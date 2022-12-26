Read full article on original website
baylorbears.com
Powledge Named Baylor Defensive Coordinator
WACO, Texas -- Matt Powledge – who spent the 2022 season as the co-defensive coordinator at Oregon following two years as the safeties and special teams coordinator at Baylor – has been named the defensive coordinator for the Bears, as announced Thursday by head coach Dave Aranda. "I...
WacoTrib.com
Baylor defensive backs Walcott, Harris enter transfer portal
Baylor starting safety Al Walcott and reserve cornerback Mike Harris announced Thursday that they are entering the transfer portal. Walcott, who is entering the portal as a grad transfer, was Baylor's second-leading tackler with 82 this season while collecting a team-high 10 tackles for loss, an interception and forcing three fumbles.
WacoTrib.com
Hudson, Black, Porter among top Texas recruits
While many of the top football prospects in the Class of 2023 have made up their minds and signed on the dotted line, the recruiting process for the Class of 2024 is just beginning to pick up steam. And Central Texas can boast some of the most highly coveted recruits...
baylorbears.com
No. 12 MBB Takes Down Nicholls, 85-56
Scott Drew joked that his 12th-ranked Baylor team was "in the holiday spirit," gifting the visiting Nicholls Colonels with 18 turnovers in Wednesday's matchup at the Ferrell Center. But, the defense more than made up for it, forcing 20 turnovers, blocking six shots and holding Nicholls to 37.1% shooting in...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBS WIN TWO AT THE WACO MIDWAY TOURNAMENT
The Brenham Cub Basketball Team opened up the Waco Midway Tournament with a pair of wins yesterday (Tuesday). The Cubs beat Midway 52-35 in the opener. Shaun Ray led the way with 16 points, while Josiah Ferguson added 13 points, and Jamey Rogers finished with 10 points. In the second...
New Pittsburgh Courier
One family’s photo album includes images of a vacation, a wedding anniversary and the lynching of a Black man in Texas
As a historian and director of the Lynching in Texas project, which has documented more than 600 racial terror lynchings, I receive regular emails from journalists, scholars and activists who want to discuss the history of racial violence. My conversations with reporters and historians did not prepare me for one...
Central Texas parents offering to pay school lunch balances
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story did not clarify that Temple ISD and Waco ISD already offer free breakfast and lunch for all students. School kicks off again next week and Temple parent Mya Manuel wants to help at least one Central Texas family start the year off right.
KWTX
Auto collision shuts down bridge in Woodway
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Woodway Police Department is investigating a wreck that shut down Ritchie Bridge in the 100 block of Wickson Wednesday afternoon. The “bridge is closed at the moment. Please avoid the area,” police said in a Facebook post earlier in the day. The wreck has since been cleared.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
Keep An Eye Out: Bell County, Texas Most Wanted For December
Law enforcement in Bell County is always looking to keep us safe. Some of us may even not realize when a crime is taking place. But unfortunately every day, it does happen. Some individuals crimes are minor, and may result in a fine. Other however require a harsher sentence. Some individuals also chose to run from the law.
Belton Village community upset after dealing with no water for four days
BELTON, Texas — Losing water around Christmas time is unfortunate for anybody. Losing water for four days around Christmas time, one could argue, is as rough as it gets. "We couldn't flush our toilets, our house smells horrible," Danny Aller Jr. said. "We haven't been able to wash clothes because the leak was in the washroom and they've had it locked up this entire time."
KWTX
Temple man found after being reported missing over the holidays
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: John Cain, 36, has been located and reported safe, according to a the Temple Police Department. The Temple Police Department is asked for the public’s help in their search for a missing Temple man. Cain drives a 2014 BMW, with Texas Temp Tag 1445G21.
KWTX
Belton pool company declares bankruptcy, leaving customers out thousands of dollars
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - At least a dozen Central Texan homeowners who contracted with a local company to build pools in their backyards are out thousands of dollars. After signing construction contracts with Belton pool company Ocean Quest Pools by Lew Akins, they tell KWTX the company stopped responding, leaving them with unfinished projects in their backyards.
KWTX
Plywood flies into Killeen resident’s windshield just before Christmas
Copperas Cove, Texas (KWTX) - At around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 Killeen resident Jason Smith was traveling on Highway 190 when a piece of plywood fell off a trailer and crashed into his front windshield. “I mean it sprayed glass all the way from the front to the back,”...
KWTX
After tornado destroyed original building, Salado church opens new facility for Christmas
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A very special gift for the community of Salado came just in time for Christmas. This holiday weekend the First Cedar Valley Baptist Church held its first services in a brand-new facility. On April 12, an EF-3 tornado tore through Salado and completely destroyed the church,...
News Channel 25
'You will be fined': Waco police reminds public about New Year's Eve firework ban
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Ringing in the New Year with fireworks is as common as champagne and watching the ball drop. However, if you are planning to celebrate with a bang... we've got a word of caution to keep things safe and legal ahead of Saturday night!. DNR fireworks...
KWTX
McLennan County district attorney leaving office with 9 vacant prosecutor positions, thousands of pending felony cases
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As ousted McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson prepares to leave office, he is leaving behind 13 staff openings, including nine vacant prosecutors’ positions, and 3,700 pending felony cases, with about 60 of those defendants languishing in jail awaiting disposition of capital murder or murder charges.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Woman found shot to death in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A woman was found shot to death early Thursday morning in Killeen, according to a news release from Killeen police. The victim, Kila Nanette Spencer, 47, was found lying in the backyard of a home in the 700 block of Stetson Ave. a little before 1:30 a.m., police said.
News Channel 25
Man, 35, killed in Killeen; city’s 22nd murder of 2022: Police
KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen police detectives are now investigating the city's 22nd murder of 2022. Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman pronounced 35-year-old Clint Demetri Jones dead shortly before 2:45 a.m. after police had responded to reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane. No arrests...
