Thespian Festival last month. “Texas Thespian Festival is an opportunity for our scholars to gather with almost 9,000 other theatre scholars from across the state...
Midlothian City Council Approves Lateral Pay Schedule For New Police Officers
MIDLOTHIAN – The Midlothian City Council approved a request by the Midlothian Police Department to establish a standardized pay schedule for Lateral – Entry Police Officer candidates. The qualifications to utilize this lateral move requires incoming PD candidates have at least two years of full-time experience with a...
DART Announces Christmas and New Year’s Schedules
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) and the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) have announced their Christmas and New Year’s holiday schedules:. DART Buses and Light Rail: Operating on a weekend schedule. TRE: Operating on a Saturday schedule. GoLink: GoLink will operate in zones that provide Saturday service. These zones include...
Cedar Hill High School Graphic Design Highlights Its Print Shop
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill High School Print Shop is open and ready for business. Cedar Hill High School Graphic Design Teacher Aaron Kennedy – the 2020-2021 CHHS Teacher of the Year – said his scholars have worked with clients – both inside and outside the district – for many years.
