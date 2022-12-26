ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

When To Take Your Christmas Tree Down To Avoid Bad Luck

By the time we finally get our Christmas trees up and beautifully decorated, some of us wish we could leave them up all year. But as enchanting as those twinkly lights can be, once the last presents have been unwrapped, it’s time to think about when to take that tree down. While some folks can’t wait to drag their empty pine to the curb or pack it up in a box until next December, many of us are happy to put this chore off as long as possible.
espnquadcities.com

Illinois, If You Smell Cucumbers Near Your Christmas Tree Leave Right Away

Real Christmas trees have a very strong and wonderful scent that most associate with the holiday season. That means if you're smelling something very out of the ordinary like a cucumber, something is probably off. As a matter of fact, it definitely would be a reason to get out of your house as soon as possible and call an expert because that means you have a slithering visitor who is very deadly lurking in your Christmas tree.
ILLINOIS STATE
Upworthy

Company helps rent the same Christmas tree till it 'retires' and then plants it in a forest for good

Christmas Trees are an integral part of the holiday season as they exhibit joy and happiness for everyone. However, as we are on the cusp of irreversible climate change, getting artificial or real trees every year can prove to be damaging to our environment. It generates a lot of waste every year which poses a lot of problems for the authorities in managing it. Hence, finding an environment-friendly alternative to Christmas trees is extremely important and one organization is already leading the way.
Tracey Folly

Kids drag Christmas tree 3 blocks home and lose half the branches on the way

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. There are times in our lives when we are growing up and we have to try to help out our parents with certain errands... nothing dangerous. Just those errands that our parents haven't had the chance to do themselves. During those times, I've found when I try to help, I am no help at all.
Salon

Why your cat is obsessed with destroying your Christmas tree — and how to make them stop

It's the biggest, most chaotic battle of the season. Who will emerge undefeated this year — your cats, or your holiday spirit?. Maybe it's because we are all — human and otherwise — already on our last good nerve this year. In the weeks since Thanksgiving, there has been a marked uptick in the news and on social media around keeping our cats from destroying everything in their paths as we round the final lap of 2022. Suddenly, my Reddit feed is full of images of brightly bedecked trees surrounded by high walled fencing, and defiant-looking kittens triumphantly burrowed in pine branches, broken glass strewn at their furry feet. My friends are sharing stories of their cats trying to eat things they shouldn't eat. In my building, I can hear the wails of neighbors' cats miserably freaking out over a constant stream of doorbells and visitors.
KFVS12

Keeping pets safe during New Year's celebrations

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
ktalnews.com

Best Christmas tree bag

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While the holiday season is considered by many to be “the most wonderful time of the year,” cleanup afterward can be a hassle. With so many different decor pieces, lights, ornaments and trees, cleaning up Christmas can take a while, and storing it for the next year can take up a lot of space. To help make your post-holiday cleanup a little easier, you may find it worthwhile to try out a Christmas tree bag.

