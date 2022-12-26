ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Hanford Sentinel

Fresno woman finds success while living on less

Elizabeth Sanchez enjoyed her work, but as management pushed for more and more hours during the pandemic, she began to feel trapped. The Fresno mother of three happily worked at a dialysis clinic for 14 years until her workload started to negatively affect her family life. "Cutting back my hours...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

After 10 Years, Local Conservative Commentator Calling It Quits

After 10 years of providing a daily radio report, Michael Der Manouel Jr.’s last “Commentary on the News” airs on KMJ radio (580 AM/105.9 FM) this Thursday. “It’s just time. I went to (program director) Blake Taylor on election night. It’s just been great and a real honor to be a part of the daily programing here,” Der Manouel said. “The day-to-day commitment was just running its course.”
FRESNO, CA
extrainningsoftball.com

Reigning SWAC Pitcher of the Year Hannah Ortega Transferring to Fresno State

Former Bethune-Cookman pitcher Hannah Ortega is transferring to Fresno State. Ortega was named the SWAC Pitcher and Freshman of the Year last season, earning both awards after a rookie year that included a 2.99 ERA, 117 strikeouts, and a 1.23 WHIP. Ortega also held opponents to a .261 opponent’s batting average.
FRESNO, CA
KGET

The recount process for the 16th State Senate District is closer to an end

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Republican candidate David Shepard challenged election results earlier this month after 20 votes separated the 16th State Senate District results. The 16th Senate District includes parts of Fresno, Kings, Kern, and Tulare counties and only Fresno and Kern counties have finalized their recounted results. However, for Kern County to get those […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Maria's shines bright in the Hanford Mall

Shining brightly in the Hanford Mall is a cozy little jewelry and gift shop. Rocio Arellano, owner of Maria’s, said that her aim is to offer "really good jewelry for less money" because she feels that people "want to spend less" these days. Arellano is no newbie on the...
HANFORD, CA
GV Wire

Madera Community Hospital Will Close, File for Bankruptcy

Madera Community Hospital is filing for bankruptcy and will close its doors to new patients at midnight on Jan. 3, the hospital’s CEO said in a news release. Hospital CEO Karen Paolinelli said that the emergency room, obstetrics, outpatient, and surgery departments will close then. Any hospitalized patients will transfer to other facilities by Jan. 17.
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Rain in the Valley? This is what you need to know

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After somewhat calm weather in the Valley for Christmas Day (compared to most parts of the United States), our area is getting into some action just in time for the new year. According to our CBS47 Chief Meteorologist Lauren Wallace, several rounds of heavy rain will impact the Valley and foothills […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Flooding reported in Lemoore neighborhood

Tuesday's storm brought some much-needed rain to the Valley — but maybe a little too much for one Lemoore neighborhood. Marsha LeAnna Early took some pictures of the high water threatening some vehicles and homes in the area of E. Hazelwood Lane and Quandt Dr. More rain is expected...
LEMOORE, CA
KMPH.com

14 arrested after DUI checkpoint in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fourteen people were arrested after a DUI checkpoint Friday night in southeast Fresno. The Fresno Police Department held the checkpoint between 9:00 p.m. and 4:00 A.M. on December 23, the Friday before Christmas. A total of 199 drivers were contacted during the checkpoint. Thirteen drivers...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Heavy Rain Pelts Fresno as Atmospheric River Hits California

An atmospheric river created by a low-pressure system off the Pacific Northwest is expected to drench Fresno today as it eventually spreads to Los Angeles by Tuesday night. The National Weather Service in Hanford says that at least three-quarters of an inch of rain could fall today and the rain gauge could eclipse more than an inch by midnight.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Rollover Accident Claims Lives of Two Lemoore Men

Two young men from Lemoore died in a single-car rollover accident on Monday morning. The crash occurred on westbound Highway 198 near Highway 41 shortly after 7 a.m., the Hanford CHP office said. The driver, 23, and the passenger, 20, were in a 2004 Subaru WRX that left the road....
LEMOORE, CA

