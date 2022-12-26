ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

The Three Best Honeymoon Spots in Montana

You might not have the funds to go somewhere fancy or tropical, but that doesn't mean you can't have an incredible honeymoon here in Montana. There is a certain event popular in Montana, and that has to be weddings. People plan weddings in Montana all year round in every idyllic place. Montana has everything from ranches to mountains to lakes, people love getting married in Montana.
Check Out My Top 5 Must Have Montana Made Munchies

Well, it has been two weeks since recreational cannabis sales began in Montana. So far the world hasn't ended and we are not spontaneously combusting...like my grandma told me we would. In fact, I think we are going about this as mature adults. In the first weekend alone, Montana sold over $1.5 million in cannabis products. That means a ton of tax dollars flowing into Montana's budget.
What to know about the “Battle of the Boots” in Flathead Valley

One competition is working to kick off 2023 in a way that promotes health and exercise. Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks announced the third annual “Battle of the Boots” competition in Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell or Flathead Lake State Park. The competition runs from January 1- 31.
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana

I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
An Open Letter to Jack Frost from a Montanan

After what you've done this week, I know you're expecting me to absolutely blow up at you. But I know that get us anywhere, so I'm taking a different approach. Before getting to any complaints, I think it's only right to give you the credit you deserve. I know you've been treated unfairly in the media, considering the only thing most people have heard about you is that you nip at people's noses. While that behavior is pretty strange, I think it's worthwhile to sing your praises, not just scream insults.
The top 10 most read stories on the Daily Montanan in 2022

Montana, you love stories about Yellowstone National Park, public lands and politics. Since the Daily Montanan’s inception in 2021, we’ve published more than 3,700 articles, pieces of commentary and information. And we’re looking forward to the news of 2023.  Here, by ranking, are the Top 10 stories that were read during 2022 on our site. […] The post The top 10 most read stories on the Daily Montanan in 2022 appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Avalanche danger high in Cabinet & Purcell Ranges

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center is reporting that avalanche danger is high Thursday in the Selkirk and Cabinet Mountains of Idaho and the Cabinet and Purcell Ranges of Northwest Montana. The forecast notes: "Heavy snowfall and strong winds have created dangerous avalanche conditions at Treeline and...
Let’s be grateful for landowners who donate their land to the Block Management Program

During this season of gratitude, let’s think about the goodwill and shared goals for our hunting traditions. Let’s thank private landowners that opened their land to public hunters and let’s thank hunters who voluntarily donated more than $218,000 to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ Block Management Program.  These donations, made by voluntarily returning unsuccessful drawing […] The post Let’s be grateful for landowners who donate their land to the Block Management Program appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Snow showers to impact travel tomorrow

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Kootenai/Cabinet Region from 8 PM this evening through 11 PM Friday. Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Most of the snow accumulations are expected along Highway 56 and westward, and above 3500 feet.
Tracking the next round of snow

AVALANCHE WARNING for Mineral County, Missoula County, Powell County, Ravalli County, Flathead County, Lake County, Lincoln County, St. Regis Basin in Lookout Pass Zone, Kootenay/Cabinet MT Zone, Silver Valley and St. Regis Basin, Selkirk/Cabinet Mountains and the Purcell Range of Northwest Montana through 7AM tomorrow. Above-freezing temperatures and precipitation in the form of wet snow and rain have destabilized the snowpack throughout the forecast area. The avalanche hazard will continue to rise throughout the day with warming temperatures and continued precipitation. Human triggered and natural avalanches are very likely. Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center.
One of Idaho’s Most Unique New Year’s Eve Celebrations is Canceled

Believe it or not, Idaho is typically home to three of the most unique New Year’s Eve celebrations in the United States. This year that number is down to two. In Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, home of the company responsible for gifting us Easter Peeps every year, they actually drop a 400 pound replica of the marshmallow candy. Panama Beach, Florida rings in the New Year by dropping a huge beach ball. Las Cruces, New Mexico rings in the new year with a chili pepper.
LYRC report: New Yellowstone River access points are in the works

The Lower Yellowstone River Coalition recently released a report updating the progress it has made in improving recreational access in Southeast Montana, including details on land acquisitions in the works. The coalition has been working since 2020 to develop more recreational access to the Yellowstone River between Hysham and the North Dakota border, believing it to be a valuable but under-utilized resource that could attract tourism and businesses to the state.
The strong storm off the coast is pointed at Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A significant storm along the west coast will move into Idaho Tuesday. This storm is packed with subtropical moisture. That means two things; first of all, the precipitation in the valley will be rain. Secondly, the temperatures will be very mild. Look for lows tonight in the upper 30's. Highs will warm into the upper 40's! This will be about 10 degrees above normal. There will be snow, but, the snow levels will rise to 6,500'. Only the tops of our ski resorts will see snow. As the front approaches tomorrow, we'll see some gusty winds out of the southeast. Then, as the front moves through the valley in the afternoon, there will be a change in the wind. This could bring snow levels down to about 4,000' later in the day.
