NC employment drops in November – but so does number of unemployed
RALEIGH – New employment data for November from the state of North Carolina is a mixed bag. The number of people working fell by more than 26,000, according to data provided by the N.C. Department of Commerce. However, the ranks of the unemployed also dropped – by just over...
Duke Energy acknowledges multiple generators failed, despite promise they were fully prepared for extreme cold
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Duke Energy now admits several generating units were either offline or not responding during the rolling blackouts Christmas eve. Last summer, Duke Energy claimed to be ready for extreme cold. Now, they’re saying multiple generators did not respond ahead of rolling blackouts that impacted half a million people over the weekend.
North Carolina’s Work First Program for households: Up to $521 financial assistance available
You can get in touch if money is needed. According to a report published by the United States Congress Joint Economic Committee, the most recent unemployment rate in North Carolina is 3.9%.
NC tax changes coming in the new year
North Carolina's gas tax is going up next year by two cents. The personal income tax rate, though, is coming down a quarter of a percent.
NC's soon-to-be unveiled Carbon Plan to set goals, guidelines for moving to greener energy sources
RALEIGH, N.C. — A plan set to be released this week will control the future of electric power in North Carolina. The so-called Carbon Plan is an agreement between state regulators and Duke Energy on how to meet lower emission targets for greenhouse gases. That plan is expected by...
Greenville residents spend $370 a month on utilities, $2,000 on all household bills
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The price keeps going up. A recent report from the online site Doxo’s on the US’s Utilities Market Size and Household Spending for 2022 finds out how much Americans spend on bills for utilities like gas and water every month. The report takes a look into Greenville and North Carolina spending […]
Gas prices continue to fall in North Carolina, ‘still waiting for the national average to fall below $3 per gallon’
Average gasoline prices in North Carolina have fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.88 per gallon Monday, December 26, 2022, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,092 stations in North Carolina. Prices in North Carolina are 35.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 16.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 8.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.68 per gallon.
North Carolina residents to receive income tax cut starting on Jan. 1
(The Center Square) — North Carolinians will be able to keep more of their money in 2023 following a scheduled income tax reduction to start the New Year. The 2021 Appropriations Act approved by North Carolina lawmakers in November 2021 will cut the state's flat individual income tax rate from the current 4.99% to 4.75% starting Jan. 1.
North Carolina Governor Demands Answers from Duke Energy After Blackouts
RALEIGH, NC - In the wake of rolling blackouts that resulted in power outages for more than 200,000 North Carolina residents, Governor Roy Cooper is demanding detailed answers from Duke Energy.
Will North Carolina expand Medicaid in 2023?
RALEIGH, NC – December 14, 2022 – The Affordable Care Act of 2010 expanded Medicaid eligibility in the U.S. by raising the qualifying threshold until the Supreme Court overruled the law in 2012. The Court ruled that each state has the right to decide to expand Medicaid not the federal government. At present, 11 states, including North Carolina, have not expanded Medicaid. The U.S. Congress has recently voted to defray each of the remaining state’s cost to expand Medicaid from 90% to 95% for the first 2 years of expansion. North Carolina state hospitals and health care systems have agreed to provide funds to cover most of the remaining cost.
Power grid expert: 'Clearly something wrong' with Duke need for rolling blackouts
RALEIGH, N.C. — Duke Energy's decision to resort to rolling blackouts on Christmas Eve is a signal something was wrong with the utility's cold weather plan, a researcher who studies the power grid said. Liza Reed is electricity transmission research manager with the Niskanen Center, a Washington, D.C.-based think...
Thousands could get payment up to $4,194: Check your status
Payment will be sent to only eligible individuals. Irrespective of the nature of the job and the cause, so many workers in North Carolina are retiring and this causes a large number of problems for them.
Surry’s drop to Tier 1 status concerns officials
In some cases, being at the “1” level is a great thing — but where economic rankings are concerned, Surry’s recent designation as a Tier 1 county means it is among the state’s most-distressed localities. This development to be in effect for 2023 is prompting...
A muddy mess! | Driveway problems leave North Carolina man stepping through mud
WESTFIELD, N.C. — Whenever it rains, this Triad man's driveway turned into a muddy mess. The stretch of gravel and dirt couldn't handle a good soaking. Cars had a hard time getting through it. So did Ed Norsen, whenever he had to retrieve his mail. He spent a year...
Earthquakes in Eastern NC: Can it happen here?
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - When we think of earthquakes, the first place in mind is the West Coast of the US such as Los Angeles, San Francisco and even Seattle. However, earthquakes can happen even in Eastern NC but it is not that simple. Since 1735, earthquakes have impacted the Tar Heel State a total of 22 times with the most recent significant earthquake last occurring in 2011.
Work continues to improve transportation resiliency in southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Efforts to rebuild southeastern North Carolina to lessen the impact of future storms and floods continue more than four years after Hurricane Florence. Tony McEwen is the Carolinas Director of the American Flood Coalition, a nonprofit organization that works with local governments to push for state...
Critics say $42.3M in North Carolina housing grants will have 'limited impact'
(The Center Square) – The North Carolina Department of Commerce awarded $42.3 million in neighborhood revitalization grants this week for low- and moderate-income housing, though some believe a better approach may be more fruitful. The North Carolina Department of Commerce on Dec. 19 announced 27 local governments will receive...
North Carolina pharma companies on the frontlines of RSV fight
Two pharmaceutical companies with North Carolina ties are working on vaccines and treatments for respiratory syncytial virus — otherwise known as RSV — that has made a resurgence this year. Cases of the respiratory virus are surging around the world. Earlier this year, Pfizer purchased ReViral, a Durham-based...
Odd, weird things dropped on New Year's Eve in North Carolina
Pigs might not fly but they do drop on New Year's Eve in the Tar Heel state.
Why did NC ‘rolling blackouts’ last for hours in some cases? Duke Energy also warns more possible Monday
Duke Energy said the blackouts would last just between 15-30 minutes in most cases.
