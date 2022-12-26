Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
Preview: ‘Feral & Foe’ Book 1 – A Little Comedy, A Little Fantasy, A Load Of Fun
What happened to the Orcs after The Lord of the Rings was how Dan Abnett and Richard Elson pitched Feral & Foe – ending up with a great comedy fantasy tale. It’s sword and sorcery done with tongue firmly in cheek, following the misadventures of the Necromancer Bode and the Warrior Wrath and takes place a long five years since the ‘Last-of-All-War’, where the good guys (the Monarchy) beat the forces of evil (The Malign Lord) and all those evil minions have had to figure out just what the hell they’re doing with themselves.
ComicBook
Konosuba Cosplay Readies for Season 3 With Darkness
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is gearing up to come back with a third season of the anime after many years, and one awesome cosplay is making sure Darkness is ready for the anime's big return! It's going to be a fruitful next few years for the anime franchise based off of Natsume Akatsuki's original light novel series. The book run might have wrapped up a couple of years ago, but the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down as the anime is coming back soon with not only a third season but a new spin-off anime focused on Megumin too.
comicon.com
Sunrise Spells Death: Previewing ‘Children Of The Black Sun’ #1
From the artist of the hit series The House of Slaughter!. “It is not difficult to be happy under a blue sky. But it takes a lot of courage to be strong even under a black sun.”. Over the years, a black sun has risen twice. A dark dawn whose...
comicon.com
Skybound Presents A Fearful First Look At ‘Creepshow’ #5 Final Issue
Skybound have revealed a sneak peek at Creepshow #5, the final issue of the horror comic book anthology based the most recent adaption on Shudder TV. And, as with each previous issue, this one also has two terrifying tales. First up, there’s Steve Orlando (Marauders) and Marianna Ignazzi (Buffy the...
Bustle
The Witcher: Blood Origin Is Based On Only “A Few Lines” From The Book Series
Beginning with The Witcher in 2019, Netflix has given new life to author Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy novel series. After discovering a plot hole while working on the flagship series, writer-producer Declan de Barra pitched an idea for a prequel, The Witcher: Blood Origin, which Netflix executive Kelly Luegenbiehl said unlocked “a whole world of additional stories.” The literary source material won’t offer many plot clues for the new series, though: Luegenbiehl added that de Barra based the narrative on just “a few lines in the books.”
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Carnage’ #8 BY Ram V And Rogê Antônio
“The Carnage symbiote traveled to Asgardian Hel with a very specific mission on its mind: reaching Malekith the Accursed! BUT TO WHAT END? What could the symbiote be trying to get out of the fallen lord of the Dark Elves? And what hell will be unleashed on the Marvel Universe in this issue once it succeeds?!”
game-news24.com
The newest Geralt in The Witcher on Netflix will not be explained by a multiverse
Declan de Barrashowrunner The Witcher: Origins confirmed that the main series and its spin-offs are not and will not be the same as those versions of the same person. This means that the new Geralt, who will be played by a different actor after the third season, won’t be explained to the multiverse, such as for example in Marvel. Recall that from the first to the third seasons, Geralt of Rivia plays Henry Cavillhowever, in the fourth season it’ll be replaced by Liam Hemsworth.
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Year Zero Vol. 0’ #3 From AWA Upshot
“In this action-packed prelude to the hit series, acclaimed horror writer Daniel Kraus (George Romero’s The Living Dead, The Autumnal) unveils four globe-spanning tales from the earliest days of the zombie apocalypse when even the wildest rumors couldn’t measure up to the horror to come. A streetwise Russian cop patrols the back alleys of the opportunistic black market that emerges in response to the crisis…a North Korean soldier observes strange happenings on the DMZ…An E.R. nurse in the rural South fights to protect her hospital from threats without and within…A transgender flight attendant who has observed disturbing clues as she crisscross.”
comicon.com
One Piece Diaries #43 – Thriller Bark Arc #1
One Piece is one of the most beloved anime in history, but at over 1,000 episodes, it’s tough for those who haven’t been watching from the start to jump on board. One Piece Diaries tracks one writer’s experience with this daunting rite of passage. With hype for the highs and critique for the lows, this column will help you decide whether to take your own One Piece journey – or let you relive the one you’re already on. It will update biweekly every other Thursday.
NME
When is ‘Alice In Borderland’ season 3 on Netflix?
Based on Haro Aso’s survival and thriller manga, Netflix’s Alice In Borderland is a battle royale set around Alice In Wonderland-inspired games. The first season of Alice In Borderland premiered in December 2020 while a second season hit the streaming platform earlier this month (December 22, 2022). Alice...
comicon.com
Breaking The Most Sacred Of Rules: Reviewing ‘Catwoman’ #50
‘Catwoman’ #50 continues to rock the title characters world in massive ways as the series hits a milestone issue, and prepares itself to enter the second year of the current creative team’s run. Every bit of this issue shows just why Selina Kyle is such a powerful, popular, and long-lasting character and why her title has run so long when others have been relaunched or rebooted well before this milestone.
comicon.com
Brian Michael Bendis And Dark Horse Present A New Edition Of ‘Fortune And Glory’
Before co-creating Miles Morales, Wakanda Forever’s Ironheart, and Jessica Jones, before the triumphant successes with Secret Invasion, Daredevil, Superman, Ultimate Spider-Man, and Invincible Iron Man,… before the original series Powers, Scarlet, Cover, and The Ones…. Before all these, Brian Michael Bendis was a hungry young cartoonist about to...
comicon.com
Arkham’s Curse Reborn: Reviewing ‘Batman: Shadows Of The Bat: The Tower’
A powerhouse team of creators came together to make Shadows of the Bat, an ambitious effort to tell one mega weekly story in one Batman-related title, an emotional, gorgeous, powerful, character development-filled, roller coaster of a ride. There is a fun but dark energy through this book and its ensemble nature and shuffling character spotlight help to make this one of the best Bat-family-related runs we’ve ever gotten.
comicon.com
Ben Reilly Gets Into Eddie’s Head In ‘Venom’ #14 Preview
“Madeylne Pryor has plans for Eddie Brock and the symbiotes he can control – in this issue, she and her new ally CHASM bring them all to bear! Secrets Revealed! Unwittingly turned into a slathering and terrifying monster you might recognize, Eddie Brock’s fears from the last year and Al, Ram and Bryan’s entire saga stand fully realized in this turning point for the series!”
comicon.com
Comicon’s 5 Best Comic Series Of 2022
Welcome to Comicon.com’s Best of the Year Awards, gathering the best comics and comics talent of the strange year that was 2021. This year we will be awarding in the following categories: Best Original Graphic Novels, Best Comic Series, Best Single Comic Issues, Best Writers, Best Artists, Best Cover Artists, Best Colorists, Best Letterers, Best Digital/Webcomics, and Most Progressive Comics.
comicon.com
‘The Experience’ To Offer George And Carol Flynn Perez’s Copies Of ‘JLA/Avengers’ On Friday’s Original Art Show
The fundraising continues on this week’s episode of The Experience‘s original art show. This time around, Carol Flynn is making available the two copies of JLA/Avengers she and her late husband, George Perez, held in their collection. The hardcovers come from The Hero Initiative’s limited edition reprint of the series, which appeared in stores a few years back in the small print run of 7,000 copies. Proceeds from the sales will go to Flynn.
comicon.com
Review: Boy Thunder’s Fate Revealed In ‘Batman/Superman: World’s Finest’ #10
World’s Finest has been hinting at a huge twist involving its newest character, the young refugee called Boy Thunder. Finally, this issue reveals it, as David becomes something more. Mark Waid, Dan Mora, Tamra Bonvillain, and Steve Wands pull the Joker into the DCU’s most tragic hero origin.
comicon.com
“The Exorcist Meets Alien”: Previewing ‘Sacrament’ #5
“The Exorcist meets Alien in this sci-fi/horror story. In the year 3000, Mankind abandoned Earth and fled into outer space. Now, a disgraced priest, called into action to perform an exorcism on a remote space colony, is about to discover that no matter how far you run, you can’t escape your demons, and the Devil is, in fact, real.”
comicon.com
Goat-Faced Killer: Previewing ‘Plush’ #2
“Still in his overly ripe fursuit, Devin can only watch from his jail cell as two very disparate groups fight over him-the jealous deputy and his friends, intent on staging his death, and a group of psychotic, cannibalistic furries that wish to invite him over for dinner.”. Plush #2 is...
comicon.com
Game Of Rings Final Showdown: Previewing ‘Shang-Chi And The Ten Rings’ #6
THE GAME OF RINGS ENDS HERE! Shang-Chi has made it to the final round of the Game of Rings. Whoever wins will be the true Ring Keeper. But will the Rings’ dark secret prove to be too much to bear for the winner?
Comments / 0