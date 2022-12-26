ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Troy Aikman Reveals No. 1 Pick For The Broncos Job

Troy Aikman knows who he would hire if he were in charge of the Denver Broncos. Aikman, who's the color commentator on Monday Night Football, touched on how the Broncos should go after former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. “The Broncos can’t take a chance on anybody, Sean...
The Comeback

Broncos announce more firings after Hackett dismissal

The Denver Broncos made big news on Monday when they fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett before he could finish out his first season. The team wasn’t done making moves to their coaching staff, as they announced several more moves at night. Denver revealed that it had fired two more coaches from the staff. “The Broncos Read more... The post Broncos announce more firings after Hackett dismissal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos announce multiple other firings after Nathaniel Hackett ouster

Nathaniel Hackett will have a couple of other coaches following him out the door in Denver. The Denver Broncos announced on Monday that they have relieved both special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes as well as offensive line coach Butch Barry of their duties. The two will be replaced by coaches Mike Mallory and Ben Steele,... The post Broncos announce multiple other firings after Nathaniel Hackett ouster appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Longmont Leader

Impatient Penner leads Broncos' wide-open search for coach

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — His family bought the Denver Broncos last summer but it was on Tuesday that CEO Greg Penner really took ownership of the franchise. Penner made it clear that not only will he lead the search for a new head coach but that Nathaniel Hackett's replacement will report directly to him and not to general manager George Paton.
Larry Brown Sports

Bulls star throws shade at Grayson Allen after latest incident

Grayson Allen continues to be the most hated man in the Chicago area (among other places). The Milwaukee Bucks guard Allen was involved in another controversial incident during Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls. In the third quarter, Allen got jostled by Bulls forward Patrick Williams as he was trying to set a screen and... The post Bulls star throws shade at Grayson Allen after latest incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
