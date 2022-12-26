Read full article on original website
Local Bodybuilder talks about winning 2022 Mr. Olympia
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno native Erin Banks is a men’s physique champion. He stopped by Eyewitness News this morning to talk with us about his recent win and taking first place in both the Mr. Olympia competition and Arnold Classic in the same year.
KMPH.com
Local doctor celebrates retirement after decades of contribution to the medical community
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A long-time member of the medical community celebrated his retirement Wednesday with friends, family, and members of the community in Fresno. Dr. Terry “Hutch” Hutchison is said to be one smart cookie and specializes in both pediatric and adult epilepsy, as well as pediatric neurology, as a clinical professor at UCSF Fresno.
Hanford Sentinel
Fresno woman finds success while living on less
Elizabeth Sanchez enjoyed her work, but as management pushed for more and more hours during the pandemic, she began to feel trapped. The Fresno mother of three happily worked at a dialysis clinic for 14 years until her workload started to negatively affect her family life. "Cutting back my hours...
List of 2023 New Year events in the Central Valley
GV Wire
After 10 Years, Local Conservative Commentator Calling It Quits
After 10 years of providing a daily radio report, Michael Der Manouel Jr.’s last “Commentary on the News” airs on KMJ radio (580 AM/105.9 FM) this Thursday. “It’s just time. I went to (program director) Blake Taylor on election night. It’s just been great and a real honor to be a part of the daily programing here,” Der Manouel said. “The day-to-day commitment was just running its course.”
Coarsegold mother and son missing since Christmas Eve mall trip
Authorities are searching for a mother and son who were last seen leaving their Coarsegold home on Christmas Eve.
extrainningsoftball.com
Reigning SWAC Pitcher of the Year Hannah Ortega Transferring to Fresno State
Former Bethune-Cookman pitcher Hannah Ortega is transferring to Fresno State. Ortega was named the SWAC Pitcher and Freshman of the Year last season, earning both awards after a rookie year that included a 2.99 ERA, 117 strikeouts, and a 1.23 WHIP. Ortega also held opponents to a .261 opponent’s batting average.
The recount process for the 16th State Senate District is closer to an end
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Republican candidate David Shepard challenged election results earlier this month after 20 votes separated the 16th State Senate District results. The 16th Senate District includes parts of Fresno, Kings, Kern, and Tulare counties and only Fresno and Kern counties have finalized their recounted results. However, for Kern County to get those […]
Hanford Sentinel
Maria's shines bright in the Hanford Mall
Shining brightly in the Hanford Mall is a cozy little jewelry and gift shop. Rocio Arellano, owner of Maria’s, said that her aim is to offer "really good jewelry for less money" because she feels that people "want to spend less" these days. Arellano is no newbie on the...
GV Wire
Madera Community Hospital Will Close, File for Bankruptcy
Madera Community Hospital is filing for bankruptcy and will close its doors to new patients at midnight on Jan. 3, the hospital’s CEO said in a news release. Hospital CEO Karen Paolinelli said that the emergency room, obstetrics, outpatient, and surgery departments will close then. Any hospitalized patients will transfer to other facilities by Jan. 17.
Rain in the Valley? This is what you need to know
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After somewhat calm weather in the Valley for Christmas Day (compared to most parts of the United States), our area is getting into some action just in time for the new year. According to our CBS47 Chief Meteorologist Lauren Wallace, several rounds of heavy rain will impact the Valley and foothills […]
KMPH.com
Flooding reported in Lemoore neighborhood
Tuesday's storm brought some much-needed rain to the Valley — but maybe a little too much for one Lemoore neighborhood. Marsha LeAnna Early took some pictures of the high water threatening some vehicles and homes in the area of E. Hazelwood Lane and Quandt Dr. More rain is expected...
Driver in deadly crash with Hoover High student booked into Fresno County Jail
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person charged in the death of a Fresno high school student was booked into Fresno County Jail on Tuesday. Records from the Fresno County Jail show Lisa Ellen Spoors was arrested at 3:32 p.m. – and booked into jail at 4:11 p.m. On December 22, the Fresno County District Attorney’s […]
KMPH.com
14 arrested after DUI checkpoint in southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fourteen people were arrested after a DUI checkpoint Friday night in southeast Fresno. The Fresno Police Department held the checkpoint between 9:00 p.m. and 4:00 A.M. on December 23, the Friday before Christmas. A total of 199 drivers were contacted during the checkpoint. Thirteen drivers...
Hipolito Angel Cerros makes history as Lindsay's youngest mayor
Mayor Hipolito Angel Cerros hopes his new role will help encourage more young people to get involved in local politics.
GV Wire
Heavy Rain Pelts Fresno as Atmospheric River Hits California
An atmospheric river created by a low-pressure system off the Pacific Northwest is expected to drench Fresno today as it eventually spreads to Los Angeles by Tuesday night. The National Weather Service in Hanford says that at least three-quarters of an inch of rain could fall today and the rain gauge could eclipse more than an inch by midnight.
KMPH.com
Two jackknifed big rigs cause backups on two major highways in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two jackknifed big rigs caused a huge backup on two major highways in Fresno. California Highway Patrol says the accidents happened when both big rigs were going too fast in the rain. The first big rig was on Highway 99 near Stanislaus. The second big...
GV Wire
Rollover Accident Claims Lives of Two Lemoore Men
Two young men from Lemoore died in a single-car rollover accident on Monday morning. The crash occurred on westbound Highway 198 near Highway 41 shortly after 7 a.m., the Hanford CHP office said. The driver, 23, and the passenger, 20, were in a 2004 Subaru WRX that left the road....
Storm floods streets, knocks out power in Fresno
Maintenance workers pumped water out of clogged storm drains Tuesday afternoon, a task that kept them busy all over Fresno for most of the day.
Body found in Tulare, deputies say
Deputies are investigating a man's death after a fight broke out in Tulare County.
