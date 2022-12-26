Read full article on original website
Related
If You See A Brown Clump On Your Christmas Tree, Throw It Out Immediately
Many people feel the holidays are the most wonderful time of year - homes are decorated inside and out and perhaps there is a nice fire going. With such a pleasant ambiance, everyone seems to feel cozy and at peace, but that calmness can be severely disrupted by one small brown clump that could be hanging on your Christmas tree right now.
iheart.com
When To Take Your Christmas Tree Down To Avoid Bad Luck
By the time we finally get our Christmas trees up and beautifully decorated, some of us wish we could leave them up all year. But as enchanting as those twinkly lights can be, once the last presents have been unwrapped, it’s time to think about when to take that tree down. While some folks can’t wait to drag their empty pine to the curb or pack it up in a box until next December, many of us are happy to put this chore off as long as possible.
espnquadcities.com
Illinois, If You Smell Cucumbers Near Your Christmas Tree Leave Right Away
Real Christmas trees have a very strong and wonderful scent that most associate with the holiday season. That means if you're smelling something very out of the ordinary like a cucumber, something is probably off. As a matter of fact, it definitely would be a reason to get out of your house as soon as possible and call an expert because that means you have a slithering visitor who is very deadly lurking in your Christmas tree.
Woman stands outside in the cold to make sure her Christmas tree looks 'good enough' seen through the living room window
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I loved putting up the family Christmas tree when I was growing up, but my mother hated it. I didn't understand why she didn't rejoice the day we brought our tree home for the holiday season back then, but I do now.
Families warned to check Christmas trees for clumps and remove them immediately
People are being warned to check their Christmas trees for strange 'lumps' after one man made a horrifying discovery lurking in his tree. The Facebook user took to social media to warn others after he found a strange, walnut sized clump in his tree. With the start of December marking...
Amazon driver caught on camera fixing homeowner's fallen Christmas tree
If you’re looking for something to get you in the holiday mood, look no further, as an Amazon delivery driver was caught on camera fixing a home’s Christmas display in Fort Worth, Texas, while making his delivery.
How To Stop Your Christmas Tree From Dropping Needles
There's nothing like the sight and smell of a live Christmas tree. Ensure your tree stays healthy and retains its needles by following these guidelines.
Upworthy
Company helps rent the same Christmas tree till it 'retires' and then plants it in a forest for good
Christmas Trees are an integral part of the holiday season as they exhibit joy and happiness for everyone. However, as we are on the cusp of irreversible climate change, getting artificial or real trees every year can prove to be damaging to our environment. It generates a lot of waste every year which poses a lot of problems for the authorities in managing it. Hence, finding an environment-friendly alternative to Christmas trees is extremely important and one organization is already leading the way.
Kids drag Christmas tree 3 blocks home and lose half the branches on the way
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. There are times in our lives when we are growing up and we have to try to help out our parents with certain errands... nothing dangerous. Just those errands that our parents haven't had the chance to do themselves. During those times, I've found when I try to help, I am no help at all.
Why your cat is obsessed with destroying your Christmas tree — and how to make them stop
It's the biggest, most chaotic battle of the season. Who will emerge undefeated this year — your cats, or your holiday spirit?. Maybe it's because we are all — human and otherwise — already on our last good nerve this year. In the weeks since Thanksgiving, there has been a marked uptick in the news and on social media around keeping our cats from destroying everything in their paths as we round the final lap of 2022. Suddenly, my Reddit feed is full of images of brightly bedecked trees surrounded by high walled fencing, and defiant-looking kittens triumphantly burrowed in pine branches, broken glass strewn at their furry feet. My friends are sharing stories of their cats trying to eat things they shouldn't eat. In my building, I can hear the wails of neighbors' cats miserably freaking out over a constant stream of doorbells and visitors.
The Christmas tree couple planted 44 years ago now stands at 50ft in the front garden
A Christmas tree planted in 1978 has grown to become a neighborhood attraction over the years. Avril and Christopher Rowlands placed a £6 fir outside their front window 44 years ago to celebrate their first Christmas together in their new house.
KFVS12
Keeping pets safe during New Year's celebrations
Multiple crews were called to a house fire Tuesday morning near the intersection of Olive and Virginia Avenues in Carterville. Cape Girardeau Police are urging drivers to avoid traveling Tuesday morning, December 27 because of icy conditions. Pipe bursts in Cape Girardeau near Arena Park. Updated: 9 hours ago. |
ktalnews.com
Best Christmas tree bag
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While the holiday season is considered by many to be “the most wonderful time of the year,” cleanup afterward can be a hassle. With so many different decor pieces, lights, ornaments and trees, cleaning up Christmas can take a while, and storing it for the next year can take up a lot of space. To help make your post-holiday cleanup a little easier, you may find it worthwhile to try out a Christmas tree bag.
Comments / 0