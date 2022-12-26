As 2022 draws to a close, the Seward Journal looks back, month-by-month, on a year marked by a return to relative normalcy after the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic affected the policies and protocols that governed the city’s day-to-day operation. 2022 also saw a catastrophic Lowell Point Road landslide, the passing of the mayoral baton, a wellspring of community support for a new recreational facility, and an infrastructure crisis that many credit with the proposed sale of the Electric Utility, to be voted on in May of 2023.

