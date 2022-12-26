Read full article on original website
Walmart now uses drones for fast, local deliveriesR.A. HeimTampa, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Florida City Named as the Most Underwhelming in the World by TouristsL. CaneOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Massive Florida Food Truck Court is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenKissimmee, FL
WESH
Central Florida couple drives 2K miles home after struggles to rebook canceled flight
ORLANDO, Fla. — Everything about the trip out to Arizona from Orlando seemed almost too perfect to Sierra Rodriguez and Daniel McCartin. The couple lives in Hunter's Creek. "I was meeting his family. And my birthday is on Christmas as well. So his family does like a huge, you know, Italian celebration for like days on end," Rodriguez said.
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
Niche revealed the best neighborhoods to live in America.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Orlando, Florida – (With Cheesy Photos)
È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Orlando that will send your taste buds to the far reaches of pizza heaven?. Then…read on fellow pizza traveler and discover the best pizza Orlando has to offer!. Divertiti!. Table Of Contents. show. Pizza Bruno.
fox35orlando.com
Christmas drag show at Orlando venue targeted by Florida officials, as hundreds demonstrate outside
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hundreds showed up to an Orlando venue both to protest and to support the "A Drag Queen Christmas" event Wednesday night. The Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation posted on its website that this is the eighth consecutive year the performance will be there. "We’re out here today to...
disneydining.com
A Terrifying Trend at Orlando International Reaches All-Time High, Puts Disney World Guests, Other Travelers in Danger
The Transportation Safety Administration says Orlando International Airport has hit a terrifying record, and Disney World Guests flying into the airport, as well as other travelers, need to be aware. In September of this year, FOX35 Orlando reported that nearly 600 firearms had been intercepted by TSA agents since the...
fox35orlando.com
Indoor ski and snowboarding resort open in Central Florida
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Central Florida is home to some of the most amazing attractions on the planet, so it may not surprise you to discover there’s an indoor ski slope in town as well. The indoor ski and snowboard training resort is called WinterClub, and it’s found in...
Holy (Sea) Cow! Where to See Manatees on Your Next Date
During our cooler months (typically November through March), thousands of manatees migrate to Florida’s warmer waters. And this annual visitation presents date night opportunities for couples to see the mellow giants up close in the great outdoors! There are multiple... The post Holy (Sea) Cow! Where to See Manatees on Your Next Date appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four great steakhouses in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
luxury-houses.net
Here’s Your Chance to Live in a $5 Million Villa in Orlando with a Sprawling Pool Deck Overlooking a Glistening Lake
10330 Wittenberg Way Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 10330 Wittenberg Way, Orlando, Florida, is positioned on a 0.66 lot size and surrounded by lush, mature landscaping that captivates you at every turn. Arriving here will feel like a fairytale, where you can unwind Florida’s sunshine, and be welcomed by the grand foyer with floating double spiral staircases. This Home in Orlando offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9,2 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10330 Wittenberg Way, please contact Peter Luu (Phone: 321-917-7864) at Exp Realty LLC for full support and perfect service.
Longhorn Steakhouse to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
"While some take shortcuts and cut corners, at Longhorn, we do things the right way because that is what great steak deserves — and, more importantly — it’s what you deserve.”
theapopkavoice.com
Skip the Line: New auto tag service opens in Apopka
Now you don’t have to stand in line to get auto tags or other motor vehicle title and registration services if you live in Apopka. Scott Randolph, Orange County’s tax collector, is working in conjunction with autotagagency.net, the leading provider of private tag services in Florida, to offer title and registration services at their newest location. The new, First Apopka Tag Agency is open in the Apopka Land Shopping Center at 759 S Orange Blossom Trail, offering extended hours and online appointments.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Florida
All-you-can-eat buffets are a great way to sample a wide variety of dishes for a low price. Florida is home to many of these establishments, from Brazilian steakhouses to Chinese-Japanese fusions. Many even feature a farm-to-table concept. The prices here are reasonable, and the service is first-class. Villa de Flora...
wmfe.org
Orlando Democrat calls DeSantis administration investigation into Christmas show a drag
Orlando Democratic Representative Anna Eskamani is calling the DeSantis administration’s investigation into a drag show touring the state, hypocritical. The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation threatened the licenses of both The Plaza Live in Orlando and a South Florida venue if minors were allowed to attend a show they hosted called “A Drag Queen Christmas.”
disneyfoodblog.com
You Might Want to LEAVE Disney World For This New Donut Shop!
Staying at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii is a total bucket list item for many!. Flying out to an island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean might not be an everyday possibility for many though — no matter how badly we want to try Mickey shave ice while laying by the pool!
fox35orlando.com
What's behind Southwest Airlines cancelling flights, and why are airline workers sleeping on floors?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Most airlines are averaging about a 5% cancellation rate right now. Southwest Airlines is sitting at 70%, and for those who are dealing with Southwest, they aren’t up against an annoying or inconvenient but short delay. Some, like Loretta Moore, could be stranded for up to a week.
veronews.com
‘World-class’ aquarium coming to the Indian River
Brevard Zoo is more than halfway through a $100-million fundraising campaign to build an extraordinary aquarium and lagoon science center across from the cruise port in Cape Canaveral, and it is turning to 32963 philanthropists to help push it over the top. “When you hear the details of their plan,...
allears.net
A Word of WARNING If You’re Flying Out of Orlando
Not only is it the “most wonderful” time of the year, but it’s also the busiest for traveling!. This year we’ve seen the holiday season plagued by flight delays and cancellations for a variety of reasons. But, if you’re flying out of the Orlando Airport today, there’s something extra to plan for!
WESH
Flights coming into most Florida airports facing longer delays
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Federal Aviation Administration program, the "Airspace Flow Program," has gone into effect. For basically any flight headed southbound into airports in the highlighted area (shown above), which includes Sanford, Melbourne, Daytona Beach and Orlando International Airport, the FAA is saying flights will be delayed two hours.
