WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Sasha Banks Will Steal The Show In NJPW
As previously reported, Sasha Banks is set to be a part of the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in Tokyo Dome on January 4th, 2023. This will mark her first appearance for a wrestling company in months. It was also reported that Sasha Banks is done with WWE for the foreseeable future.
Watch: WWE Referee Stuns Sami Zayn At WWE Live Event
During last night’s WWE Live Event, Sami Zayn was in the ring along with Kevin Owens in a tag team match. While Owens was selling, Zayn would confront WWE referee Jessica Carr. After berating the official, Carr snapped and hit a Stone Cold Stunner on Zayn. After, Owens would hit his own Stunner, handing Owens’ team the win. You can watch the video below.
Cain Velasquez Was “Uncomfortable” Working With Brock Lesnar In WWE
It should come as no surprise it isn’t the most fun working with someone you humiliated on the world’s stage. Cain Velasquez’s first televised WWE match was at Crown Jewel 2019 in Saudi Arabia, where Lesnar defeated him in a little over two minutes. Cain Velasquez also admitted that he needed more time to develop himself in WWE.
WATCH: WWE Releases Paul Heyman Canvas 2 Canvas
The special council is now in art form. Recently, WWE has been releasing more Rob Schamberger Canvas 2 Canvas videos and we have another one. This time, Rob is painting one of the best managers of all time and the special council to the tribal chief, the head of the table, the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. You can check out this awesome art piece in the video below.
Zelina Vega Vows To Make 2023 Her Year
Zelina Vega had a interesting 2022, but will 2023 be better?. We’ve seen Zelina Vega in both a wrestler and manager role. Recently, she’s returned to the ring with Legado Del Fantasma by her side and they’ve been dominating SmackDown. But now, Zelina Vega spit fire ahead of WWE’s MSG Live event in her home state of New York. While backstage at the event, Zelina cut a promo saying that 2023 will be her year wether you like it or not. Next year, Zelina plans for more gold and more history making moments.
Jim Ross Let Chyna Leave WWE After She Demanded A Million Dollar Contract
As fans are well aware by now, Chyna left WWE after a financial disagreement. Right before she parted ways with WWE, Chyna had told Jim Ross she wanted a $1 million per year deal. This also came during a time when Chyna was adjusting to seeing Triple H romantically involved with Stephanie McMahon.
Identity Of MJF’s Friend From AEW Dynamite
MJF was at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, for the opening match on Dynamite tonight. The AEW World Champion watched the action between Bryan Danielson and Ethan Page from the top of the arena while chastising Bryan Danielson on the microphone. During the segment, The Devil Himself was with...
WWE Warn Talent To Start Travel For This Week’s SmackDown Early
This week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown will be emanating from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The show will be headlined by John Cena and Kevin Owens squaring off against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. There is also a terrible winter weather issue going on, and WWE wants to get ahead of the problem.
Santos Escobar Possibly Injured At WWE MSG Live Event
We hope it’s not serious. Santos Escobar competed against Riddick Moss, Kofi Kingston, Shinsuke Nakamura and Gunther in a Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE’s Live Event at Madison Square Garden. Fans in attendance, with video footage, pointed out that during a spot in the match when Kofi double stomped Santos off a ladder, Santos Escobar came down hard on his right leg and immediately grabbed for his knee before rolling out of the ring. In the video, which you can see below, it looks like his leg buckled inwards in a painful way.
AEW Rampage Live Spoilers – 12/30/22
The New Years Smash edition of AEW Rampage is being taped following tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The show will feature Orange Cassidy defending his AEW All-Atlantic Championship against his Best Friends partner, Trent and it kicks off the show. If you wish to not see spoilers, do not read any further.
WATCH: Danhausen Ruins RJ City’s Holiday
Danhausen is causing chaos. Christopher Massachusetts, I mean, Danhausen, appeared on RJ City’s “Hey! (EW)” Holiday special. Danhausen cake dressed as Santahausen and did nothing but run a muck and ruin RJ’s good time. You can check out the absolutely hilarious holiday special below!. Be sure...
Bianca Belair Looks Back On Her Last 3 Years In WWE
Bianca Belair came up to the main roster in 2020 and immediately found herself main-eventing WrestleMania a year later. Belair’s rise to the top of the mountain saw her winning multiple championships, featuring in high-profile bouts, and battling the likes of top superstars such as Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Becky Lynch.
This Week’s AEW Dynamite Drops Back Under 900,000 Viewers, Key Demo Sees Small Rise
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Wrestlenomics reports that the December 28th episode of AEW Dynamite brought an overnight average viewership of 876,000 viewers for New Year’s Smash. They also brought in a .28 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The December 21st episode of AEW Dynamite brought in an overnight average viewership of 957,000, with a .30 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
Road Dogg Pitched Interesting Billed Hometown For Dexter Lumis
Dexter Lumis signed with WWE in 2019. He made his televised debut on the July 17th edition of WWE NXT, losing to Bronson Reed as a part of the NXT Breakout Tournament. His most popular program in WWE to date has to be his on-screen romance and chemistry with Indi Hartwell.
Matt Cardona Pitched To Have Hornswoggle Be His “Mini Bro” In WWE
After Cardona was released by WWE, he reinvented himself by working in companies such as AEW, Impact Wrestling and especially GCW. Cardona has truly become an indie darling, but has been vocal in recent months about a possible WWE return, if Triple H were to call him. The former WWE...
Ricky Steamboat Refused To Participate In Ric Flair’s Last Match In Fear Of Flair Passing Away
Ric Flair took some scary bumps and even bled during the match, something that he promised to do long before the event. He also faked a heart attack. Flair won the match, much to the relief of fans around the world. While speaking to Bill Apter, Ricky Steamboat finally revealed...
AEW Dark Results – 12/27/22
AEW Dark (12/27):. The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) defeat The Hughes Brothers (Terrence & Terrell Hughes) The Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson) defeat Brandon Bullock & Jameson Ryan. Fuego Del Sol defeats Lucky Ali. “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard defeats Brock Anderson. Be sure to check back with...
FTR Are Done With AAA For The Time Being
FTR held the ROH, NJPW, and AAA Tag Titles until recently when they dropped the ROH and AAA Tag Titles. New reports have now emerged regarding FTR’s status with AAA. Fightful Select is now reporting that FTR is done with AAA for the time being, which is why they dropped the AAA Tag Titles on December 28. Fightful also learned that FTR informed AAA that they wanted to drop the tag team titles and finish up with them at the end of the year.
Adnan Virk Likens His WWE RAW Stint To Trying To Catch A Runaway Freight Train
The former WWE announcer knew firsthand how harsh the wrestling world can be. While Virk first blamed his departure on his hectic travel schedule, he revealed further details about his reasons for leaving in an interview with Peter Klein. Virk stated that performing both roles on MLB Network and WWE proved too tough to manage, a position comparable to Pat McAfee’s.
