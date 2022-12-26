Read full article on original website
Watch: WWE Referee Stuns Sami Zayn At WWE Live Event
During last night’s WWE Live Event, Sami Zayn was in the ring along with Kevin Owens in a tag team match. While Owens was selling, Zayn would confront WWE referee Jessica Carr. After berating the official, Carr snapped and hit a Stone Cold Stunner on Zayn. After, Owens would hit his own Stunner, handing Owens’ team the win. You can watch the video below.
WATCH: WWE Releases Paul Heyman Canvas 2 Canvas
The special council is now in art form. Recently, WWE has been releasing more Rob Schamberger Canvas 2 Canvas videos and we have another one. This time, Rob is painting one of the best managers of all time and the special council to the tribal chief, the head of the table, the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. You can check out this awesome art piece in the video below.
Santos Escobar Possibly Injured At WWE MSG Live Event
We hope it’s not serious. Santos Escobar competed against Riddick Moss, Kofi Kingston, Shinsuke Nakamura and Gunther in a Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE’s Live Event at Madison Square Garden. Fans in attendance, with video footage, pointed out that during a spot in the match when Kofi double stomped Santos off a ladder, Santos Escobar came down hard on his right leg and immediately grabbed for his knee before rolling out of the ring. In the video, which you can see below, it looks like his leg buckled inwards in a painful way.
MJF Reacts To Winning ESPN Promo Artist Of The Year
MJF has been regarded as one of the most talented superstars on the AEW roster. The Devil’s impressive personality, in-ring skill, and ability on the mic have made him a top star in the wrestling business. He climbed to the top of the mountain, defeating Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear in November 2022 to win his first-ever AEW World championship.
WWE Release Footage From Dark Match Between Baron Corbin And Roman Reigns in 2020
WWE have released never before seen footage from a dark match between Baron Corbin and Roman Reigns just prior to the Covid 19 Pandemic. WWE released the Baron Corbin vs. Roman Reigns dark main event, which took place after the February 28, 2020, episode of SmackDown on FOX. On the set of The Bump, Corbin, WWE Hall of Famer JBL, Kayla Braxton, and Matt Camp can be seen watching the fight.
Matt Cardona Pitched To Have Hornswoggle Be His “Mini Bro” In WWE
After Cardona was released by WWE, he reinvented himself by working in companies such as AEW, Impact Wrestling and especially GCW. Cardona has truly become an indie darling, but has been vocal in recent months about a possible WWE return, if Triple H were to call him. The former WWE...
This Week’s AEW Dynamite Drops Back Under 900,000 Viewers, Key Demo Sees Small Rise
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Wrestlenomics reports that the December 28th episode of AEW Dynamite brought an overnight average viewership of 876,000 viewers for New Year’s Smash. They also brought in a .28 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The December 21st episode of AEW Dynamite brought in an overnight average viewership of 957,000, with a .30 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
Zelina Vega Vows To Make 2023 Her Year
Zelina Vega had a interesting 2022, but will 2023 be better?. We’ve seen Zelina Vega in both a wrestler and manager role. Recently, she’s returned to the ring with Legado Del Fantasma by her side and they’ve been dominating SmackDown. But now, Zelina Vega spit fire ahead of WWE’s MSG Live event in her home state of New York. While backstage at the event, Zelina cut a promo saying that 2023 will be her year wether you like it or not. Next year, Zelina plans for more gold and more history making moments.
“Best Of” Edition Of Monday Night RAW Pulls In Just Over A Million Viewers This Week
The numbers for this weeks edition of Monday Night RAW are in. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on December 26, which was a Best Of 2022 recap show, averaged 1.075 million viewers. This number is down from the 1.705 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. This is the lowest number that WWE Raw has ever recorded in the history of the show. The show averaged a 0.27 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from 0.43 demo rating last Monday.
WWE Warn Talent To Start Travel For This Week’s SmackDown Early
This week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown will be emanating from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The show will be headlined by John Cena and Kevin Owens squaring off against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. There is also a terrible winter weather issue going on, and WWE wants to get ahead of the problem.
WATCH: Starlight Kid Runs Over Team Prominence On A Bike
Today at STARDOM Dream Queendom 2022, Saki Kashima, Momo Watanabe & Starlight Kid went to war with Risa Sera, Suzu Suzuki & Kurumi Hiiragi in a hardcore match. During their entrance, Starlight Kid rode out on a pedal bike. Then, during the match, she used it as a weapon because anything goes! Starlight Kid ran on over her opponents as they were down on the ramp. This is the coolest and most hilarious spot you’ll see this week, check it out!
AEW Rampage Live Spoilers – 12/30/22
The New Years Smash edition of AEW Rampage is being taped following tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The show will feature Orange Cassidy defending his AEW All-Atlantic Championship against his Best Friends partner, Trent and it kicks off the show. If you wish to not see spoilers, do not read any further.
WWE Live Holiday Tour Results From New York, NY (12/26/22): Bray Wyatt Returns To The Ring
WWE held a live event on December 26 from Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. You can read the full results for the live event below. Sheamus & Ridge Holland defeated Imperium (Ludvig Kaisser & Giovanni Vinci) Hit Row (Ashante “Thee” Adonis, Top Dolla & B-Fab) defeated Legado Del...
WATCH: Cody Rhodes Reveals His Plans For 2023
Cody Rhodes is looking ahead for a return. Cody Rhodes spoke on WWE Raw, which was a best of 2022 show. During the interview, Cody Rhodes talked about his monuments return at WrestleMania 38 this year and also talked about his plans for 2023. Currently, Cody is out with a shoulder injury, but he’s working towards coming back as soon as possible.
This Week’s AEW Rampage Sees A 100K Jump In Viewership
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of AEW Rampage. AEW Rampage’s December 23rd episode brought in 566,000 viewers, with a .18 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The December 16th episode of AEW Rampage pulled a fast national viewership number of 447,000, with 185k in the 18 to 49 demographic. The overall viewership is down 22% from last year’s number.
WWE 2K Preparing To Make Announcements In January
With the new year emerging, talks of a new WWE video game are doing the rounds. Given the fact that WWE usually releases its video games around the same time frame, fans are expecting WWE 2K23 to drop in March of next year. Fightful Select now reports that we can...
Xia Brookside And Mariah May Form New Group With Mina Shirakawa At STARDOM Dream Queendom 2022
Today at STARDOM’s Dream Queendom 2022 event, Mina Shirakawa & Unagi Sayaka battled Mai Sakurai & Thekla in tag team action. Ahead of the match, Mina Shirakawa had an illustrious entrance where she revealed a new hair-do after pulling off a mask, going from long to short hair. But, this wasn’t the only surprise. Mina was accompanied to the ring by two UK wrestlers, Mariah May and former WWE NXT UK star, Xia Brookside.
WATCH: Santos Escobar Hits Insane Ladder Hurricanrana At WWE MSG Event
Tonight, WWE held a live event at Madison Square Garden. A post-Christmas tradition for WWE. At the show, Gunther defended the Intercontinental Championship in a ladder match against Santos Escobar, Shinsuke Nakamura, Riddick Moss and Kofi Kingston. During the match, a fan got footage of Santos hitting Nakamura with a crazy Ladder Hurricanrana, you can see below.
