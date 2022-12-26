Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wevv.com
American Red Cross 'New Year New Life' Donorama Coming next week
The Indiana region of the American Red Cross has partnered with Eastland mall to help give members of the community the opportunity to come out and potentially save lives. The 'New Year New Life' Donorama Blood drive will be held at Eastland Mall on Thursday, January 5, from from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
wevv.com
Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights reopens after two-day pause
Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights is back underway in Garvin Park. Severe weather forced Easterseals officials to close the event on Thursday and Friday. This is only the fourth time in the events 29 year history, that it has had to close due to weather. The light display will be open...
wevv.com
Vanderburgh Humane Society in need of Wet Dog Food
The Vanderburgh Humane Society has once reached out to social media for helping to feed the shelter animals. The last time the shelter ran into scarcity, it was cat food, now its specifically for dogs. Nearly a dozen senior dogs and several litters of puppies are in the shelters care,...
wevv.com
Honey Moon Coffee Co. to open West side location
Honey Moon Coffee Co. has announced that they have entered into an agreement to turn the old Roger's Academy of Hair Design into Honey Moon West Side. Roger's Academy of Hair Design moved to Downtown Evansville in 2020. The building on Mount Vernon Avenue has been for sale for $250,000 since the move.
wevv.com
Local nonprofits close doors after burst water pipes
Some Evansville residents are without crucial support after a series of pipe bursts have left two nonprofits with no choice but to shut down for repairs. Ark Crisis Children’s Center, a free childcare center for those experiencing hardship, and Aurora Evansville, a homeless service provider, have been forced to shut their doors due to the extensive water damage.
wevv.com
Evansville Salvation Army's 'Red Kettle Campaign' highlights community generosity
The Evansville Salvation Army received nearly $261,000 dollars this holiday season, this come as nearly a match from last years donations, but just $50,000 dollars short of their goal of $310,000 dollars. On top of monetary donations, the organization is thankful for volunteers donating their time this holiday season. We're...
wevv.com
Junior League steps up to help feed area students
While EVSC students are still on winter break, the Junior League of Evansville was out making sure those kids had plenty to eat. They hosted a mobile food giveaway today at Lodge Elementary. It is the second time this December the organization held the event. They had enough food to...
wevv.com
1000 gallons of diesel fuel siphoned from an Evansville gas station
A brazen gas theft has police in Evansville busy searching for a suspect. However, this was not they typical drive-off gas theft. Over 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel was stolen after being siphoned directly out of the ground at an east-side gas station. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were...
wevv.com
Precautionary boil advisory issued to Princeton water customers
A water main break in Princeton, Indiana has led to a precautionary boil advisory. The water utility is issuing the order for all customers East of North Wilson Avenue and North of East Taylor Avenue. Officials say while the potential of contamination of the drinking water is unlikely, they advise...
wevv.com
Water pipes burst in Madisonville
Water leaks from burst residential water pipes in Madisonville leaves around 200 residents without water and even more needing to conserve water. While water pipes thawed after the winter weather, some pipes burst causing water leaks at residential and commercial business properties.
wevv.com
Police looking for fuel theft suspect
Evansville police say someone got away with more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel. 1000 gallons of diesel fuel siphoned from an Evansville gas station. EPD is investigating after $4,000 in diesel fuel was stolen from an east-side Evansville gas station.
wevv.com
Two Evansville men arrested for unlawful use of 911
On Christmas day, 911 dispatchers were flooded with calls from one person, Anthony Fox, tying up valuable resources. The next day, another person, Patrick Tucker, did the very same thing. Fox initially called 911 to report the theft of his car. When officers arrived, they found that Fox's wife had...
wevv.com
Henderson city officials break ground on new youth sports complex
Henderson city officials gathered today to break ground on an all new sports complex. The new complex will be located just off of Airline Road, near Victory Christian Center. It will serve as a new location for youth sports leagues. Phase 1 of the sports complex will include four 200-foot...
wevv.com
Owensboro man arrested for stabbing in Owensboro Monday
Owensboro man faces assault charge related to a stabbing on Monday. Owensboro Police said that officers located a victim with multiple stab wounds along West 7th Street just after midnight. OPD caught up to Perez on West 2nd Street, when he told police he was involved in an altercation with...
wevv.com
Portion of Interstate 69 closed due to injury accident in Pike County
Indiana State Police are on scene of an injury accident along Interstate 69 near the Pike County and Daviess County, Indiana line. Multiple vehicles are involved in the accident. Troopers have closed both lanes of Northbound I-69 to help clear the accident scene. Cause of the crash remains under investigation.
wevv.com
Man arrested after a robbery and assault in Mount Vernon
A man faces multiple charges, including felony robbery, after an incident that took place December 22nd in Posey County. Mount Vernon Police said 25-year-old Walter Hampton-Rainey faces felony robbery, along with battery, leaving scene of a crash, and criminal mischief. According to police, officers responded to Walnut Street for an...
wevv.com
Evansville high schooler facing rape charges appears in court
There are new developments in the criminal case against a high school student who is accused of a disturbing pattern of behavior that involves claims of battery, strangulation and rape. Luke Pokorney is free on a $25,000 cash bond and was back in court Tuesday as the prosecution and defense...
wevv.com
One person suffers life-threatening injuries in rollover crash in Henderson
Henderson county dispatch says the call came in around 6:45pm for a rollover crash on the 1700 block of South Green street. According to police, four vehicles are involved. One person is being treated for life-threatening injuries. The other victims have non-life threatening injuries.
Comments / 0