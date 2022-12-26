Garcia recalls happy memories of Fed Cup ahead of United Cup: "If you ask me my favourite memory of Perth, that’s it"

Read full article on original website
Tsitsipas gives superb response to Kyrgios withdrawing late from United Cup: "I don't think it's a surprise"
Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios developed a rivalry that is up and down in a way as sometimes they seem to get along but other times they fire shots at it. It started at Wimbledon this year when they played a very heated match and since then we've seen them taking shots at each other multiple times. Kyrgios was actually the player that talked less than Tsitsipas overall with the mother of the Greek getting into it again. He was asked about Kyrgios pulling out of the United Cup only 24 hours before it started and he gave a pretty spicy response.
The most successful male players in the history of the Australian Open
2023 is now just around the corner, and for tennis fans, excitement is already through the roof. The main reason for that is, of course, the Australian Open. The first grand slam of the year gets underway on January 16th, and the men’s singles final will take place on January 29th from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.
"I will always put up a fight no matter what" - Amanda Anisimova recalls spectacular upset win over Naomi Osaka at 2022 Australian Open
Amanda Anisimova has showcased some of her best tennis in Australia over the years, but a third-round thriller to upset Naomi Osaka at her favorite hunting ground in 2022 is perhaps a striking highlight of the American's exploits in the country. A 17-year-old Anisimova debuted at the Australian Open back...
Nadal, De Minaur and Kvitova among those to welcome Djokovic back to Australia ahead of United Cup: "Good for tennis, good for probably the fans"
Novak Djokovic touched down in Australia yesterday and it was an emotional moment for the Serbian who was deporter from the country last year. His return was something he was hoping for as he tries to create history by becoming the first player to win the Australian Open ten times. Some of his fellow colleagues reacted to that and welcomed him back into the country that saw some of his most iconic moments happen. Rafael Nadal was one of them as he said:
Past and Current Champions Team Up at Tennis’s United Cup
A new event is about to kick off the upcoming tennis season. For the first time this December, the United Cup will debut—a mixed-gender team competition that will take place as one of the first events in the global calendar to begin the 2023 season. With the teams, groups and captains now revealed, several countries have put together strong squads, with a range of past and current champions participating. We look at the makeup of this event and preview the participants.
Navratilova on Osaka's tennis decline: "Forces outside tennis are affecting her more than anything"
Martina Navratilova feels that outside forces have a great impact on Naomi Osaka and influenced how her career transpired in the last two years. Osaka used to be a force in tennis but that changed in the past two years as she did not play that regularly. She dealt with injuries, mental health problems and all sorts of stuff that wasn't a factor until recently. Now she looks to return to the top but she's busy with many other interests that take away time from tennis.
Navratilova backs Gauff to become world no. 1
Martina Navratilova became world no. 1 in singles and doubles in her career and now she backs Coco Gauff to do the same thing. In August 2022, Gauff reached the world no. 1 spot for the first time in her career, but it wasn't in singles. She became the highest-ranked player in doubles and got only three spots away from it in singles this year. In October, the 18-year-old American was ranked fourth and eventually, she finished the season as world no. 7.
Raducanu front page star for sports section in Guinness World Records, tennis fans reacts: "Emma's agent needs a raise, it's deal after deal"
Emma Raducanu graced the front page for the sports section of the Guinness World Records and tennis fans reacted with mixed reactions towards the inclusion. Raducanu undoubtedly did something extraordinary at the US Open becoming the first qualifier ever to win a grand slam event. It's a record so her inclusion as the cover star of the sports section of the Guinness World Records is not shocking yet tennis fans reacted with mixed emotions. Some pointed out how it's justified and some joked about her agent being incredibly good at his job.
Kyrgios and Djokovic set to team up in doubles during 2023
Nick Kyrgios surprised fans on social media by teasing a doubles partnership with Djokovic at Indian Wells but it will depend on whether he can enter the country. It's still not clear whether Novak Djokovic will be enter the US as an unvaccinated individual despite the pandemic being technically over. It's really not and countries around the world are still recording cases so it remains to be seen whether Djokovic can enter the country. If he can, we might see him play doubles with Kyrgios at Indian Wells.
"Never had a Christmas like this before" - Genie Bouchard has a unique holiday experience in Dubai
Eugenie Bouchard's team brought a plum cake for her on the occasion of Christmas, a gesture that overwhelmed the tennis star. The Canadian, who did not skip practice on December 25, is currently in Dubai, where she participated in the inaugural edition of the World Tennis League exhibition tournament. She was part of Team Kites, the other members of the team being World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Sania Mirza, and the new sensation Holger Rune.
Shriver believes Federer and Navratilova most synonymous with Wimbledon
Pam Shriver has mostly two names in mind when she sees a Wimbledon trophy and it's Roger Federer and Martina Navratilova who have dominated at the event over the years. The names of Federer and Navratilova will always be tied to dominance and Wimbledon particularly has been kind to both of them. Federer is widely considered the best grass player of all time and he dominated at Wimbledon for years. He finished first at Wimbledon 8 times which is quite similar to how Navratilova did at the event.
"Tomorrow we need to believe that that’s the dream team!": Nadal rallies Badosa after touching down in Australia ahead of United Cup
Rafael Nadal and Paula Badosa will lead Team Spain at the United Cup and they hope to lead the nation all the way to the trophy as behind-the-scenes footage showed. Nadal and Badosa were shooting some United Cup content as they tried to motivate each other to perform well. Playing with Nadal like this is a dream come true for Badosa who grew up idolizing Nadal like many other aspiring tennis players. The footage showed Nadal describing them as a dream team:
"Stays with you for the rest of your life”: Djokovic won’t forget deportation ordeal as he reflects on return to Australian Open
Novak Djokovic made his return to Australia a few days ago and while happy about being back he's also had to remember last year and how that went. Djokovic spoke a few times about his deportation from Australia striking a similar tone each time. It's one of the worst moments of his career and due to that, it's just not something that he's ever going to forget. He talked about it in Adelaide, in his first public address after returning to the country:
Prize Money confirmed for 2023 Australian Open with with $76.5m in total, 3.4% increase in record amount
The 2023 Australian Open will have a record amoung of prize money after an increase that will make both ATP and WTA players really happy. The total prize money is equally distributed among both Tour which makes this increase quite significant. It's the record amount for the event so far with over 76 million on offer. Craig Tiley commented on the increase by pointing out how the event plans to become even bigger in the future:
Australian Open organisers hopeful of positive reaction to Djokovic return: "I have a great deal of confidence in the Australian public"
Australian Open organisers are hopeful for a positive reaction to Djokovic's return as polls show the Serbian is better received this year compared to last year. Not many Australians wanted Djokovic in Melbourne last year as his vaccine stance was not welcomed by people who endured some of the harshest lockdown rules around the world. Public favour has since shifted in his favour however it's still not as high as it used to be before the pandemic.
2023 Adelaide International 1 ATP Prize Money with $642,735 on offer
The Adelaide International 1 tournament will kick off the 2023 ATP season, running in Adelaide, Australia from January 1-8, 2023. A warm-up event prior to the Australian Open, Adelaide 1 will feature some of the tour's best players. Former World No.1 Novak Djokovic will headline the event, as he celebrates his return Down Under following his unfortunate deportation incident earlier this year.
TV Guide for 2023 United Cup including Nadal, Tsitsipas, Sakkari, Ruud, Fritz and Pegula
The 2023 season kicks off in Australia with a new competition that has a pretty strong field, a fun format and probably plenty of good tennis in store. Tennis fans around the world will tune in to watch the first edition of the United Cup as 18 nations battle it out for the trophy. Some of the best players in the world are taking part in the event as we'll have Nadal, Tsitssipas, Sakkari, Ruud, Fritz, Pegula, Swiatek and many more playing at the event.
Tsitsipas becomes third man born after 1995 to seal 250 match wins on ATP Tour
Stefanos Tsitsipas earned his 250th career victory this morning against Dimitrov at the United Cup and he became the 3rd player born after 1995 to do so. Tstsipas played his first official match this year in Perth at the United Cup and his win over Dimitrov gave him his 250th career win. It's a significant milestone for Tsitsipas who is still a fairly young player. He became only the 3rd player born after 1995 to do that following in the footsteps of Medvedev and Zverev who did it earlier.
Great Britain face high-altitude tie against Colombia to make Davis Cup Finals
Great Britain will need to beat Colombia in a tie played 2,500 metres above sea level to reach next year's Davis Cup Finals. The hosts have selected the Pueblo Viejo Country Club's clay court on the outskirts of capital city Bogota for February's qualification encounter. Great Britain, who last won...
"Where is Peng Shuai" activists vow to 'make trouble' for Tennis Australia
Tennis Australia is hopeful for an easy and stress-free Australian Open but that might not happen this year as activists vow to make things difficult for the organizers in relation to Peng Shuai. The protestors created a lot of trouble for the event last year when they protested in various...
