Scott City authorities make arrests during investigation
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – At approximately 6:45 p.m. on Christmas night, officers from the Scott City Police Department conducted an undercover narcotics investigation. This was an ongoing investigation that yielded three arrests and the recovery of dangerous narcotics, according to the department. A large quantity of methamphetamine was...
Paducah man faces meth, marijuana charges after traffic stop
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A traffic stop in Christmas Eve turned into a drug arrest in McCracken County. A deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a 2010 Dodge passenger vehicle on Pool Road near Bechtold Road on Dec. 24 around 10 p.m.
2 face drug charges after traffic stop in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two men face charges after they sold sheriff’s detectives Fentanyl pills, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office. Over the past several weeks, drug detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office received information and complaints about a Paducah man selling counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl in an around McCracken County.
Mayfield man arrested for ‘shots fired’ incident in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Mayfield man faces a wanton endangerment charge for a “shots fired” incident in downtown Paducah earlier in December. Dewayne D. Gammons, 24, of Mayfield, was arrested on a warrant charging him with first-degree wanton endangerment. A Mayfield man faces a charge for...
Injunction hearing on moving Scott County Sheriff’s Office canceled
According to the Hickman Fire Department, a 21-month-old child was killed in a house fire on Christmas Eve.
Union City Police Investigate Stolen Rifles
Union City police were dispatched concerning the theft of guns from a vehicle. Reports said officers were called to G&H Tool and Die on Fifth Street, where they spoke with 36 year old Derek Wayne Stanley, of Kenton. At the scene, Stanley told officers he went deer hunting on December...
Crash on I-55 causes damage to Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Deputy vehicle
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A collision on I-55 left a Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s vehicle damaged. “Luckily there were no serious injuries, and our deputy is doing just fine, although a bit sore,” a post from Sheriff’s Office stated. The crash happened on Monday, Dec. 26.
Cape Girardeau police investigate shots fired on Jefferson Street
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a case of shots fired on Jefferson Street that happened Dec. 27. Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said a building was hit with gunfire Tuesday night at 10:43 p.m. No one was injured. No suspects have been identified...
Police investigating series of drive-by shootings
A Paducah man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on Christmas Eve.
Correctional officer assaulted in gang attack at state prison
EDDYVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Troopers with the Kentucky State Police Post in Mayfield are investigating an assault on a correctional officer at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Lyon County on Christmas morning. Around 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 25, the Kentucky Department of Corrections contacted the KSP to report a...
Stabbing death under investigation in Christopher, Ill.
Crews are working on a leak or break on a 6″ pipe near Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.
Law enforcement investigating series of drive-by-shootings in Williamson, Jackson counties
(KBSI) – Several agencies are investigating a series of drive-by-shootings in Williamson and Jackson counties early Christmas Eve morning. They occurred in Marion, Herrin and Carbondale, Illinois, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. Police believe they may have been committed by the same person or people. No...
1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting Christmas night in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man is dead and another behind bars after a shooting Christmas night in Paducah. Paducah police were called to the 900 block of North H.C. Mathis Drive at 6:46 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25 for a report of someone shot at an office building.
Police: Sikeston runaway found in Tenn. with gun, correctional officer badge
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - A call to police about a suspicious person at a home in Dyersburg, Tennessee leads to the arrest of a Sikeston teenager. Officers say they were called at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, December 23, to a home on the Upper Finely Road about a person dressed all in black allegedly trying to get into the garage at the house.
14-year-old runaway from Sikeston arrested in Dyersburg, TN after suspicious person call
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – A 14-year-old runaway from Sikeston, Mo. faces charges after police in Dyersburg, Tenn, responded to a call of a suspicious person trying to enter a garage of a home. On Dec. 23 about 3:15 p.m. Dyersburg police responded to Upper Finely Road in reference to...
2 injured after truck strikes Amish buggy in Graves County
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people were injured after a pickup truck struck an Amish buggy in Graves County on Tuesday, December 27. The Mayfield Police Department and deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 80 West, just west of Cuba Road after reports came in of a pickup truck striking an Amish buggy.
Swearing-In Ceremonies Held for Officials in Fulton County
Swearing-in ceremonies were held in Fulton County on Tuesday. At the Courthouse in Hickman, First District Circuit Judge Tim Langford presided over the ceremony and issued the oaths of office. Those who took the oath included Fulton County Sheriff’s deputies and their clerk, Constable, County Court Clerk, Judge-Executive, Magistrates, Coroner...
Leaders pushing for new development in Cairo, Illinois as residents forced to leave apartment building
CAIRO, IL - "A hectic situation." Those words from Alexander County Housing leaders as they describe the soon-to-be displacement of 53 families in Cairo, Illinois. They're expected to leave the Connell F. Smith building the first week of March. The Department of Housing and Urban Development says the apartment building...
7 candidates file for Cape Girardeau School Dist. 63 board
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The list of candidates for the Cape Girardeau District 63 School Board election next year is finalized. Filing closed Tuesday, December 27 at 5 p.m. Those who filed are: Jared Ritter, Missy Phegley, Kim Swartz, Roy Diamond Jr., Casey Cook, Sommer McCauley and Byron D....
