WWE RAW Results: The Absolute Best of 2022 – December 26, 2022. – WWE RAW: The Absolute Best of 2022 begins in an all-white room with The Street Profits. This isn’t Gorilla Position, according to Montez Ford. According to Angelo Dawkins, this is where all the TV magic happens. Dawkins snaps his fingers, causing a RAW intro with The Profits to play in the background. Ford realizes that if he thinks it, it will happen here, and Dawkins says only if it’s PG. They begin discussing some of the biggest 2022 moments, such as the return of Cody Rhodes, the Royal Rumble victory for current SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin returning to the ring, Brock Lesnar’s ring re-arranging at SummerSlam, “Ucey” chants for The Bloodline, Logan Paul’s performance at WWE Crown Jewel, Bad Bunny, Jackass, the Fight Pit, War Dawkins tells Ford to stop naming people because we have three hours to get to it. Ford and Dawkins hype tonight’s show, saying they’re ready for the smoke.

2 DAYS AGO