Not only did Taffy Brodesser-Akner write the 2019 book Fleishman Is in Trouble (it being her debut novel), but she's the showrunner of the series of the same name. The poignant, layered, somewhat-depressing tale follows Manhattan-based divorced liver doctor Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg) as he dives head-first into the world of app-based dating for the first time in his sad little life.
“Raven’s Home” star Raven-Symoné, “Reading Rainbow” host LeVar Burton and the creators of “Cobra Kai” were among a star-studded list of honorees at Variety’s first-ever Family Entertainment Awards, presented by Kidoodle. Both Raven-Symoné and Burton received the storytelling visionary award for their respective long-time contributions to kids’ programming, and their acceptance speeches were tethered by an emphasis on the continued need for children’s content that stimulates thoughtful conversation. “Kids are the smartest people I know,” Raven-Symoné told audience members last night at The West Hollywood Edition. “The family space and the kids’ space is worthy of bold, thought-provoking content. They can...
NCIS: Hawai'i is bringing in a new face, and it could spell trouble for Vanessa Lachey's Jane Tennant.
Margot Robbie worked in a kiss scene with Brad Pitt for Babylon, and she shared her reaction after director Damien Chazelle called her out on it.
Many 'Newhart' cast members who are still alive have remained friends. That includes the actors who played the quirky brothers Larry, Darryl, and Darryl.
Find out why you won't see Danny Masterson as Steven Hyde in the 'That '70s Show' spinoff coming in January 2023.
Rob Marshall already thought color-blind casting was part of our world. The live-action “Little Mermaid” director revealed he was shocked to see parents of Black children share their reactions on social media after the first look at Halle Bailey as Ariel went viral. “I wasn’t anticipating that because, in a way, I felt like we’ve moved so far past that kind of thing,” Marshall told Entertainment Weekly. “But then you realize, in a way we haven’t. It was very moving to me to see how important this kind of casting is for the world.” Marshall added that there was “no agenda” to casting Bailey...
Future filmmakers of the world: You do not have Whoopi Goldberg's blessing to make a movie about her life. During a spirited discussion about the morality of director Andrew Dominik's Marilyn Monroe-centric movie Blonde, The View moderator and Oscar-winning actress revealed that her will stipulates certain rules regarding potential biopics about her life.
Reese Witherspoon is reprising her role as ambitious go-getter Tracy Flick in a sequel to the Oscar-nominated political comedy Election titled Tracy Flick Can't Win. Witherspoon, now 46, appeared in the original film at age 22 and landed a Golden Globes nomination for best actress after its release to critical acclaim.
An original Not Ready for Primetime Player is headed to Lanford, just in time for the holiday season. TVLine can exclusively reveal that The Conners has cast two-time Emmy winner (and OG Saturday Night Live cast member) Jane Curtin as Doris Goldufski, mother of Dan’s wife Louise (played by Katey Sagal) and Jackie’s husband Neville (Nat Faxon). We also have a first look at her debut: In the episode, titled “The Dog Days of Christmas” and airing Wednesday, Dec. 7 (ABC, 8/7c), “The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time,” according to the synopsis. “Elsewhere, Darlene helps...
Roseanne stans initially tuned into the 2017 reboot, The Conners, to catch up on the beloved TV family. However, they stayed long after ABC fired Roseanne Barr following her alleged racist tweets. Article continues below advertisement. Since Roseanne was killed off the sitcom, viewers have watched the family evolve and...
Daniel Craig is teaming up with another director known for their singular style. The former James Bond actor has signed up to star in Luca Guadagnino's film adaptation of William S. Burroughs' novel Queer. Guadagnino is best known for his films A Bigger Slash, Call Me By Your Name, the 2018 Suspira remake, and his latest, Bones and All.
The Crimson Arts Board presents its TV favorites of the year, from "Abbott Elementary" to "Heartstopper." Janelle James, Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Quinta Brunson, and Lisa Ann Walter star in ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” which returned for a second season on September 21.By Courtesy of ABC/Gilles Mingasson.
James J. Murakami, the admired art director, production designer and set designer who earned an Emmy for Deadwood and an Oscar nomination for Changeling, one of the dozen films he worked on for director Clint Eastwood, has died. He was 91. Murakami died Dec. 15 at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles of complications from a fall, his wife of 34 years, Ginger, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterMaggie Thrett, 'Star Trek' and 'Three in the Attic' Actress, Dies at 76Tony Barry, Veteran Australian Film and TV Actor, Dies at 81Diane McBain, Actress in 'Surfside 6' and...
Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. Matt Reeves is the fourth filmmaker to introduce a new take on Batman. Tim Burton’s 1989 version led to three sequels, and three different Batman/Bruce Waynes in the same series. Christopher Nolan introduced a realistic take in Batman Begins with Christian Bale, and Zack Snyder brought Ben Affleck as a grizzled veteran Batman. (Of course, there was also a 1966 movie based on the Adam West TV show starring that show’s cast.) The Batman originally began as a spinoff for Affleck,...
December 27 marked the 20th anniversary of “Chicago,” one of the most successful musical film adaptations of all time. The movie — director Rob Marshall’s film debut — won Best Picture at the Oscars, becoming the first musical to do so since 1968’s “Oliver,” and grossed over $306 million at the global box office. But the film almost didn’t happen, because distributor Miramax Films wanted Marshall to helm the “Rent” movie adaptation instead. Marshall revealed the origins of the project in a 20th-anniversary interview with the Hollywood Reporter, explaining that Miramax and Harvey Weinstein (years before his sexual abuse was exposed...
Law & Order alum Jesse L. Martin is returning to NBC to lead Arika Lisanne Mittman’s (La Brea) new drama series, The Irrational, which has been picked up for a series order. As previously reported by Deadline, a pilot was ordered in February, with a small writers’ room set up in the fall to work on scripts for potential future episodes. Cast options, which were originally set to expire in October, were also extended through the end of December.
CinemaBlend spoke to Naomi Ackie about recreating one Whitney Houston performance for the biopic.
As previously reported, John Aniston’s final appearance as the iconic Victor Kiriakis on “Days of our Lives” aired Monday, December 26. In addition to marking an historic moment for fans of the daytime drama series, the episode also marked a new beginning for “Pride: The Series” creator Dorell Anthony who unknowingly wrote the late actor’s final words as the episode’s script writer, his first since joining the show’s writing team earlier this year.
