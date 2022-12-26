Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thechampionnewspaper.com
Greenville Grand Bohemian celebrates nature in style
The Grand Bohemian Lodge in Greenville, South Carolina, has the look and feel of a lodge from a bygone era but one that celebrates art and nature in sophisticated style. Opened in August after three years of construction, the Grand Bohemian is a feast for the eyes for those with an appreciation of inventive design uses of wood, stone, bark, rock, and other natural elements.
WYFF4.com
Christmas tree recycling programs underway in South Carolina and Georgia
HARTWELL, Ga. — There are several different options to recycle your Christmas tree this year. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Hartwell Lake Office has been accepting natural trees for many years, according to Scott Lusk, Park Ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Savannah District Lake Hartwell Project.
gsabusiness.com
Popular Greenville barber shop moving to Overbrook neighborhood
A well-known Greenville barber shop is moving to a new location. The Mailroom Barber Co. is moving to 1633 E. North St. on Jan. 3. It will be moving from its current location in Taylors Mill in order to offer a gender-neutral barbershop experience to a broader clientele throughout the greater Greenville area, a news release stated.
Christmas weekend fires include deadly blaze in Franklin Co
A Christmas weekend fire in Franklin County leaves one person dead: a woman died in the blaze that burned a home in the Gumlog community of Franklin County. Four other people were able to escape without serious injuries. An investigation is ongoing. A father and his special needs son were...
FOX Carolina
Upstate restaurants open during Christmas serve lots of customers
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For many, Christmas is a time to gather and be with family, but for others Christmas Day traditions include eating out at one of the few restaurants open on Dec. 25. “This is one of our busiest days of the year, just because a lot...
Plumber shares tips for frozen pipes
Some Upstate plumbers said they're swamped with calls, as freezing temperatures over the weekend caused problems for people and businesses.
Local briefs: Authority meeting in Danielsville, kidnaping arrest in Cleveland
Athens area state lawmakers are gearing up for the scheduled January 9 start of the 2023 session of the Georgia legislature. There is a new member of the local legislative delegation: thanks to this year’s legislative redistricting, Greene County state Rep Trey Rhodes, a Republican from Union Point, now represents a portion of Athens-Clarke County.
Clemson Beach Party Photo Gallery
Hollywood, Fla. -- Clemson hit the beach for the Orange Bowl beach party Wednesday afternoon. The Clemson Insider was on hand for part of the event. Check out some great pictures from Bart Boatwright of (...)
wgac.com
South Carolina And Georgia Residents Asked To Conserve Water
South Carolina and Georgia residents are being asked to conserve water after below freezing temperatures impacted several communities. Here is the latest from area counties and cities on the requests. Georgia. As of Monday afternoon, Augusta Utilities reports a possible disruption in service may affect customers along Tobacco Road, Morgan...
More residential fires reek havoc on the Upstate
Three more residential fires have occurred in the Upstate, as the cold weather has brought an uptick in the number of blazes, the area has seen in recent days.
accesswdun.com
Trailer, chicken house damaged by fire near Murrayville
A trailer and chicken house were badly damaged in a fire in northwest Hall County Monday night. Kimberlie Ledsinger with Hall County Fire Rescue said crew were called to the fire on Gillespie Road just north of Price Road around 7:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found both buildings around 70 percent involved in flames.
WYFF4.com
Downtown Greenville businesses close after water pipes break; Fire crews offer tips
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Temperatures on Monday rose a little above the sub-freezing lows they hit over the weekend, but the problems the record-cold weather brought continue. In downtown Greenville, several businesses were closed as they appeared to be dealing with the aftermath of a broken water pipe. Byrd's Famous...
wrwh.com
Lookout Posted For Missing Cleveland Woman
(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing person. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said 42-year-old Malinda Simons has been missing since December 23rd. According to the sheriff’s office, she is at risk of needing medical attention. Simons was reported...
Fire marshal deems Clemson apartment complex “unsafe structure”
A couple of months ago we covered infrastructure issues at an apartment complex in Clemson, Dockside Apartments.
accesswdun.com
Commerce structure fire leaves home with smoke damage
A family was displaced from their home following an accidental structure fire Monday afternoon in Commerce. According to a press release from Banks County Fire and Emergency Services, the department responded to 521 Hebron, Rd, Commerce at 1:20 p.m. and found that the home was emitting heavy smoke and flames. All occupants were already out of the house.
WBKO
Man dies on Christmas Eve after power outage turns off oxygen machine
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A South Carolina man died on Christmas Eve after a power outage during freezing temperatures shut off his oxygen machine, officials said. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office ruled the man’s death as natural since he had an underlying medical condition. The winter storm...
Car crashes, some of them deadly, investigated in Athens and NE Ga
The Tuesday afternoon crash that closed a stretch of Danielsville Road in Athens involved the driver of an allegedly stolen car, who was being chased by Georgia State Troopers. The wreck happened on 29 North near Nowhere Road in Athens. We have this morning the names of the two people...
fox5atlanta.com
Wanted Georgia man leads deputies on multi-county chase, officials say
LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. - A 23-year-old Georgia man is facing multiple charges following a police chase through multiple counties. Deputies say on Dec. 21, deputies began pursuing 23-year-old Oakwood resident Zachary Tyler in Lumpkin County. The chase continued through White County into Hall County and ended after Baker lost control...
Retired Hall County Sheriff's captain passes away at 54
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff's Office is offering its condolences to family, friends and former colleagues of retired Capt. John Neal Bagwell. He passed away just a day after Christmas at 54 years old, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. Bagwell joined the sheriff's...
Greenville man dies in "freak" accident
An Upstate man is dead after a vehicle he was repairing, struck him. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says, 49 year old Antonio Miranda was killed at his home on Collingsworth Lane in Greenville, Monday afternoon.
