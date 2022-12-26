Austin Davis recently bagged the bird hunting trophy of a lifetime when he shot a sandhill crane that was banded in 1989—one of the oldest specimens on record. “When I looked at the band, it didn’t have a phone number or website on it, I knew it was an old one,” the 28-year-old Davis tells F&S. “I reported it and found out the bird was older than I am. I freaked out. Who knows what this bird saw in its life and how many hunters and predators it had to avoid before I shot it?”

LEBANON, TN ・ 14 DAYS AGO