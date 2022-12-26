Read full article on original website
Operatic Tenor Andrea Bocelli Sues Private Jet Company After it Provided Old, Noisy Planes and a Pilot Warned About Turbulence
Andrea Bocelli, the world’s most famous living operatic tenor, is suing a private jet company in the United States over allegations he was provided with ‘old’ and ‘noisy’ jets and that a pilot and flight attendant warned him to expect a “very bumpy” flight after a turbulence forecast.
Millennial buys apartment on a cruise ship because it's more affordable than living in Southern California
Here's a creative way to address the increasing cost of living. Austin Wells, a 28-year-old from San Diego, bought an apartment on the MV Narrative, a residential cruise liner with lifestyle amenities like a spa, a workspace lounge, a gym, indoor/outdoor golf, and a marina at sea level to enjoy boating and watersports.
Chaos erupts at JFK after British Airways flights were grounded en-masse due to technical issues
Some passengers waiting at JFK said they were told that flight computers were down worldwide, and that no British Airways planes could take off.
Southwest crew members are sleeping in airports, Buttigieg says
As Southwest Airlines' flight schedule melts down with thousands of cancellations, crew members are being stranded in airports alongside passengers, according to Buttigieg.
What’s Causing So Many People to Leave California?
Last year, a rare and unexpected event took place in California — data indicated that the state would lose one of its Congressional seats. As the Associated Press noted, this was the first time in the state’s history that this had taken place. For a state that’s long been thought of as a destination — think the Gold Rush, think the song “California, Here I Come” — this indicated a substantial shift in direction.
8 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted
California is one of the states in the U.S. where dreams really do come true. From the majestic sceneries up and down the coastline to the variety of fresh foods and the industries of Silicon Valley...
I got stuck in Southwest's holiday meltdown. My 'quick' trip took 41 hours, I never made it to my destination, and I don't know when I'll see my bag again.
When Southwest Airlines canceled holiday flights, Brady Goodman-Williams' quick trip home to see his mom became a 41-hour nightmare.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg reminds Southwest Airlines CEO that thousands of stranded travelers are entitled to meal and hotel vouchers
Pete Buttigieg told CNN that the Department of Transportation would hold Southwest accountable for its commitments to customers.
Rows of Southwest planes parked in California as thousands of flights cancelled
Thousands of Southwest Airlines flights have been cancelled across the US during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.Passengers have been stranded at airports over the Christmas period because of the disruption, which Southwest say has been caused by staffing issues.In a statement, the airline admitted it was 'unacceptable'.The US Department of Transportation said it was 'concerned by Southwest's unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays [and] reports of a lack of prompt customer service.'The disruption comes amid wider travel chaos caused by extreme winter weather across the country.Sign up to our free newsletters here Read More Flights cancelled across Canada as winter storm sweeps countryTragic final video Buffalo woman sent to family as she froze to death in winter stormNFL players dig cars out of snow after returning to Buffalo during blizzard
I'm Mexican American. But the L.A. City Council audio leak reminded me that I'm Oaxacan too
As a Mexican American, I love being from two worlds. I've thought more about my roots and what it means to be Oaxacan. Then came the L.A. City Council audio leak.
People Are Describing Chaotic Scenes Inside Airports After Southwest Canceled More Than 2,700 Flights
After extreme winter weather hit much of the US over the weekend, Southwest Airlines canceled most of its flights Monday, leaving holiday travelers frustrated and struggling to navigate chaos at multiple airports. The airline had canceled 68% of its 3,900 scheduled flights, and 731 were delayed, as of Monday evening,...
What you need to know about building a tiny house in California?
Building a tiny house in California can be a rewarding and exciting experience, but it's important to carefully consider all the factors involved before starting the process. In this article, we'll go over the steps involved in building a tiny house in California, as well as some of the challenges and benefits of living in a tiny house in the state.
NorCal couple forced to take 8-hour train ride home after Southwest cancels flight
A Sacramento couple had to take an 8-hour train ride back home as the Southwest flight debacle continues to affect people's holiday travel plans.
Southwest cancels more than 2,800 flights in a 'full-blown meltdown'
A historic winter storm has tangled holiday travel and brought dangerous conditions to a big chunk of the United States, but no airline has struggled more to navigate the Christmas holiday rush than Southwest Airlines. Southwest canceled more than 2,870 flights by 8:25 p.m. ET Monday — at least 70%...
California Set to Enforce Recycled Content Mandates for Plastic Bottles
Each year, beverage companies in the U.S. produce 100 billion plastic bottles, and the vast majority go unrecycled. In response, California recently passed a slew of laws that target plastic waste. One law — which the state is scheduled to start enforcing in January — requires beverage makers to use some recycled materials in single-use plastic bottles.
I've lived in California's Orange County for 40 years. Here are the 8 best things to do here besides going to Disneyland.
Just a short drive from Disneyland in Anaheim, Orange County has six beach towns that boast excellent restaurants, art galleries, and shopping.
Southwest woes leave thousands of bags lost and left in piles at airports: 'There's nothing we can do'
It's not just thousands of people with canceled Southwest Airlines flights being stranded at airports across the nation, but also thousands of pieces of their checked in luggage – even if the owner never got on a flight. Some passengers said they have been separated from baby gear, medicine...
Pete Buttigieg was warned about airline chaos MONTHS ago
State attorneys general the nation over warned Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg about 'an escalating pattern of airlines delaying and canceling flights' in August.
Southwest continues canceling thousands of flights across US, including Bay Area airports
Almost 3,000 flights within, into or out of the US have already been canceled for Tuesday, according to FlightAware, and roughly 2,575 were those of Southwest.
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Los Angeles (Downtown)
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
