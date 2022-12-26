Read full article on original website
Sonnie Marie Bragg
Ryan and Shanon Bragg of Barnwell are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Sonnie Marie Bragg. She was born on December 19, 2022 at 6:16 a.m. at Aiken Regional Hospital. Sonnie weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 19.5 inches long.
Allendale's Laddice Stevenson turns 101
Before the competition of Interstate 95, Highway 301 was the only route to Florida. The premier restaurant, with the best fried chicken on 301, was in Allendale and Laddice Stevenson was the Grande Dame of that establishment, Granny’s Kitchen. Celebrating her 101st birthday, at the home of her granddaughter,...
Pre-Christmas boom remains a mystery
The Christmas weekend started with a mysterious boom. Many people took to Facebook Friday evening, Dec. 23, to report hearing a loud boom around 10 p.m. People heard it across multiple counties, including parts of Barnwell, Allendale and Bamberg counties, according to posts on Facebook.
City mourns loss of Councilman Brad All
A Barnwell city councilman is remembered by colleagues, loved ones, and the community for his heart of service. Councilman Brad All, 46, died unexpectedly on the morning of Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. EMS and firefighters responded to his home for a medical call and attempted CPR, but he died at the hospital. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 28 to determine his cause of death.
Kindness for Christmas: Blackville children blessed with gifts
When community members work together, so much goodness can happen. And so it did in Blackville the week leading up to Christmas this year. Local foster parent Catherine Mack has been caring for children in need for over 24 years. And for the second year in a row, Omari Hendrix and Wayman Johnson of the Sigma Pi Chapter of The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. presented gifts of joy to local children.
Williston council working on 3-year plan
The December 12 Williston Town Council meeting began like many others, with Mayor Brett Williams welcoming each person in attendance and thanking them for being there.
Town of Blackville under boil water advisory
The Town of Blackville advises the residents of Blackville to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking. "A loss of pressure occurred in the system," according to a press release issued Dec. 27.
Neighbor saves Blackville man from house fire
A Blackville man was rescued from his burning home by a neighbor. Charles Bosier’s Campbell Street home caught fire around 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26. However, he was unable to escape due to being asleep in bed and requiring the assistance of a walker and wheelchair to walk. With firefighters on the way, neighbors stepped in to help save Bosier.
Defective heating unit causes smoke in Walmart
Walmart in Barnwell was evacuated around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26 after smoke was seen inside the store. “There was smoke from a defective ceiling duct heating unit in the pharmacy area. Power to unit was disconnected eliminating any further issues,” said Barnwell City Fire Chief Tony Dicks.
Town of Elko holds inaugural Christmas tree lighting
Residents of the Town of Elko celebrated together at the inaugural tree lighting ceremony on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Local choirs stood on a flat deck trailer in the Elko Firehouse to perform songs detailing the reason for the season.
