Colorado weather: Next system will deliver heavy mountain snow, with some snow for Northeast Colorado as well

Denver weather: Snow storm clearing, dumps daily record precipitation over metro area
A winter storm moving through northern Colorado dumped a daily record-breaking mix of rain and snow over the Denver metro area overnight, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Snow totals reached over 10 inches in some parts of the metro area, while parts of the higher terrain just...
Wet weather and snow hitting Colorado hard
Our blast of wet weather is hitting Colorado hard. We've seen heavy snow pummel much of the high country since yesterday afternoon and that will continue through early Thursday morning. Heavy snow is hitting the Denver area and foothills. The National Weather Service has upgraded the Denver area to a Winter Storm Warning through Thursday morning. 3 o 6 inches or more are possible, with the heaviest snow likely before midnight.After that, we wind down the rest of 2022 with mild conditions and near normal temps. Our next round of snow is looking to arrive on Sunday night.The morning commute will be very icy thanks to the cold temperatures and wet, heavy snow. This is much more reminiscent of a spring snowstorm than a December one. And vastly different than our very cold storm from last week. This snow is very heavy, thanks in part to temperatures right around 32 degrees.
Snowfall totals from last night's heavy snow event that buried the Denver metro area in fresh snow
We said the snow would be heavy! And goodness was it. Even after a slow changeover for some Wednesday evening, much of the greater metro area managed to see the high-end (and more!) snowfall totals we discussed were possible in yesterday's update. Below is a look at some of these...
Parts of Colorado get up to 17 inches of snow as storm moves through state
New Castle — 14 Genesee — 12.1 inches. Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado Springs — 2 inches. Multiple roads across Colorado have closed due to safety reasons, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Here are the latest closures:. Interstate 70 eastbound is closed between E-470 (3...
40-plus inches of snow could hit Colorado peaks in upcoming days, says forecaster
According to the National Weather Service, another round of snow is setting up to hit Colorado. Their hazardous weather outlook states that this round of snow will hit the mountains starting Friday before continuing into the weekend, moving to hit lower elevation parts of the state on Sunday and Monday.
Photos: Colorado blanketed in snow overnight
Roads were slushy and challenging after the winter storm dropped a plethora of precipitation overnight. However, some of those who chose the alternative and ventured out to see the wintry fallout snapped some spectacular photos in the process.
Colorado 'Blizzard' Chaos as Snow Storm Causes Multiple Car Crashes
"The traffic is so bad on I-70 in Colorado that people are taking their dogs for walks on the highway," said one traveler.
Colorado road conditions: Roads improve, icy spots stick around
DENVER — A round of rain and snow caused slick and sometimes dangerous conditions on Colorado roads Thursday morning prompting the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) to warn drivers to delay their morning commute or telework if possible. CDOT called driving conditions treacherous along the Front Range and the...
Denver breaks 90-year-old record with 'surprise' heavy snow
According to the National Weather Service, Denver has broken their daily precipitation record for December 28, ousting a record that has stood since 1932. As rain and heavy snow rolled through the Denver metro area yesterday and into the night, Denver got 0.6 inches of precipitation. This was more than double the 1932 record of 0.29 inches. It's also worth noting that the normal amount of precipitation in Denver for the entire month of December is only 0.35 inches.
'Surprise' snowstorm drops 17 inches on Colorado mountain pass
Deeper totals were somewhat of a surprise in Colorado last night, as double-digit totals landed in the west and in the Denver foothills. Despite the slick conditions on roadways, travel seems to be relatively uninterrupted around the state. Granted, that could change at any moment. Here's a look at snow...
How much heavy snow landed in your yard?
The snow was only here for less than 24 hours, but it left quite a mess behind on Thursday. As the snow begins to taper off, see how much fell in your backyard.
Denver area forecast: Snow could be heavy at times Wednesday evening as rain and snow take aim at evening commute
In contrast to last week's very cold and dry snow, the incoming system later today will be quite wet – remarkably so even given it's late December. Despite being the morning of, there remains a lot of uncertainty with how the next 24 hours will unfold, particularly around how much snow we will see and where. With the amount of moisture most models are showing there's a ton of upside potential for some of the area to see a pretty good snow Wednesday evening and overnight (think 4 - 10" or so), while the mild temperatures we will be dealing with could keep those totals dramatically lower (think T - 3" where changeover is slow to occur). There where be a bullseye of heavy snow somewhere, but tough to know exactly where until it sets up.
Snow to impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes
A storm from the West Coast will race across Colorado through Thursday morning bringing a healthy dose of moisture. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for the Denver metro area because of impacts from snow during the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.Because the storm originated in the Pacific Ocean instead of Canada like the storm last week, temperatures will be considerably warmer than a week ago. Therefore precipitation will start as rain in Denver and all along the Front Range urban corridor for areas below about 7,500 feet.The first rain drops will arrive in the early afternoon...
Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
Winter weather advisory: Which areas will be impacted by rain, snow?
A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday as a rain and snow mix hits the Front Range by the early afternoon.
Strong winds ahead of next approaching blast of snow
We have an approaching storm system bringing back a hit of snow before the new year. Ahead of this system jet stream enhanced wind gusts will be rocking the Front Range as Tuesday goes on.There is a High Wind Warning in place for the Front Range foothills and mountains of the state both north and south. Wind gusts may reach 75 to 85 mph in some spots. Denver is not in the warning area but, may see gusts of wind up to 30 mph.The strong westerly winds will be a downslope, warming wind for the Denver metro area and eastern...
Here's why the Denver area saw so much snow last night
DENVER — Most of the Denver area saw 6-12 inches of heavy, wet snow overnight in a highly uncertain forecast. The reason being a "boom" scenario played out, where higher-end totals came to fruition thanks to a combination of temperatures that were just cold enough for heavy snow, and most importantly, a near-historic level of water for a storm in the middle of winter.
Snow and rain target Denver and Colorado Springs for Wednesday p.m. drive
Tuesday will be quite warm, 60s, ahead of the next weather machine that is set to drop heavy snow on the mountains. Here is an animation of the system moving through the state today through Thursday morning, note we'll have some rain and rain snow mixing at lower elevations:. For...
First of several storms brings rain and snow this evening
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The high winds started this morning with gusts nearing hurricane strength. Angel Fire peaked at 79 mph this morning thanks to a very strong jet stream. The winds were probably the most notable feature of this storm with the rain and snow taking a back seat. But still, we are seeing impacts mainly for the mountains, since the cold air isn’t very deep. Wolf Creek saw another fresh foot of snow, while Durango and Pagosa Springs received 3-4″. Parts of the Jemez are also seeing a wave of lighter snow push through this evening with Cuba picking up a couple of inches of wet snow. We’ll see temperatures drop 10-15° behind the cold front this evening.
What is an atmospheric river?
The powerful and prolonged atmospheric river pattern is setting up for the western region of the U.S. through Jan. 4.
