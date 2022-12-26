Read full article on original website
TEAM LATVIA GIVES THE FINNS A RUN FOR THEIR MONEY, ULTIMATELY FALL SHORT
On Day 4 of World Junior Championship action, Finland and Latvia kicked off the slate with the early slot. The first of four games, Finland entered the fray as heavy favorites, although the Latvians had played well through their first two games. 1st Period. Finland kicked off the scoring early,...
FINLAND BOUNCES BACK WITH CONVINCING WIN OVER SLOVAKIA
Coming off a brutal overtime defeat to Switzerland on Monday, Team Finland entered Tuesday's action with no room for error and much to prove. Dropping a preliminary round matchup to an objectively lesser opponent is never easy, but the Finns have a reputation of resilience. The Slovakians, on the other...
BEDARD'S SEVEN-POINT NIGHT LEADS CANADA IN ROUT OVER GERMANY
In the second and final game of Day 3 at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, the hosts, Canada, took on a German squad that gave Sweden a run for their money on Tuesday. Canada got the scoring started early in the first period on the powerplay. Following a...
SUCHANEK MAKES 36 SAVES AS CZECHIA DEFEATS CANADA FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2014 WORLD JUNIORS
In the final game of Day One at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, the hosts, Canada, took on Czechia, who they defeated twice on their way to the gold medal in August's tournament. Canada got the scoring started on the powerplay just over half-way through the opening frame....
UPSET ALERT: SLOVAKIA STUNS THE UNITED STATES TO WIN FIRST GAME AT 2023 WORLD JUNIORS
It was a lighter day on the schedule at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship with only two games being played. The first game of Day 3 saw the United States take on Slovakia in Moncton. Just over two minutes into the opening period, Slovakia got the scoring started....
No one needs him. The ex-Barcelona star loses his job in Japan
Boyan Krkic, 32, was fired in Japan. The contract for him with Vissel Kobe is over. The parties didn’t renew the agreement, and now he is a free agent according to the club’s official website. Krkic has been the teammate of famous Spaniard Andres Iniesta at Vissel Kobe...
Money isn’t a key: The world’s richest club relegated to the second division
Guangzhou football club – previously called Evergrande – relegated to the second division of China. The former top team hasn’t won for twenty games in the long run. The Guangzhou players earned the last three points in August 2021 on a visit with Shenzhen (4:1). Guangzhou lost...
The day I met a teenage Pelé, ‘the greatest advertisement Brazil ever had’
Renato Carvalho was 11 years old when he met Pelé for the first and only time. It was 1958 and he was a schoolboy in a small city called Poços de Caldas. To the amazement of him and his friends, the Brazilian team were preparing for the World Cup on his school pitch.
PENGUINS' CROSBY NAMED AN OFFICER OF THE ORDER OF CANADA
On Thursday, news broke that star NHL center Sidney Crosby was named an Officer of the Order of Canada for contributions to his country. Crosby joins 98 others, including key contributors in academics, arts, medicine, law and other areas critical to our society. Rob Rossi of The Athletic writes: Crosby...
GERMAN DEFENSEMAN EJECTED FOR ILLEGAL CHECK TO THE HEAD
In what can only be described as a one-way bloodbath, Canada v. Germany on Day 3 of World Junior Championship got ugly in a hurry. After two periods, Canada leads Team Germany 9-1, with a 39-11 advantage in shots on goal. What's more, German defenseman Rayan Bettahar was ejected for an illegal hit to the head on Canadian forward Adam Fantilli.
The Oldest Wartime Leaders in History
Whether it is running the affairs of state or directing complicated military maneuvers, age has not necessarily been a hindrance to wartime leadership. (These are the countries with the oldest leaders.) To compile a list of the oldest wartime leaders in history, 24/7 Tempo consulted sources including Britannica and Historynet. Besides leaders of nations, we […]
Spain tops world’s best tourist villages ranking with three awards
Three remote Spanish communities have been named as among the best villages in the world for tourists – the most entries for a single country. The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) recently revealed its annual list of the best tourism villages across the globe, with those included in the list scoring highly on social and environmental sustainability as well as their tourism work.
The Last Days of the Ottoman Empire by Ryan Gingeras – fall of the sultans
By the end of 1918, after four increasingly grim years of warfare, revolution was in the air across Europe. Thrones wobbled; rulers abdicated. In the space of months, the great, centuries-old dynasties of the Romanovs, Habsburgs and Hohenzollerns were all toppled from power. At the eastern edge of the continent...
