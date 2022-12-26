Read full article on original website
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois
Ameren reports thousands of power outages Thursday evening in Missouri and Illinois as bitter cold settles into both states.
Tennessee Hunter Shoots 33-Year-Old Sandhill Crane
Austin Davis recently bagged the bird hunting trophy of a lifetime when he shot a sandhill crane that was banded in 1989—one of the oldest specimens on record. “When I looked at the band, it didn’t have a phone number or website on it, I knew it was an old one,” the 28-year-old Davis tells F&S. “I reported it and found out the bird was older than I am. I freaked out. Who knows what this bird saw in its life and how many hunters and predators it had to avoid before I shot it?”
Eight Men Arrested in Illinois for Illegally Hunting Deer Over Bait
Eight men have been arrested in southern Illinois for hunting deer and turkeys over illegal bait stations, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) said in a press release. The men, some of them non-residents, were also cited for the illegal take and possession of deer and turkey, hunting with falsified permits, unlawful transport of weapons, failure to use blaze orange, and a slew of other hunting-related infractions.
Bomb cyclone update – at least 50 dead with bodies found frozen in cars as record-breaking monster storm batters US
AT least 50 people are feared to have been killed as a huge winter storm continues to pummel the United States. Thousands of Americans still remain without power and drivers have been found dead in their cars after being left stranded on snow-covered highways and interstates. Temperatures plunged to a...
Probe starts after Tennessee highway workers find heart in road salt
Tennessee detectives started an investigation last week after a human heart was found in a Department of Transportation salt barn.
Brothers Take Massive Potential Missouri State Record Raccoon
Two young hunters may soon be record-holders in the Show-Me State. According to a Facebook post by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), brothers Couper and Hunter Simmons bagged a 35-pound raccoon while hunting in Worth County, which is in northern Missouri along the border of Iowa. The raccoon is likely the largest one ever captured in Missouri.
Winter storm could bring snow, ice from Oklahoma to Kentucky early next week
A storm moving through the southern Plains and Mississippi Valley early next week may produce a swath of travel-disrupting snow and ice, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. The potential snow and ice will impact parts of the United States where even just a small accumulation of ice or snow can cause...
What’s the World’s Dumbest Driving Law? It’s This One in Missouri
Whatever you do, don't ask the question what the dumbest driving law is in the world. You went ahead and did it anyway, didn't you? Well, by far it's this one in Missouri and it's a real headscratcher what someone was thinking. I found this gem on Simplemost. They ranked...
Mo. recreational marijuana laws changes causing some police K9s to retire early, shift duties
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri is causing some drug-sniffing police dogs to retire early or shift to other duties. It is now legal to possess 3 ounces or less of marijuana in Missouri. Three KCPD canines that were originally trained to detect marijuana...
Plans For Permanent Walmart Closings in 2023
Due to ongoing incidents of crime and a recent statement by the company’s CEO regarding the possibility of future store closures as a result, atop of the frequent reason of underperforming locations, questions have arisen as to current plans.
America freezes over: Bomb cyclone threatens Texas, Florida, Illinois and more
A dangerous “bomb cyclone” will sweep the United States in the coming days and create travel misery for millions over the festive holidays.The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting heavy snow, icy conditons, flooding, strong winds and even a few tornadoes from Thursday until Christmas Eve from the east coast to the Plains and Midwest, swiftly followed by a blast of Arctic air. Nearly 70 million people were placed under winter storm watches or warnings.The severe weather is being described as a “bomb cyclone” as it’s expected to undergo a process called bombogenesis -- when a storm rapidly intensifies...
Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped object
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A commercial pilot flying over Memphis, TN, reported watching a round, white-colored, donut-shaped object with a lighted moving object inside it at about 6:55 p.m. on January 31, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Five Men Face Thousands in Fines for Illegal Outfitting and Baiting in Kentucky
On December 13, four men from Kentucky and one man from New Jersey were issued a combined $70,000 in fines stemming from an illegal guiding operation in Calloway County, Kentucky. All five of the men pled guilty to charges that include unlicensed guiding and the illegal use of bait in a designated chronic wasting disease (CWD) surveillance zone.
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri, brought to St. Louis
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
Magnet Fisherman Pulls Live Grenade from Kentucky River
It’s not often that a road is closed and a bomb squad is called in after an angler hauls in their catch from the local river. But that’s what happened to an individual who was magnet fishing on December 4 in Cadiz, Kentucky, which is 85 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.
Arctic Blast Will Hit These Areas Hardest as Texas Braces for Blackouts
Some areas could see record-breaking lows.
Extreme Prolonged Freezing Conditions for Mississippi and Louisiana Persists Until Thursday
The National Weather Service said on Sunday that intense and prolonged freezing conditions will likely last until Thursday in southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. Some areas will experience temperatures as low as 5 degrees Fahrenheit. As an arctic air mass sweeps into the already cold southern United States, forecasters are...
Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning. More than 200 million people were under […]
High school basketball holiday tournaments underway in the Heartland
(KFVS) - Presents have been opened and stockings have been emptied, but Christmas celebrations continue throughout the Heartland. This time on the hardwood. It’s the season for high school holiday basketball tournaments!. The Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament is taking place at the Show Me Center, the Route 13 Christmas...
