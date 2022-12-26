Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Bath City Farm 'over the moon' to reach funding goal
A city farm has managed to hit a fundraising target to help it cope with rising costs. Bath City Farm set a goal of raising £30,000 and has now hit the target with just days to go. The money is to pay for "critical costs" such as staff, vet...
gardenerspath.com
How to Water Dracaena Plants
I wish I had a dollar for every time someone told me they were swearing off Dracaena plants because they keep dying. We link to vendors to help you find relevant products. If you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Invariably, those poor souls struggling...
What To Know Before Buying Vegetable and Flower Seeds
When I was little, the arrival of the annual Toys ‘R Us Christmas catalog was one of the most exciting days of the whole year. I’d grab my favorite pink highlighter and excitedly circle everything inside that I hoped Santa would bring me. I remember my mother laughing...
Woman tells children on apple orchard field trip to eat only the fruit that fell on the ground: 'Good fruit costs extra'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was in elementary school, my entire class took a field trip to an apple orchard. I hated field trips.
Gardening for You: Leaf mold is brown gold
Leaf mold! Ick. Just the sound of "leaf mold" makes germaphobes grimace. But when the process of making it is done right, leaf mold can be gold in the garden. Another term for leaf mold would be composted leaves. All that’s needed for the gardener to turn fallen autumn leaves into a rich source of organic matter is a small, unobtrusive space for storage. And at this time of year there is a seemingly inexhaustible supply of leaves.
backyardboss.net
How To Stake Your Indoor Plants For Better Support
Some indoor plants need more than proper sunlight, well-draining soils, and a big pot to thrive — They need support stakes to grow upright. Plants like monstera deliciosa, golden pothos, and Philodendron cordatum like to wander, so they’ll benefit from staking to stay in one place. Staking outdoor and indoor plants is common, so take the time to seek the plants that could use some help.
worldlandscapearchitect.com
s.m.a.r.t. STREET concept – A roadmap for a climate adaptive urban environment
Why do we design our streets without thinking about their quality? Spatially, our streets have become stony thoroughfares with no room for encounters, where technical manuals rule the day. These are some of the observations that form the basis of our design research. These days, we face major challenges: our urban climate is changing, and climatologically it is becoming wetter, warmer and drier. Socially too, a change is taking place: cities are becoming busier and, in some cases, harsher and less healthy. An ecological disaster is also looming, with greenery that has become more scarce or low in quality. In short: pressures on the quality of urban life are increasing.
kalkinemedia.com
After Covid cull, Danish mink farmers find new careers
Reinventing himself as a brewer at age 62 would never have occurred to Poul Erik Vestergaard, but Denmark's controversial cull of the country's minks over Covid fears forced him to change course. Authorities ordered the slaughter of the Nordic country's farmed mink population in November 2020 following the discovery of...
worldlandscapearchitect.com
School Yard Kern | Zurich, Switzerland | Neuland ArchitekturLandschaft
The starting point of the project for the renovation of the Kern schoolyard was the intention to restore the unity and spaciousness of the exterior spaces, as conceived in their original form in 1904, which had been lost after various renovations. After the last one in 1975, the complex definitely lost its former conciseness. Because the Kern complex is inside the municipal inventory for the preservation of historic gardens it was a major desire to restore the former spatial generosity as well as the historic layout with the generous schoolyard and the stripe with the row of trees adjacent to the Bäckeranlage Park in accordance with the plan of 1904.
southparkmagazine.com
Gardening: First impressions
Give your garden entrance a personality. Psychologists tell us that when we meet someone new, we have approximately eight seconds to make an initial impression, good or bad. I believe gardens are the same. If the best gardens are metaphorical, as I think they are, the journey and their story begin at the front gate and continue to unfold as we navigate through them. What story does your garden entrance tell? Is it flat, predictable and mundane, or is it full of intrigue that leads to a rich story line? What do those first eight seconds say to those who encounter it for the first time?
backyardboss.net
How to Measure Light for Your Indoor Plants
Proper and adequate light is essential for indoor plants. Without it, they can droop, change leaf color, and even die, regardless of how well you otherwise care for them. Plants need light to produce chlorophyll, which reflects green light, making plants appear green. They absorb red and blue light for photosynthesis, creating food and new growth.
backyardboss.net
How Long Will Your Raised Garden Bed Last?
A raised garden bed is a great way to garden without putting too much stress on your back and joints. Garden beds keep your garden tidy, uncluttered, and improve the overall health of your plants. The internet is crawling with DIY raised garden bed ideas, but know that some materials...
Ethanol Producer Magazine
ACE submits comments to USDA on climate-smart farming practices
The American Coalition for Ethanol submitted feedback to the USDA’s Natural Resource Conservation Service request for public input on implementation of funding in the Inflation Reduction Act for key NRCS conservation programs to spur farmer adoption of climate-smart practices. ACE CEO Brian Jennings and Jonathon Lehman, founder of the consulting group Cultivating Conservation, provided comments to NRCS, detailing key learnings from ACE’s South Dakota-based Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) project currently underway and how it’s poised to broaden its reach geographically to help achieve Congressional directives for the IRA funding.
thededicatedhouse.com
Pellet Stove Performance Issues and Their Solutions
Hello World! Welcome Friends! In the United States, more and more people are using pellet stoves to heat their homes. Pellet stoves are a great alternative to traditional wood-burning stoves, as they are much more efficient and produce less smoke. However, a few performance issues can occur with pellet stoves, and it is important to know how to solve these problems. In this article, we will discuss the most common performance issues with pellet stoves and their solutions.
a-z-animals.com
The Redwing: National Bird of Turkey
Turkey has several bird sanctuaries, which provide key habitats for migrating birds. Some of these are very rare birds, like the white-headed duck. There are also resident birds that live in Turkey year-round. Much of Turkey’s coastline borders the Black Sea, Aegean Sea, and Mediterranean Sea. This location means a diversity of shorebirds can be found in Turkey. Thousands of migrating flamingoes inhabit Lake Tuz, which hosts one of the largest populations of pink flamingoes in the world. With so many amazing birds, how do the people of Turkey choose just one to represent their county? Is the national bird of Turkey actually the turkey? Or did they choose the pink flamingo, Dalmatian pelican, or elegant swan? Read on to find out all about the national bird of Turkey.
THE HISTORY OF Christmas Trees
The history of Christmas trees goes back to the symbolic use of evergreens in ancient Egypt and Rome and continues with the German tradition of candlelit Christmas trees first brought to America in the 1800s. Discover the history of the Christmas tree, from the earliest winter solstice celebrations to Queen Victoria’s decorating habits and the annual lighting of the Rockefeller Center tree in New York City.
What Is Winter Sowing?
It’s finally December, which for many means hosting parties for family and friends, removing snow from driveways and serving platters stacked high with sweets. While all of these can be wonderful aspects of the season, avid gardeners may find themselves counting down the minutes till spring, eager to return to their beloved beds.
a-z-animals.com
9 Native Plants in South Dakota
South Dakota, or the Mount Rushmore State, is located in the north-central United States and has a temperate continental climate. It has dry winters and semi-humid summers that are often accompanied by severe thunderstorms and strong winds. Most of the state is covered in grasses and crops. However, South Dakota...
newyorkalmanack.com
Balsam Woolly Adelgid: A Foe to Firs
However, researchers predict a northward shift of balsam fir in an increasingly warming climate. Warmer temperatures are also contributing to a rise in populations of an exotic invasive pest – balsam woolly adelgid (Adelges piceae) – which feeds on fir trees, affecting their health and viability as lumber and Christmas trees.
Looking For an Exotic Addition to Your Witch’s Garden? Try Finger Limes.
This unique edible plant produces "lime caviar"!
Comments / 0