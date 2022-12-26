Read full article on original website
Seventh Ward shooting leaves woman wounded
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that wounded a woman in the Seventh Ward.
KSLA
New Orleans’ homicide rate climbs to highest in 26 years
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nine shootings in less than 24 hours across New Orleans left three people dead and six others injured. Shootings rocked neighborhoods from Mid City to the Seventh Ward, the French Quarter, the East, and the West Bank. So far this year, at least 277 killings have...
NOPD responds to back to back shootings — one fatal
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two shooting incidents Wednesday night (Dec. 28)-- one of them fatal.
Overnight shooting on I-10 leaves man wounded
A man is recovering after being shot on I-10 Thursday morning. It happened on I-10 east at Louisa Street around 3:00 a.m.
1 dead, 5 injured in series of shootings across N.O. within 7 hours, NOPD reports
NEW ORLEANS — One person is dead and five more were wounded in a series of shootings spread across New Orleans, as the city is on track to finish the year with the nation's highest murder rate. Wednesday night, at about 8:11 p.m., police responded to a shooting in...
Newell: Cantrell‘s search for new NOPD Superintendent is a charade
Right before the holidays, New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell announced her intentions of hiring the next NOPD police chief. I said in advance of her announcement, and I’ll say it again, that we’ve made a huge mistake in our approach to this.
Teen hurt, another wounded after 2 separate shootings in New Orleans in less than half an hour
A teenager and another person are recovering after two early morning shootings within the New Orleans city limits in less than one hour.
Man wounded after Central City shooting
A man is recovering after being shot in Central City on Tuesday night. It happened at the intersection of Felicity Street and Baronne Street around 10:00 p.m.
Man shot, killed in Cut-Off Wednesday, NOPD
According to the NOPD, the shooting reportedly happened just after 11 a.m. in the 3100 block of Pittari Place.
Man gunned down on Toulouse Street in broad daylight
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the French Quarters on Wednesday (Dec. 28th.)
KSLA
Man dies after being shot Wednesday afternoon in French Quarter
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man died after being shot Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 28) in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said. The victim’s age and identity were not disclosed by authorities. The bleeding man was taken by New Orleans EMS ambulance, after being found at the corner of...
NOPD in search of two accused of burglarizing Gentilly business, twice
Two hours later, surveillance video captured one of the subjects returning to the store, taking more merchandise.
Tuesday morning shooting in Warehouse District turned deadly
Investigations began just after 8:40 a.m. when someone reported gunshots in the area.
N.O. police officer shot themself in the leg at the training academy, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is working to determine what went wrong at an NOPD training academy that resulted in an NOPD officer shooting themself in the leg. It happened Wednesday morning at the Training Academy in the 4600 block of Paris Avenue. “In this incident,...
WDSU
1 person injured in Central City shooting
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one man in Central City on Tuesday night. According to police, a man was shot at the intersection of Felicity Street and Baronne Street around 9:49 p.m. The victim arrived at a local hospital via private conveyance to be treated for...
Families Mourn Sudden Loss of 2 Teens Killed at New Orleans House Party Hours After Christmas
Southern University freshman Courtney Hughes, 19, and Booker T. Washington High School senior Kyron Peters, 19, were shot and killed on Dec. 26 Family and friends of the two teenagers who were fatally shot in the early morning hours after Christmas at a New Orleans house party are mourning their sudden deaths. The 19-year-old victims were pronounced dead at the scene by EMS around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 26 after someone opened fire in the Lower Ninth Ward, according to a news release from the New Orleans Police...
New Orleans girl paralyzed by gunshot flown out for shopping spree with former NOPD officer
NEW ORLEANS — It was around Thanksgiving 2020, when the life of a 7-year-old little girl would be forever changed. But from that same day forward, the life of the NOPD officer who came to her aid would never be the same as well. And it’s a bond that...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish woman reflects on tornado recovery 2 weeks post-disaster
Wednesday marks two weeks since a tornado damaged countless homes in Southeast Louisiana. Many people living in Jefferson Parish are still working to secure trailers and assistance as we move toward the New Year. Amanda Dufrene, who lives in Jefferson Parish, says she received a trailer a week ago and...
fox8live.com
NOPD locates car, all ‘persons of interest,’ but still no arrest in killing of comedian Boogie B.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said Wednesday (Dec. 28) that they have located a car and four ‘persons of interest’ to their investigation into last Friday’s homicide of Brandon “Boogie B.” Montrell. But the NOPD still has not made an arrest in connection to the fatal shooting of the comedian outside a Warehouse District grocery store.
ladatanews.com
Making History as First Female to Lead NOPD
Last week Mayor LaToya Cantrell made history by announcing the appointment of Captain Michelle Woodfork as the Interim Superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD). Woodfork will be the first woman to ever lead this department, effective Thursday, Dec. 22nd. “Protecting this community remains my top priority,” said Mayor...
