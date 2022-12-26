ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

markerzone.com

TEAM LATVIA GIVES THE FINNS A RUN FOR THEIR MONEY, ULTIMATELY FALL SHORT

On Day 4 of World Junior Championship action, Finland and Latvia kicked off the slate with the early slot. The first of four games, Finland entered the fray as heavy favorites, although the Latvians had played well through their first two games. 1st Period. Finland kicked off the scoring early,...
markerzone.com

FINLAND BOUNCES BACK WITH CONVINCING WIN OVER SLOVAKIA

Coming off a brutal overtime defeat to Switzerland on Monday, Team Finland entered Tuesday's action with no room for error and much to prove. Dropping a preliminary round matchup to an objectively lesser opponent is never easy, but the Finns have a reputation of resilience. The Slovakians, on the other...
markerzone.com

BEDARD'S SEVEN-POINT NIGHT LEADS CANADA IN ROUT OVER GERMANY

In the second and final game of Day 3 at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, the hosts, Canada, took on a German squad that gave Sweden a run for their money on Tuesday. Canada got the scoring started early in the first period on the powerplay. Following a...
game-news24.com

No one needs him. The ex-Barcelona star loses his job in Japan

Boyan Krkic, 32, was fired in Japan. The contract for him with Vissel Kobe is over. The parties didn’t renew the agreement, and now he is a free agent according to the club’s official website. Krkic has been the teammate of famous Spaniard Andres Iniesta at Vissel Kobe...
markerzone.com

PENGUINS' CROSBY NAMED AN OFFICER OF THE ORDER OF CANADA

On Thursday, news broke that star NHL center Sidney Crosby was named an Officer of the Order of Canada for contributions to his country. Crosby joins 98 others, including key contributors in academics, arts, medicine, law and other areas critical to our society. Rob Rossi of The Athletic writes: Crosby...
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

GERMAN DEFENSEMAN EJECTED FOR ILLEGAL CHECK TO THE HEAD

In what can only be described as a one-way bloodbath, Canada v. Germany on Day 3 of World Junior Championship got ugly in a hurry. After two periods, Canada leads Team Germany 9-1, with a 39-11 advantage in shots on goal. What's more, German defenseman Rayan Bettahar was ejected for an illegal hit to the head on Canadian forward Adam Fantilli.
24/7 Wall St.

The Oldest Wartime Leaders in History

Whether it is running the affairs of state or directing complicated military maneuvers, age has not necessarily been a hindrance to wartime leadership. (These are the countries with the oldest leaders.) To compile a list of the oldest wartime leaders in history, 24/7 Tempo consulted sources including Britannica and Historynet. Besides leaders of nations, we […]
The Guardian

Spain tops world’s best tourist villages ranking with three awards

Three remote Spanish communities have been named as among the best villages in the world for tourists – the most entries for a single country. The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) recently revealed its annual list of the best tourism villages across the globe, with those included in the list scoring highly on social and environmental sustainability as well as their tourism work.

