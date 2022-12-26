ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartwell, GA

thechampionnewspaper.com

Greenville Grand Bohemian celebrates nature in style

The Grand Bohemian Lodge in Greenville, South Carolina, has the look and feel of a lodge from a bygone era but one that celebrates art and nature in sophisticated style. Opened in August after three years of construction, the Grand Bohemian is a feast for the eyes for those with an appreciation of inventive design uses of wood, stone, bark, rock, and other natural elements.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Christmas tree recycling programs underway in South Carolina and Georgia

HARTWELL, Ga. — There are several different options to recycle your Christmas tree this year. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Hartwell Lake Office has been accepting natural trees for many years, according to Scott Lusk, Park Ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Savannah District Lake Hartwell Project.
GEORGIA STATE
gsabusiness.com

Popular Greenville barber shop moving to Overbrook neighborhood

A well-known Greenville barber shop is moving to a new location. The Mailroom Barber Co. is moving to 1633 E. North St. on Jan. 3. It will be moving from its current location in Taylors Mill in order to offer a gender-neutral barbershop experience to a broader clientele throughout the greater Greenville area, a news release stated.
GREENVILLE, SC
WGAU

Local briefs: Authority meeting in Danielsville, kidnaping arrest in Cleveland

Athens area state lawmakers are gearing up for the scheduled January 9 start of the 2023 session of the Georgia legislature. There is a new member of the local legislative delegation: thanks to this year’s legislative redistricting, Greene County state Rep Trey Rhodes, a Republican from Union Point, now represents a portion of Athens-Clarke County.
ATHENS, GA
wgac.com

South Carolina And Georgia Residents Asked To Conserve Water

South Carolina and Georgia residents are being asked to conserve water after below freezing temperatures impacted several communities. Here is the latest from area counties and cities on the requests. Georgia. As of Monday afternoon, Augusta Utilities reports a possible disruption in service may affect customers along Tobacco Road, Morgan...
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Trailer, chicken house damaged by fire near Murrayville

A trailer and chicken house were badly damaged in a fire in northwest Hall County Monday night. Kimberlie Ledsinger with Hall County Fire Rescue said crew were called to the fire on Gillespie Road just north of Price Road around 7:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found both buildings around 70 percent involved in flames.
HALL COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Lookout Posted For Missing Cleveland Woman

(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing person. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said 42-year-old Malinda Simons has been missing since December 23rd. According to the sheriff’s office, she is at risk of needing medical attention. Simons was reported...
CLEVELAND, GA
accesswdun.com

Commerce structure fire leaves home with smoke damage

A family was displaced from their home following an accidental structure fire Monday afternoon in Commerce. According to a press release from Banks County Fire and Emergency Services, the department responded to 521 Hebron, Rd, Commerce at 1:20 p.m. and found that the home was emitting heavy smoke and flames. All occupants were already out of the house.
COMMERCE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Wanted Georgia man leads deputies on multi-county chase, officials say

LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. - A 23-year-old Georgia man is facing multiple charges following a police chase through multiple counties. Deputies say on Dec. 21, deputies began pursuing 23-year-old Oakwood resident Zachary Tyler in Lumpkin County. The chase continued through White County into Hall County and ended after Baker lost control...
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Retired Hall County Sheriff's captain passes away at 54

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff's Office is offering its condolences to family, friends and former colleagues of retired Capt. John Neal Bagwell. He passed away just a day after Christmas at 54 years old, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. Bagwell joined the sheriff's...
HALL COUNTY, GA

