ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
Field & Stream

Tennessee Hunter Shoots 33-Year-Old Sandhill Crane

Austin Davis recently bagged the bird hunting trophy of a lifetime when he shot a sandhill crane that was banded in 1989—one of the oldest specimens on record. “When I looked at the band, it didn’t have a phone number or website on it, I knew it was an old one,” the 28-year-old Davis tells F&S. “I reported it and found out the bird was older than I am. I freaked out. Who knows what this bird saw in its life and how many hunters and predators it had to avoid before I shot it?”
LEBANON, TN
Field & Stream

Eight Men Arrested in Illinois for Illegally Hunting Deer Over Bait

Eight men have been arrested in southern Illinois for hunting deer and turkeys over illegal bait stations, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) said in a press release. The men, some of them non-residents, were also cited for the illegal take and possession of deer and turkey, hunting with falsified permits, unlawful transport of weapons, failure to use blaze orange, and a slew of other hunting-related infractions.
ILLINOIS STATE
Field & Stream

Brothers Take Massive Potential Missouri State Record Raccoon

Two young hunters may soon be record-holders in the Show-Me State. According to a Facebook post by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), brothers Couper and Hunter Simmons bagged a 35-pound raccoon while hunting in Worth County, which is in northern Missouri along the border of Iowa. The raccoon is likely the largest one ever captured in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Permanent Walmart Closings in 2023

Due to ongoing incidents of crime and a recent statement by the company’s CEO regarding the possibility of future store closures as a result, atop of the frequent reason of underperforming locations, questions have arisen as to current plans.
The Independent

America freezes over: Bomb cyclone threatens Texas, Florida, Illinois and more

A dangerous “bomb cyclone” will sweep the United States in the coming days and create travel misery for millions over the festive holidays.The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting heavy snow, icy conditons, flooding, strong winds and even a few tornadoes from Thursday until Christmas Eve from the east coast to the Plains and Midwest, swiftly followed by a blast of Arctic air. Nearly 70 million people were placed under winter storm watches or warnings.The severe weather is being described as a “bomb cyclone” as it’s expected to undergo a process called bombogenesis -- when a storm rapidly intensifies...
TEXAS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning. More than 200 million people were under […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KFVS12

High school basketball holiday tournaments underway in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Presents have been opened and stockings have been emptied, but Christmas celebrations continue throughout the Heartland. This time on the hardwood. It’s the season for high school holiday basketball tournaments!. The Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament is taking place at the Show Me Center, the Route 13 Christmas...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy