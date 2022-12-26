ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

baylorbears.com

Powledge Named Baylor Defensive Coordinator

WACO, Texas -- Matt Powledge – who spent the 2022 season as the co-defensive coordinator at Oregon following two years as the safeties and special teams coordinator at Baylor – has been named the defensive coordinator for the Bears, as announced Thursday by head coach Dave Aranda. "I...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor defensive backs Walcott, Harris enter transfer portal

Baylor starting safety Al Walcott and reserve cornerback Mike Harris announced Thursday that they are entering the transfer portal. Walcott, who is entering the portal as a grad transfer, was Baylor's second-leading tackler with 82 this season while collecting a team-high 10 tackles for loss, an interception and forcing three fumbles.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Hudson, Black, Porter among top Texas recruits

While many of the top football prospects in the Class of 2023 have made up their minds and signed on the dotted line, the recruiting process for the Class of 2024 is just beginning to pick up steam. And Central Texas can boast some of the most highly coveted recruits...
WACO, TX
baylorbears.com

No. 12 MBB Takes Down Nicholls, 85-56

Scott Drew joked that his 12th-ranked Baylor team was "in the holiday spirit," gifting the visiting Nicholls Colonels with 18 turnovers in Wednesday's matchup at the Ferrell Center. But, the defense more than made up for it, forcing 20 turnovers, blocking six shots and holding Nicholls to 37.1% shooting in...
WACO, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM CUBS WIN TWO AT THE WACO MIDWAY TOURNAMENT

The Brenham Cub Basketball Team opened up the Waco Midway Tournament with a pair of wins yesterday (Tuesday). The Cubs beat Midway 52-35 in the opener. Shaun Ray led the way with 16 points, while Josiah Ferguson added 13 points, and Jamey Rogers finished with 10 points. In the second...
BRENHAM, TX
KCEN

Central Texas parents offering to pay school lunch balances

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story did not clarify that Temple ISD and Waco ISD already offer free breakfast and lunch for all students. School kicks off again next week and Temple parent Mya Manuel wants to help at least one Central Texas family start the year off right.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Auto collision shuts down bridge in Woodway

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Woodway Police Department is investigating a wreck that shut down Ritchie Bridge in the 100 block of Wickson Wednesday afternoon. The “bridge is closed at the moment. Please avoid the area,” police said in a Facebook post earlier in the day. The wreck has since been cleared.
WOODWAY, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Belton Village community upset after dealing with no water for four days

BELTON, Texas — Losing water around Christmas time is unfortunate for anybody. Losing water for four days around Christmas time, one could argue, is as rough as it gets. "We couldn't flush our toilets, our house smells horrible," Danny Aller Jr. said. "We haven't been able to wash clothes because the leak was in the washroom and they've had it locked up this entire time."
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Temple man found after being reported missing over the holidays

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: John Cain, 36, has been located and reported safe, according to a the Temple Police Department. The Temple Police Department is asked for the public’s help in their search for a missing Temple man. Cain drives a 2014 BMW, with Texas Temp Tag 1445G21.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Belton pool company declares bankruptcy, leaving customers out thousands of dollars

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - At least a dozen Central Texan homeowners who contracted with a local company to build pools in their backyards are out thousands of dollars. After signing construction contracts with Belton pool company Ocean Quest Pools by Lew Akins, they tell KWTX the company stopped responding, leaving them with unfinished projects in their backyards.
BELTON, TX
KWTX

McLennan County district attorney leaving office with 9 vacant prosecutor positions, thousands of pending felony cases

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As ousted McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson prepares to leave office, he is leaving behind 13 staff openings, including nine vacant prosecutors’ positions, and 3,700 pending felony cases, with about 60 of those defendants languishing in jail awaiting disposition of capital murder or murder charges.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Woman found shot to death in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A woman was found shot to death early Thursday morning in Killeen, according to a news release from Killeen police. The victim, Kila Nanette Spencer, 47, was found lying in the backyard of a home in the 700 block of Stetson Ave. a little before 1:30 a.m., police said.
KILLEEN, TX
News Channel 25

Man, 35, killed in Killeen; city’s 22nd murder of 2022: Police

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen police detectives are now investigating the city's 22nd murder of 2022. Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman pronounced 35-year-old Clint Demetri Jones dead shortly before 2:45 a.m. after police had responded to reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane. No arrests...
KILLEEN, TX

