wtva.com
Local plumbers scramble to fix broken pipes
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The brutally cold weather is hard on pipes in many areas of the state, but it's been even harder on the plumbers dealing with busted pipes resulting from the recent arctic blast. Kenneth Cockrell owns Rightway Plumbing in Pontotoc. He took time out of his hectic...
wcbi.com
North Mississippi water treatment facilities change disinfectant
NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A change in disinfectant for water treatment in North Mississippi may affect dialysis patients. A notice from the Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply District informed customers that chloramines will be used as a disinfectant beginning tomorrow. This change is of critical importance for customers who...
wtva.com
The Lyric celebrates 110 years in downtown Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Community Theatre is celebrating The Lyric as the building turns 110-years-old this year. "It's somewhat the same stage as it was in the beginning," Tom Booth said as he spoke about the structural updates inside the theatre over the last century. Booth is the...
wtva.com
Kossuth Water customers have been without water since weekend
KOSSUTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Kossuth Water customers have been without water since the Christmas weekend. The water company shared the following statement on Christmas Eve:. "Today December 24, 2022. Due to the increment of the weather and tanks being empty. We ask that all customers please conserve as much water as possible and do not use unless absolutely necessary. We ask that all customer's boil water for at least 1 to 3 minutes when using. We are sorry for any inconvenience this has caused to our customers.
wtva.com
Tupelo Salvation Army trying to reach red kettle goal
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Salvation Army has yet to reach its red kettle goal for 2022. Capt. Heather Dolby said the money donated sustains its programs year-round. “And so for us, not seeing the same response of money going in the kettle we would normally see has us reflecting on what can we offer in 2023 and what can those donations sustain."
wtva.com
Pontotoc Electric plans outage for some customers on Thursday
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The Pontotoc Electric Power Association (PEPA) will conduct a temporary power outage on Thursday, Dec. 29 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. According to PEPA, power crews will be working in the area and the outage is a safety precaution. In the event of bad weather,...
hottytoddy.com
Two Mississippi Artists Make Donations for Art Spaces Fund
Two Mississippi artists made an anonymous donation in the hopes of inspiring donations to support places for the Arts in Mississippi. Now, through the end of the year, two Mississippi artists are matching gifts made to the Raise the Roof! Fund, a project of the Mississippi Presenters Network. During the...
wtva.com
Fulton boil water lift may come Thursday
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Fulton expected to lift its boil water alert sometime Wednesday afternoon or evening, according to Mayor Emily Quinn. However, that may have to wait until sometime on Thursday. The city issued the alert on Christmas Eve for customers who live on North Cummings...
wtva.com
Tupelo hopes to continue growth in 2023
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo is one of the fastest-growing cities in northeast Mississippi and that is expected to continue in 2023. "All indications show that the economic outlook for [the] City of Tupelo is very positive," Director of Development Services Tanner Newman said. He said the city would see...
wtva.com
PHOTOS: Snow, icy conditions reported in north Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Snow and icy conditions have been reported on roads and bridges across north Mississippi. Several law enforcement agencies, including sheriff's offices in Alcorn and Tishomingo counties, have reported deteriorating conditions and advise people to drive carefully or stay home if possible. Open this link to view...
wtva.com
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for three kids in Pontotoc County
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The state has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for three kids in Pontotoc County, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI). The alert is for Hazelie Payne, 7; Eden Payne, 1, and Willow Payne, 1, of Belden. Austin Payne, 27, and Chelsey Payne, 25, may...
Ice causing another round of dangerous travel in Mississippi
Snow in North Mississippi stuck around several more hours than expected and has created another afternoon of dangerous travel conditions. As people commute home from work or travel home from the holidays, interstates and highways in nine counties are impacted. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, icy roads have...
wtva.com
Columbus city leaders setting goals for 2023
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - City leaders in Columbus are ready to tackle the challenges of a new year. Mayor Keith Gaskin said he is working hard to bring in new retail to the city. The former Leigh Mall is a hotspot for retail business and is currently being refurbished along...
wcbi.com
One woman dies in car crash Tuesday morning in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman is dead after a three-car crash in Tupelo this morning. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said a 37-year-old woman died in the accident. The crash happened on Highway 178, east of Tupelo, at about 10 a.m. The victim was driving one of the...
wtva.com
No injuries in Union County crash
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities reported no injuries in an overnight crash in Union County. The crash happened Wednesday evening at approximately 8:30 on Interstate 22. A semi-truck overturned and a car veered off the road into a wooded area.
wtva.com
Downtown Columbus shooting under investigation
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police responded Thursday afternoon to a shooting in Columbus. Columbus Police Capt. Rick Jones said the incident began at approximately 1:41 at the Candlewood Apartments in downtown Columbus. He said the victim is in poor condition. This is a developing story and will be updated as...
Officials: Magnitude 2.5 earthquake shook parts of North Mississippi on Christmas Eve
For some residents in North Mississippi, the ground shook like a bowl full of jelly and Santa Claus had not yet even paid a visit Christmas Eve night. The United States Geological Survey reports that a 2.5 earthquake struck approximately 3.1 miles from Booneville and about 30 miles from Corinth.
wtva.com
Cason Water lifts boil notice
NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Cason Water District lifted its boil water notice Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 28. Cason issued the alert during the Christmas weekend after a broken water line left more than 1,700 customers in Lee, Itawamba and Monroe counties with little or no water.
wtva.com
Aberdeen alderwoman to appeal week-long jail sentence
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A Monroe County judge ordered Aberdeen Alderwoman Lady Garth to spend five days in jail for causing a disturbance during a city board meeting. Mayor Charles Scott said she did that multiple times at a meeting in September after he stopped Nicholas Holliday from illegally serving as Ward 1 alderman.
wtva.com
Tupelo to close several streets for New Year's Eve party
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Several streets will be closed before and during Tupelo’s New Year’s Eve Party on Saturday. 6 a.m. – Main Street between Broadway Street and Spring Street. 6 a.m. – Fairpark Drive from Main Street to Troy Street. East and westbound traffic will...
