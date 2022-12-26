ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts stand in way of Giants' first playoff berth since '16

The New York Giants can lock up their first playoff berth since 2016 when they host the rudderless Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. There are seven scenarios in which New York (8-6-1) qualifies for the NFC playoff field in Week 17, but the simplest path is to beat the Colts (4-10-1), losers of five straight. First-year coach Brian Daboll, who has garnered Coach of the Year discussion at points this season, will do what he can to keep his team focused on...
ClutchPoints

Bills’ nightmare scenario for NFL Playoff seeding, matchups

The Buffalo Bills clinched the AFC East title for the third consecutive season following the Miami Dolphins loss to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day. The Bills are 12-3 with two weeks remaining in the regular season and have won six straight games. The offense finally began to come to life again in Week 16. Despite playing in frigid, below-zero wind chills in Chicago, Josh Allen showed exactly why he is an MVP-level talent in this league.
FOX Sports

Giants would clinch playoffs with win over skidding Colts

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants aren't treating the Indianapolis Colts like a team that has won four games all season and has lost eight of its last nine. With a playoff berth a win away, one might think the Giants (8-6-1) would be salivating at the thought of playing one of the NFL's weakest teams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.
Yardbarker

Colts to stick with Nick Foles at QB against Giants

Nick Foles will start at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts against the New York Giants in Week 17, despite a less-than-stellar performance Monday night in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, interim head coach Jeff Saturday told reporters. Foles made his first start of the season Monday and was...
FOX Sports

NFL Week 17 odds: Bet on Chiefs to cover, other best wagers

The NFL playoff picture is shaping up, and Week 17 will be critical for a few teams fighting for their postseason lives. The fun is really getting started. There are a few games on this weekend's slate that I'm looking forward to making wagers on. So let's dive into my best bets for NFL Week 17 that will hopefully all win us some cash (odds via FOX Bet).
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 17

The New York Giants lost a heartbreaker in Week 16, falling to the Minnesota Vikings, 27-24, on a last-second, 61-yard field goal as time expired. Ironically, their playoff odds actually increased despite the loss. That’s because all other wildcard contenders with the exception of the Green Bay Packers also lost.
FOX Sports

FOX Bet Super 6: Try your luck at $100K NFL Sunday Challenge in Week 17

Guys, it's happening. And by it, we mean the end of the NFL regular season. Forgive us for getting too ahead of ourselves since we've still got one more week to go. But the playoff picture will be much, much clearer when Week 17 wraps. Tom Brady and the Bucs...

