KOSSUTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Kossuth Water customers have been without water since the Christmas weekend. The water company shared the following statement on Christmas Eve:. "Today December 24, 2022. Due to the increment of the weather and tanks being empty. We ask that all customers please conserve as much water as possible and do not use unless absolutely necessary. We ask that all customer's boil water for at least 1 to 3 minutes when using. We are sorry for any inconvenience this has caused to our customers.

KOSSUTH, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO