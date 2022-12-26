When community members work together, so much goodness can happen. And so it did in Blackville the week leading up to Christmas this year. Local foster parent Catherine Mack has been caring for children in need for over 24 years. And for the second year in a row, Omari Hendrix and Wayman Johnson of the Sigma Pi Chapter of The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. presented gifts of joy to local children.

