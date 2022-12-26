ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

Indoor ski and snowboarding resort open in Central Florida

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Central Florida is home to some of the most amazing attractions on the planet, so it may not surprise you to discover there’s an indoor ski slope in town as well. The indoor ski and snowboard training resort is called WinterClub, and it’s found in...
WINTER PARK, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Holy (Sea) Cow! Where to See Manatees on Your Next Date

During our cooler months (typically November through March), thousands of manatees migrate to Florida’s warmer waters. And this annual visitation presents date night opportunities for couples to see the mellow giants up close in the great outdoors! There are multiple... The post Holy (Sea) Cow! Where to See Manatees on Your Next Date appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four great steakhouses in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
luxury-houses.net

Here’s Your Chance to Live in a $5 Million Villa in Orlando with a Sprawling Pool Deck Overlooking a Glistening Lake

10330 Wittenberg Way Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 10330 Wittenberg Way, Orlando, Florida, is positioned on a 0.66 lot size and surrounded by lush, mature landscaping that captivates you at every turn. Arriving here will feel like a fairytale, where you can unwind Florida’s sunshine, and be welcomed by the grand foyer with floating double spiral staircases. This Home in Orlando offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9,2 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10330 Wittenberg Way, please contact Peter Luu (Phone: 321-917-7864) at Exp Realty LLC for full support and perfect service.
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Skip the Line: New auto tag service opens in Apopka

Now you don’t have to stand in line to get auto tags or other motor vehicle title and registration services if you live in Apopka. Scott Randolph, Orange County’s tax collector, is working in conjunction with autotagagency.net, the leading provider of private tag services in Florida, to offer title and registration services at their newest location. The new, First Apopka Tag Agency is open in the Apopka Land Shopping Center at 759 S Orange Blossom Trail, offering extended hours and online appointments.
APOPKA, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Florida

All-you-can-eat buffets are a great way to sample a wide variety of dishes for a low price. Florida is home to many of these establishments, from Brazilian steakhouses to Chinese-Japanese fusions. Many even feature a farm-to-table concept. The prices here are reasonable, and the service is first-class. Villa de Flora...
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

Orlando Democrat calls DeSantis administration investigation into Christmas show a drag

Orlando Democratic Representative Anna Eskamani is calling the DeSantis administration’s investigation into a drag show touring the state, hypocritical. The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation threatened the licenses of both The Plaza Live in Orlando and a South Florida venue if minors were allowed to attend a show they hosted called “A Drag Queen Christmas.”
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

You Might Want to LEAVE Disney World For This New Donut Shop!

Staying at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii is a total bucket list item for many!. Flying out to an island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean might not be an everyday possibility for many though — no matter how badly we want to try Mickey shave ice while laying by the pool!
KISSIMMEE, FL
veronews.com

‘World-class’ aquarium coming to the Indian River

Brevard Zoo is more than halfway through a $100-million fundraising campaign to build an extraordinary aquarium and lagoon science center across from the cruise port in Cape Canaveral, and it is turning to 32963 philanthropists to help push it over the top. “When you hear the details of their plan,...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
allears.net

A Word of WARNING If You’re Flying Out of Orlando

Not only is it the “most wonderful” time of the year, but it’s also the busiest for traveling!. This year we’ve seen the holiday season plagued by flight delays and cancellations for a variety of reasons. But, if you’re flying out of the Orlando Airport today, there’s something extra to plan for!
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Flights coming into most Florida airports facing longer delays

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Federal Aviation Administration program, the "Airspace Flow Program," has gone into effect. For basically any flight headed southbound into airports in the highlighted area (shown above), which includes Sanford, Melbourne, Daytona Beach and Orlando International Airport, the FAA is saying flights will be delayed two hours.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

