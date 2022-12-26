ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What’s Causing So Many People to Leave California?

Last year, a rare and unexpected event took place in California — data indicated that the state would lose one of its Congressional seats. As the Associated Press noted, this was the first time in the state’s history that this had taken place. For a state that’s long been thought of as a destination — think the Gold Rush, think the song “California, Here I Come” — this indicated a substantial shift in direction.
The Independent

Rows of Southwest planes parked in California as thousands of flights cancelled

Thousands of Southwest Airlines flights have been cancelled across the US during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.Passengers have been stranded at airports over the Christmas period because of the disruption, which Southwest say has been caused by staffing issues.In a statement, the airline admitted it was 'unacceptable'.The US Department of Transportation said it was 'concerned by Southwest's unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays [and] reports of a lack of prompt customer service.'The disruption comes amid wider travel chaos caused by extreme winter weather across the country.Sign up to our free newsletters here Read More Flights cancelled across Canada as winter storm sweeps countryTragic final video Buffalo woman sent to family as she froze to death in winter stormNFL players dig cars out of snow after returning to Buffalo during blizzard
wasteadvantagemag.com

California Set to Enforce Recycled Content Mandates for Plastic Bottles

Each year, beverage companies in the U.S. produce 100 billion plastic bottles, and the vast majority go unrecycled. In response, California recently passed a slew of laws that target plastic waste. One law — which the state is scheduled to start enforcing in January — requires beverage makers to use some recycled materials in single-use plastic bottles.
