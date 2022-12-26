ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Buffalo woman went out on Christmas Eve, telling her daughter she’d be right back. They found her body a few hundred feet from home

Casey Maccarone’s mother was always a kind of superwoman, but even so, when Monique Alexander decided to go out on Christmas Eve, Maccarone worried. It would have been a simple decision any other day, but a blizzard was setting in — one that would leave some areas of Western New York under more than 50 inches of snow.
BUFFALO, NY
Wellness Benefits of Steam

One of the simplest ways you can enhance your wellness experience at home is with steam. You may have a steam room at your local gym or spa, but with the heightened interest in at-home wellness, it has become increasingly common for homeowners to install this water efficient, compact amenity into their own homes. Not only is steam bathing a relaxing, enjoyable, and invigorating experience, it offers dozens of benefits that range from physical to holistic wellness.

