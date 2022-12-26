ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
kbsi23.com

Scott City authorities make arrests during investigation

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – At approximately 6:45 p.m. on Christmas night, officers from the Scott City Police Department conducted an undercover narcotics investigation. This was an ongoing investigation that yielded three arrests and the recovery of dangerous narcotics, according to the department. A large quantity of methamphetamine was...
SCOTT CITY, MO
kbsi23.com

2 face drug charges after traffic stop in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two men face charges after they sold sheriff’s detectives Fentanyl pills, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office. Over the past several weeks, drug detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office received information and complaints about a Paducah man selling counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl in an around McCracken County.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Mayfield man arrested for ‘shots fired’ incident in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Mayfield man faces a wanton endangerment charge for a “shots fired” incident in downtown Paducah earlier in December. Dewayne D. Gammons, 24, of Mayfield, was arrested on a warrant charging him with first-degree wanton endangerment. A Mayfield man faces a charge for...
PADUCAH, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Police Investigate Stolen Rifles

Union City police were dispatched concerning the theft of guns from a vehicle. Reports said officers were called to G&H Tool and Die on Fifth Street, where they spoke with 36 year old Derek Wayne Stanley, of Kenton. At the scene, Stanley told officers he went deer hunting on December...
UNION CITY, TN
KFVS12

Police investigating series of drive-by shootings

Shawnna Rhine, with S7HD, discusses viruses going around in the Heartland during the holiday season. A Paducah man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on Christmas Eve. New Year's financial goals. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Making financial goals for the new year? Derieck Hodges, with Anchor...
PADUCAH, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Correctional officer assaulted in gang attack at state prison

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Troopers with the Kentucky State Police Post in Mayfield are investigating an assault on a correctional officer at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Lyon County on Christmas morning. Around 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 25, the Kentucky Department of Corrections contacted the KSP to report a...
LYON COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Stabbing death under investigation in Christopher, Ill.

Crews are working on a leak or break on a 6″ pipe near Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Diane Daugherty, with St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, discusses what pet owners can do to keep their furry friends safe during New Year's celebrations. Celebrating New Year's Day safely. Updated: 6...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting Christmas night in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man is dead and another behind bars after a shooting Christmas night in Paducah. Paducah police were called to the 900 block of North H.C. Mathis Drive at 6:46 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25 for a report of someone shot at an office building.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Police: Sikeston runaway found in Tenn. with gun, correctional officer badge

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - A call to police about a suspicious person at a home in Dyersburg, Tennessee leads to the arrest of a Sikeston teenager. Officers say they were called at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, December 23, to a home on the Upper Finely Road about a person dressed all in black allegedly trying to get into the garage at the house.
DYERSBURG, TN
kbsi23.com

2 injured after truck strikes Amish buggy in Graves County

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people were injured after a pickup truck struck an Amish buggy in Graves County on Tuesday, December 27. The Mayfield Police Department and deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 80 West, just west of Cuba Road after reports came in of a pickup truck striking an Amish buggy.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Swearing-In Ceremonies Held for Officials in Fulton County

Swearing-in ceremonies were held in Fulton County on Tuesday. At the Courthouse in Hickman, First District Circuit Judge Tim Langford presided over the ceremony and issued the oaths of office. Those who took the oath included Fulton County Sheriff’s deputies and their clerk, Constable, County Court Clerk, Judge-Executive, Magistrates, Coroner...
FULTON COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

7 candidates file for Cape Girardeau School Dist. 63 board

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The list of candidates for the Cape Girardeau District 63 School Board election next year is finalized. Filing closed Tuesday, December 27 at 5 p.m. Those who filed are: Jared Ritter, Missy Phegley, Kim Swartz, Roy Diamond Jr., Casey Cook, Sommer McCauley and Byron D....
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy