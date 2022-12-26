Read full article on original website
Related
New Year’s Resolutions: Hilarious Suggestions for Montana Towns
Well, it's almost time for us to lie to ourselves about improving again. Oh boy. Jokes aside, a new year is a great opportunity to set goals for yourself. It's hard work, but if you follow through on your New Year's resolution, the payoff can be huge. No individual is...
The Three Best Honeymoon Spots in Montana
You might not have the funds to go somewhere fancy or tropical, but that doesn't mean you can't have an incredible honeymoon here in Montana. There is a certain event popular in Montana, and that has to be weddings. People plan weddings in Montana all year round in every idyllic place. Montana has everything from ranches to mountains to lakes, people love getting married in Montana.
Check Out My Top 5 Must Have Montana Made Munchies
Well, it has been two weeks since recreational cannabis sales began in Montana. So far the world hasn't ended and we are not spontaneously combusting...like my grandma told me we would. In fact, I think we are going about this as mature adults. In the first weekend alone, Montana sold over $1.5 million in cannabis products. That means a ton of tax dollars flowing into Montana's budget.
yourbigsky.com
What to know about the “Battle of the Boots” in Flathead Valley
One competition is working to kick off 2023 in a way that promotes health and exercise. Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks announced the third annual “Battle of the Boots” competition in Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell or Flathead Lake State Park. The competition runs from January 1- 31.
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
On, Off, Auto. It’s Simple, But Some Montanans Clearly Struggle.
I struggle daily as I drive through Bozeman and see this. In fact, it baffles me so much, I have come to write about it. To say I have never been in a town with this problem would be a lie, but to say I have never seen it happen so often would be accurate. Now, are they tourists or locals? Who knows.
An Open Letter to Jack Frost from a Montanan
After what you've done this week, I know you're expecting me to absolutely blow up at you. But I know that get us anywhere, so I'm taking a different approach. Before getting to any complaints, I think it's only right to give you the credit you deserve. I know you've been treated unfairly in the media, considering the only thing most people have heard about you is that you nip at people's noses. While that behavior is pretty strange, I think it's worthwhile to sing your praises, not just scream insults.
The top 10 most read stories on the Daily Montanan in 2022
Montana, you love stories about Yellowstone National Park, public lands and politics. Since the Daily Montanan’s inception in 2021, we’ve published more than 3,700 articles, pieces of commentary and information. And we’re looking forward to the news of 2023. Here, by ranking, are the Top 10 stories that were read during 2022 on our site. […] The post The top 10 most read stories on the Daily Montanan in 2022 appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Avalanche danger high in Cabinet & Purcell Ranges
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center is reporting that avalanche danger is high Thursday in the Selkirk and Cabinet Mountains of Idaho and the Cabinet and Purcell Ranges of Northwest Montana. The forecast notes: "Heavy snowfall and strong winds have created dangerous avalanche conditions at Treeline and...
Montana Youth Hunters Write Awesome Stories for Governor’s Contest
Writing 500 words of compelling content is challenging enough for most adults, let alone youngsters age 10-17. But the contest was not short on entries (some 200 or so). And 10 aspiring outdoor adventure journalist took home some terrific prizes, thanks to a new program created by Montana Governor Greg Gianforte.
Winter weather prompts cancellation of Amtrak Empire Builder trains
Amtrak has announced that several service changes and cancelations are taking place on Wednesday. The Empire Builder has been canceled.
Holes and Hot Chocolate: Polson woman shows how to light up Western Montana
It turns out there's a certain magic touch to having one of the best Christmas light displays in Western Montana. It involves lots of holes in the lawn and plenty of hot chocolate. Those ingredients, and a willingness to go "all in" were enough to put Jackie Trujillo of Polson...
Let’s be grateful for landowners who donate their land to the Block Management Program
During this season of gratitude, let’s think about the goodwill and shared goals for our hunting traditions. Let’s thank private landowners that opened their land to public hunters and let’s thank hunters who voluntarily donated more than $218,000 to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ Block Management Program. These donations, made by voluntarily returning unsuccessful drawing […] The post Let’s be grateful for landowners who donate their land to the Block Management Program appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Snow showers to impact travel tomorrow
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Kootenai/Cabinet Region from 8 PM this evening through 11 PM Friday. Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Most of the snow accumulations are expected along Highway 56 and westward, and above 3500 feet.
NBCMontana
Tracking the next round of snow
AVALANCHE WARNING for Mineral County, Missoula County, Powell County, Ravalli County, Flathead County, Lake County, Lincoln County, St. Regis Basin in Lookout Pass Zone, Kootenay/Cabinet MT Zone, Silver Valley and St. Regis Basin, Selkirk/Cabinet Mountains and the Purcell Range of Northwest Montana through 7AM tomorrow. Above-freezing temperatures and precipitation in the form of wet snow and rain have destabilized the snowpack throughout the forecast area. The avalanche hazard will continue to rise throughout the day with warming temperatures and continued precipitation. Human triggered and natural avalanches are very likely. Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center.
One of Idaho’s Most Unique New Year’s Eve Celebrations is Canceled
Believe it or not, Idaho is typically home to three of the most unique New Year’s Eve celebrations in the United States. This year that number is down to two. In Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, home of the company responsible for gifting us Easter Peeps every year, they actually drop a 400 pound replica of the marshmallow candy. Panama Beach, Florida rings in the New Year by dropping a huge beach ball. Las Cruces, New Mexico rings in the new year with a chili pepper.
rangerreview.com
LYRC report: New Yellowstone River access points are in the works
The Lower Yellowstone River Coalition recently released a report updating the progress it has made in improving recreational access in Southeast Montana, including details on land acquisitions in the works. The coalition has been working since 2020 to develop more recreational access to the Yellowstone River between Hysham and the North Dakota border, believing it to be a valuable but under-utilized resource that could attract tourism and businesses to the state.
Forecaster urges caution amidst Western Montana avalanche warnings
A warm, wet, and windy storm is sweeping across western Montana after last week’s bitter cold, triggering avalanche warnings
Post Register
The strong storm off the coast is pointed at Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A significant storm along the west coast will move into Idaho Tuesday. This storm is packed with subtropical moisture. That means two things; first of all, the precipitation in the valley will be rain. Secondly, the temperatures will be very mild. Look for lows tonight in the upper 30's. Highs will warm into the upper 40's! This will be about 10 degrees above normal. There will be snow, but, the snow levels will rise to 6,500'. Only the tops of our ski resorts will see snow. As the front approaches tomorrow, we'll see some gusty winds out of the southeast. Then, as the front moves through the valley in the afternoon, there will be a change in the wind. This could bring snow levels down to about 4,000' later in the day.
FOX 28 Spokane
Be prepared for winter travel conditions today, high avalanche danger impacts North Idaho into Western Montana
Right now, there is a Winter Weather Advisory in place for much of the Inland Northwest. Mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. Plan on winter driving conditions. Right now, there is a Backcountry Avalanche Warning...
96.7 KISS FM
Bozeman, MT
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1