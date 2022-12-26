Read full article on original website
nodq.com
Seth Rollins explains why him and Becky Lynch missed WWE live event
As previously noted, WWE was dealing with travel issues heading into the post-Christmas 2022 holiday tour. Several WWE stars ended up missing Monday night’s event in Columbus, Ohio including Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, and Alexa Bliss. Via Twitter, Rollins explained to a fan that the tour bus...
tjrwrestling.net
Apollo Crews Reacts To William Regal Potentially Returning To WWE
Apollo Crews can be added to the list of those who feels William Regal heading back to WWE can only be a positive for everyone working there. At the start of 2022, WWE made a raft of changes which included the release of a number of their staff. This shockingly included William Regal, who had been one of the figureheads of NXT for many years.
wrestletalk.com
Brock Lesnar Next WWE Opponent Revealed?
A potential opponent for Brock Lesnar at the upcoming Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event has been revealed. It is unclear when exactly The Beast will return to action, ahead of a potential match at WrestleMania 39 in April. Lesnar was reportedly set to wrestle at January’s Day 1 event,...
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes Appears On WWE Raw To Address His Future
Cody Rhodes made an appearance on Raw to provide an update on his plans for 2023. Cody Rhodes made his triumphant return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 after over five years away from the company. The star was revealed to be Seth Rollins’ mystery opponent for the event and went on to defeat The Visionary. This was the first of three matches between the pair with Rhodes coming out on top every time.
411mania.com
Seth Rollins Comments on Missing Last Night’s WWE Live Event
– As previously reported, several top Superstars missed last night’s WWE Raw branded event in Columbus, Ohio at the Nationwide Arena for the WWE Live Holiday Tour due to travel issues. Among the Superstars who couldn’t make it to the show were Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Rollins actually responded to a fan tweet on the main event change last night.
diva-dirt.com
10 Former WWE Women Who Should Appear In A Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble is quickly approaching along with the new year. The 2023 Royal Rumble is just five weeks away and we will have the annual 30-woman match to determine who will go to WrestleMania to face the champion of her choice. This upcoming Royal Rumble match may not have...
Dragon Lee signs with WWE, joining NXT in January
Lee announced the news during AAA's Noche de Campeones event on Wednesday.
PWMania
Kevin Owens Says Teaming With John Cena On SmackDown Is Full-Circle Moment For Him
Kevin Owens recently spoke with TMZ to promote the big tag-team match with John Cena against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final WWE Friday Night SmackDown show of 2022. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about teaming with Cena being a “full-circle moment for him.”. Featured...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Champion Calls Out Brock Lesnar For A Match
Brock Lesnar is likely returning to WWE at some point in 2023, which is why a former WWE Champion has called him out for a match. The last time Brock Lesnar competed in a WWE match was nearly two months ago at Crown Jewel on November 5th when he faced one of his biggest rivals in 2022, Bobby Lashley. While Lashley dominated much of the match, Lesnar got the win after he pushed himself off the ropes while trapped in the Hurt Lock submission and landed on top of Lashley for the pinfall win.
tjrwrestling.net
Cain Velasquez Admits Putting Together Match With Brock Lesnar Was “A Little Uncomfortable”
Cain Velasquez has admitted that whilst Brock Lesnar was professional in putting their 2019 match together, it made him a little uncomfortable. In a rematch from their 2010 UFC contest, Cain Velasquez and ‘The Beast Incarnate’ swapped the octagon for the squared circle when they faced off at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia for the WWE Championship.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results: The Absolute Best of 2022 – December 26, 2022
WWE RAW Results: The Absolute Best of 2022 – December 26, 2022. – WWE RAW: The Absolute Best of 2022 begins in an all-white room with The Street Profits. This isn’t Gorilla Position, according to Montez Ford. According to Angelo Dawkins, this is where all the TV magic happens. Dawkins snaps his fingers, causing a RAW intro with The Profits to play in the background. Ford realizes that if he thinks it, it will happen here, and Dawkins says only if it’s PG. They begin discussing some of the biggest 2022 moments, such as the return of Cody Rhodes, the Royal Rumble victory for current SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin returning to the ring, Brock Lesnar’s ring re-arranging at SummerSlam, “Ucey” chants for The Bloodline, Logan Paul’s performance at WWE Crown Jewel, Bad Bunny, Jackass, the Fight Pit, War Dawkins tells Ford to stop naming people because we have three hours to get to it. Ford and Dawkins hype tonight’s show, saying they’re ready for the smoke.
411mania.com
WWE News: Xavier Woods On Possible Rematch With The Hurt Business, NXT Video Highlights, New WWE Merchandise
– Xavier Woods commented on Shelton Benjamin’s 20th anniversary with WWE and suggested a rematch between The New Day and the Hurt Business. He wrote: “20 years of the man who paved the way for me to be able to wrestle and be a video game nerd at the same time! Congrats @Sheltyb803 – when y’all wanna run back that thunderdome era Hurt Business vs New Day you let us know.”
FOX Sports
Why John Cena's Smackdown return is a must-see blockbuster
John Cena returns to WWE this Friday night on SmackDown in a massive main event, teaming up with Kevin Owens against The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. In order to truly appreciate the magnitude of this match, let’s take a trip back to 2015, when each of their stories first began to intersect.
PWMania
WWE Celebrating 20 Years of Shelton Benjamin, Shawn Michaels and Benjamin Comment
WWE is currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of veteran Superstar Shelton Benjamin. Benjamin signed his WWE developmental contract on January 10, 2000. He reported to the OVW developmental territory, where he worked several non-televised main roster live events as well as WWE Sunday Night Heat tapings. On the December 26, 2002 episode of SmackDown, Benjamin made his official main roster debut, forming Team Angle with Charlie Haas and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On What WWE Had Planned For Mandy Rose
Mandy Rose was one of "NXT's" most featured stars when she won the "NXT" Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc 2021, but her reign ended after 413 days on December 13. Rose was released from the company the following day. Her release came due to the adult-themed content Rose had posted on her subscription-based FanTime account. Following her firing, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are left without a third stablemate.
PWMania
Cody Rhodes Hints at Major Plans During WWE RAW Appearance
Cody Rhodes made an appearance on WWE RAW this week in a segment that was inserted into the “The Absolute Best of 2022” broadcast. Rhodes discussed returning to make an “opportunity happen” and the “one thing” that “has to be done.”. Rhodes’ words...
tjrwrestling.net
Becky Lynch’s Ex-Boyfriend Recalls How Her Rivalry With Charlotte Flair Affected Their Friendship
Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are two of the most successful women’s wrestlers in WWE history, but their friendship fell apart due to professional jealousy, according to Becky’s ex. When Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair were in NXT together, they were the best of friends as two of...
wrestlinginc.com
Erick Rowan Comments On Bray Wyatt's WWE Storyline
Former WWE World Champion Bray Wyatt made his return at Extreme Rules in September, after being gone from the company since his release during summer 2021. Since returning to a massive reaction from the fans in attendance, Wyatt has introduced a character known as Uncle Howdy on "WWE SmackDown." Along with introducing this character, Wyatt has also entered a feud with fellow "SmackDown" star LA Knight. Former Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan discussed tuning in to see Wyatt's return to the company, and recalled the last time he watched WWE programming.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Unique New Match For Royal Rumble
WWE has announced the first-ever "pitch black match" for the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. As per a video released on WWE's social media, "anything can happen" in the unique gimmick match, where all the lights will presumably be turned off as superstars wrestle in the ring. The promo video included shots of WWE Hall of Famer Edge and pictures of the crowd reacting to Bray Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules. As such, one can presume the match will feature either Edge or Wyatt, both of whom are rumored to wrestle at Royal Rumble. In fact, WrestlingNews.Co reported last month that WWE's creative team had made a pitch for the unique "pitch black match" specifically for Wyatt.
tjrwrestling.net
Multiple Stars Miss WWE Holiday Tour Live Event
One of WWE’s Holiday Tour live events was reportedly heavily affected by multiple stars being unable to reach the show. This year, the Boxing Day edition of Monday Night Raw was run as a “best of” show to allow the production crew extra time off. However, WWE Superstars were still on the road as two Holiday Tour Live Events were run the same night in Madison Square Garden in New York City, and Columbus, Ohio.
