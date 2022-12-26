Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New company transforming Aurora Radisson into 'affordable' housingDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Opinion: People experiencing homelessness smoke germ-infested snipes despite riskDavid Heitz
Opinion: My adorable Denver neighbor howls at sirensDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Uber, Lyft, Door Dash drivers among Denver's homelessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora mayor visits holiday dinner for homeless peopleDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Related
Troy Aikman Reveals No. 1 Pick For The Broncos Job
Troy Aikman knows who he would hire if he were in charge of the Denver Broncos. Aikman, who's the color commentator on Monday Night Football, touched on how the Broncos should go after former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. “The Broncos can’t take a chance on anybody, Sean...
Broncos announce more firings after Hackett dismissal
The Denver Broncos made big news on Monday when they fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett before he could finish out his first season. The team wasn’t done making moves to their coaching staff, as they announced several more moves at night. Denver revealed that it had fired two more coaches from the staff. “The Broncos Read more... The post Broncos announce more firings after Hackett dismissal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Broncos announce multiple other firings after Nathaniel Hackett ouster
Nathaniel Hackett will have a couple of other coaches following him out the door in Denver. The Denver Broncos announced on Monday that they have relieved both special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes as well as offensive line coach Butch Barry of their duties. The two will be replaced by coaches Mike Mallory and Ben Steele,... The post Broncos announce multiple other firings after Nathaniel Hackett ouster appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Impatient Penner leads Broncos' wide-open search for coach
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — His family bought the Denver Broncos last summer but it was on Tuesday that CEO Greg Penner really took ownership of the franchise. Penner made it clear that not only will he lead the search for a new head coach but that Nathaniel Hackett's replacement will report directly to him and not to general manager George Paton.
How Fans Can Help Design New Texans 2024 Uniforms
The Houston Texans are exploring new uniforms for the 2024 season, and they are asking for help from the fans.
Reports: Bears considering Big Ten head Kevin Warren for team president
December 30 - The Chicago Bears are strongly considering making Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as their next team president, multiple outlets reported Thursday. The Bears are seeking to replace longtime president and CEO Ted Phillips, 65, who previously announced he would retire at the end of the season.
Bulls star throws shade at Grayson Allen after latest incident
Grayson Allen continues to be the most hated man in the Chicago area (among other places). The Milwaukee Bucks guard Allen was involved in another controversial incident during Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls. In the third quarter, Allen got jostled by Bulls forward Patrick Williams as he was trying to set a screen and... The post Bulls star throws shade at Grayson Allen after latest incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai makes CFB transfer portal decision
SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai has elected to enter the college football transfer portal for the 2023 season, according to multiple reports. Mordecai initially emerged as a backup for Spencer Rattler at Oklahoma since coming out of Waco as a former four-star prospect in high school. But he ...
Stable Chiefs face reeling Broncos in midst of playoff push
The Kansas City Chiefs have already clinched the AFC West for the seventh straight year and are tied with Buffalo for the best record in the conference
KMBC.com
Chiefs coordinators discuss facing a Denver Broncos team in transition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs coordinators are talking with the media on Thursday ahead of the team's final regular season home game. You can watch their full press conference above. Several KC assistant coaches spoke Thursday as well. The Chiefs are set to host the Denver Broncos...
North Platte Post
North Platte, NE
94K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 0