The Hogs at odds with Commanders, Snyder ahead of Sunday's tribute to the group

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
As if the 2022 Washington Commanders’ season couldn’t become any more bizarre, now you have several team legends at odds with the team and owner, Daniel Snyder.

“The Hogs,” one of the most iconic groups in Washington’s franchise’s history, formed O-Line Entertainment LLC earlier this year and filed a trademark for the term “Hogs.” On Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, the Commanders are set to The Hogs with Hall of Fame head coach Joe Gibbs present.

An excerpt of the letter from an attorney representing “The Hogs,” courtesy of JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington:

Daniel Snyder and the Washington Commanders are trying to profit off the original HOGS legacy by taking that trademark and associated goodwill and brand equity of the original HOGS. The Commanders are using the original HOGS brand for commercial purposes with NO compensation to the men who’s blood & sweat equity built the original HOGS 40 years ago.

Former Washington offensive linemen Joe Jacoby, Mark May, Fred Dean, tight end Doc Walker and legendary running back John Riggins are named as potential plaintiffs against the Commanders in the letter.

Washington has planned to honor The Hogs for months, and Gibbs will serve as an honorary captain. At halftime, the Commanders will unveil their new team mascot. It will be a dog or a hog.

Riggins has long been outspoken against Snyder and has been more vocal surrounding the team’s new name. Walker does a Commanders’ pregame show for Team 980 and remains a vocal supporter of the team on the field.

Legendary former offensive line coach Joe Bugel nicknamed his offensive line “The Hogs” in 1982, and it stuck with the group through the franchise’s glory years. Riggins was an honorary member of the group.

The team offered the following statement:

