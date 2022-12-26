Read full article on original website
TEXAS FISH & GAME Staff
FEATURE: Late Season Deer
THE GENERAL WHITETAIL ONLY SEASON will be over just about the time you read this article. The North Zone, which includes a large portion of the state, ends January 2. But hunters should note there are late season options available in Texas. So we thought we would give you a few of these to consider.
Record Busters?
, , , , I don’t know what your holiday wish list looks like this year, but here’s hoping all you big bass buffs out there reel in a heavyweight too chubby for Santa to stuff in his fluffy red bag of goodies. Hopefully, somebody will get lucky and catch a new state record. Super-sized largemouths are always females. Most will be nearing peak weight over the next month or so as the spawning season draws near. Experts say a mature female bass with eggswollen ovaries may weigh 10 percent more than it will without. Factor in a healthy breakfast and a...
FEATURE: Texas Surf Fishing Calendar
WITH 367 MILES OF COASTLINE, Texas offers incredible opportunities for shore access to the Gulf of Mexico. Although the standard image of surf fishing involves families fishing during summer vacation, the reality is much different. Texas surf fishing is good year-round for a wide variety of species. From speckled trout...
Fishing areas to reopen Tuesday
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) will reopen all restricted saltwater fishing areas on the Texas coast at 12:01 p.m. (noon) on Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to a news release. TPWD closed bays and estuaries to saltwater fishing on Saturday, Dec. 24, due to the freezing weather conditions. The closure...
Texas non-profit wants your help to bring the Mexican Wolf back home
The Mexican Wolf once ranged across much of West Texas, but its population has fallen in recent years. A new non-profit is hoping to fix that issue.
This cafe is the best pancake house in Texas & among the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Hotcakes, flapjacks, or pancakes, whatever you call these beautifully tasty breakfast discs, there’s one thing for sure, they’re constantly battling waffles and french toast for the top sweet spot for the most important meal of the day. But today is the day we let...
4 Small Town West Texas Restaurants That Are Worth Trying In The New Year!
Do you sometimes get burned out eating the same fast food and eating at the same restaurants day in and day out? If you are someone who loves to eat out with your family, maybe you are looking for something new outside of Midland/Odessa. I get it. If you don't mind a short drive, I will gladly give you a list of some of the best small-town restaurants that are worth the drive!
2 Texas Casinos You Can Hit Up This New Year’s Eve!
Usually, when you think of Casinos here in the United States you think of Las Vegas, New Mexico, and Atlantic City for starters. You probably don't think of Texas since Texas law currently prohibits casino gambling. But wait, there are actually 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across. AND YES, you can hit one up just in time for New Year's Eve!
This Small Texas Town Is A Bucketlist Trip For The New Year & A Charming Wild West Escape
Small towns are the perfect destination for a quick weekend getaway from the bustle of big-city life, and in Texas, you're sure to find many. However, one, specifically, was listed as the best to visit in the Lone Star State when traveling around America. Thrillist recently added no-so-well-known vacation spots...
A guide to navigating Texas Hill Country wines: How to pick a bottle, native grapes and local wineries
The vineyards at Fall Creek Vineyards in November. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Texas ranks fifth in the United States for wine production, said Colleen Myles, specialist of Texas wine and Texas State University professor. Estimated at $13 billion, the industry in Texas brings in tourists to its approximate 4,500 acres of vineyards. The Dripping Springs area, known as the gateway to the Hill Country, has become a travel destination thanks to wineries with tourists visiting vineyards, hotels and local businesses.
Second Drought of a Lifetime Describes 2022 Weather
FLOYD COUNTY, TX – After a historic drought in 2011, many residents may have thought it was a once-in-a-lifetime weather event. Unfortunately, the drought of 2022 may top it. According to the final U.S. drought monitor for this year, almost half of the state remains in drought conditions, with...
TPWD Responds To Prairie Chicken ESA Designation
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) executive director David Yoskowitz, Ph.D. said Wednesday he applauds 16 years of “tremendous” voluntary collaboration with private landowners and industry to conserve lesser prairie-chicken habitat and reiterates the department’s opposition to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) listing the species. “This...
Ashe Juniper a big contributor to cedar fever
Concentrations of this type of pollen are at its worst for Central Texas when there is a south/southwest wind because the winds carry the pollen directly into Central Texas.
Texas power grid survived arctic blast, but some experts are still concerned
The Texas power grid survived the arctic blast late last week with no grid-related outages. But some energy experts say grid conditions were still too tight, and could be trouble if we see ice or snow the next time around.
Are You Smarter Than A 4th Grader? 5 Fun Facts About Texas All Texans Should Know!
I was literally 'schooled' the other day by my 4th-grade daughter. Apparently, in school she has been learning all about our great state of Texas and she decided to give her momma a surprise pop quiz. I did not do well. Either I did not retain the information I more than likely learned at her age or I never learned it in the first place.
Boomtown: Unprecedented growth continued in Central Texas in 2022
It was a busy year for growth across Central Texas. From business additions to soaring home prices and even a "cyber rodeo," our area was booming in 2022.
A Weird Boar With Huge Tusks
In Feb. 2021, a record-setting freeze hit Texas. In the area near my home in Southeast Texas, we saw a tremendous amount of wild game movement seeking cover from the cold and water as most ponds and shallow canals were frozen. On the second night of the freeze, I turned...
New Year's Live! Texas Live is back and better than ever!
It's time for a new year, and we're ready to celebrate!. If you're looking for a way to ring in the new year with friends and family, New Year's Live is the place to be. NYE will have a host of activities for you to enjoy—including fireworks, live music and more—so you can make it a night to remember!
Central Texans speak up after a weekend with no water and no explanation
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans are sharing their stories of water woes over Christmas weekend. Last week, KVUE shared tenant rights and violations and heard from many viewers who had their water turned off with no explanation. Sophia Martinez's son, daughters and grandchild came from different states and cities...
