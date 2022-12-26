ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSLA

New Orleans’ homicide rate climbs to highest in 26 years

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nine shootings in less than 24 hours across New Orleans left three people dead and six others injured. Shootings rocked neighborhoods from Mid City to the Seventh Ward, the French Quarter, the East, and the West Bank. So far this year, at least 277 killings have...
KSLA

Man dies after being shot Wednesday afternoon in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man died after being shot Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 28) in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said. The victim’s age and identity were not disclosed by authorities. The bleeding man was taken by New Orleans EMS ambulance, after being found at the corner of...
WDSU

1 person injured in Central City shooting

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one man in Central City on Tuesday night. According to police, a man was shot at the intersection of Felicity Street and Baronne Street around 9:49 p.m. The victim arrived at a local hospital via private conveyance to be treated for...
People

Families Mourn Sudden Loss of 2 Teens Killed at New Orleans House Party Hours After Christmas

Southern University freshman Courtney Hughes, 19, and Booker T. Washington High School senior Kyron Peters, 19, were shot and killed on Dec. 26 Family and friends of the two teenagers who were fatally shot in the early morning hours after Christmas at a New Orleans house party are mourning their sudden deaths. The 19-year-old victims were pronounced dead at the scene by EMS around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 26 after someone opened fire in the Lower Ninth Ward, according to a news release from the New Orleans Police...
fox8live.com

NOPD locates car, all ‘persons of interest,’ but still no arrest in killing of comedian Boogie B.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said Wednesday (Dec. 28) that they have located a car and four ‘persons of interest’ to their investigation into last Friday’s homicide of Brandon “Boogie B.” Montrell. But the NOPD still has not made an arrest in connection to the fatal shooting of the comedian outside a Warehouse District grocery store.
ladatanews.com

Making History as First Female to Lead NOPD

Last week Mayor LaToya Cantrell made history by announcing the appointment of Captain Michelle Woodfork as the Interim Superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD). Woodfork will be the first woman to ever lead this department, effective Thursday, Dec. 22nd. “Protecting this community remains my top priority,” said Mayor...
