The reentry experience a former convict has can make all the difference when it comes to whether they return to prison. Criminal Justice Ministry seeks to support those who were incarcerated as they navigate their return to society.
The International Institute of St. Louis will open the Anna E. Crosslin Multicultural Center for Excellence in January to encourage people in the region to connect with those of other cultures. Visitors will be able to take cultural education classes and attend events. Business owners also can use the center...
(The Center Square) – The city of St. Louis became Missouri’s first municipality to create a guaranteed basic income program when Mayor Tishaura Jones signed Board Bill 116 into law. The bill gives authority to the city’s treasurer to negotiate and execute logistics contracts and permission to the comptroller for distributing $4 million in cash. Approximately 440 households meeting eligibility requirements will receive $500 per month for 18 months. An...
Shamele Hill serves as chief program officer at CASA
Earlier this year, Shamele Hill was promoted to chief program officer for the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) of St. Louis organization where she oversees the day-to-day operations of the program and provides support and guidance to staff and volunteers as they deliver best interest advocacy to children in foster care. Hill has worked with CASA of St. Louis cumulatively for approximately 14 years. Most recently, Hill became a facilitator of the Darkness to Light Stewards of Children curriculum that focuses on educating adults on preventive measures of child sexual abuse. Hill received a master of social work from Arizona State University and a master of human resource management from Lindenwood University.
Football legend and St. Louis philanthropist Demetrious Johnson passed away earlier this week. His family has released details for his memorial service, which the public is invited to attend.
You could call it a Christmas miracle. The region’s most diverse all-girls Catholic high school, Rosati-Kain, will remain open. Its board reached a decision to renew a multi-year lease on Christmas day. The all-girl Catholic high school has been a part of the St. Louis community since 1911 as their Catholic sponsor. The organization also sponsors Fontbonne University and St. Joseph’s Academy in St. Louis.
We now know where two of the three former St. Louis aldermen will be serving their prison sentences.
Neighborhood group seeks control of a NorthSide Regeneration property
ST. LOUIS — A neighborhood group is seeking control of a NorthSide Regeneration building it says has deteriorated over years. Covenant Blu Grand Center Neighborhood Association in October sued NorthSide, related firm Rice Capital Group, NorthSide owner Paul McKee, and creditors Bank of Washington and Scarboro Services, saying it should be able to gain possession of 3509 Page Blvd. under state law if the defendants don't abate nuisance conditions.
SBA opens flood disaster loan outreach center in East St. Louis
More help is available for people needing disaster assistance after the flooding of last July.
Some unhoused advocates say city leaders should be doing more during extremely cold temperatures
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Despite temperatures on the rise the next few days, we’re still experiencing below-freezing temperatures. Dozens of unhoused neighbors in St. Louis City are continuing to brave the cold. However, after some city services couldn’t offer a warm place, one non-profit is coming forward saying the city should’ve planned better.
How Madison County could help push the Illinois secession effort forward
More and more downstate Illinois residents have supported initiatives that would explore seceding from the state, citing frustrations with resources and politics focusing on Cook County, which contains Chicago.
CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill — The Major Case Squad is investigating after a teenager was shot to death in Cahokia Heights on Christmas Eve. Capt. Brian Koberna, the deputy commander of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, said Cahokia Heights police officers were called just before noon on Saturday for a report of a dead person near Fall Street and Richard Drive. When officers arrived in the area, they found 17-year-old LaShawn Bell, who had been shot to death.
St. Louis, Mo - When you think of the costliest divorces in American history, you likely think of celebrities, professional athletes, and billionaires. However, when it comes to one of, if not, the most expensive divorces in the history of the United States, it wasn't actually a dissolution of marriage between two people. Instead, it was a political split between the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County back in 1876.
