Reason For Living
2d ago
Elon Musk better get on top of this. Everyone knows the liberal Left have turned on him since he has bought Twitter & been exposing their corruption. They want him bankrupt.
3
KMOV
Tesla catches fire inside garage overnight in Webster Groves
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews responded to a call for a fire at a home in Webster Groves early Monday morning. The call came out around 3 a.m. from a home in the 400 block of Pasadena Avenue. While crews were arriving on scene, it was determined that a Tesla in the attached garage was on fire. There was a second car in the garage but it was later determined that it was not an electric vehicle. Firefighters were able to remove the Tesla from the garage and extinguished the fire.
2022 in Review: Thieves Broke Into More than 60 St. Louis Restaurants, Businesses
A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022
Illinois crews respond to fatal 2-vehicle crash Thursday morning
Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning.
KMOV
Woman wakes up in South City home to man lighting towel on fire, police say
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man is in custody after allegedly setting fire to a South City home Tuesday morning. According to police, a 38-year-old woman woke up at a home in the 7200 block of Michigan when a suspect lit a towel on fire and threw it in a laundry hamper. The woman left her home before the fire spread.
myleaderpaper.com
Shed fire in De Soto area spreads to house
A fire early this week spread from a shed to a nearby house on Bader Road off Hwy. V east of De Soto, displacing a family of seven, said John Scullin, spokesman for the De Soto Rural Fire Protection District. Scullin said the two adults and five children got out...
KMOV
‘We had nothing’: Metro East complex leaves senior citizen tenants without power & heat during cold weekend
Granite City, Il. (KMOV) -A holiday nightmare at a Metro East senior living facility is over. Electricity has been fully restored at Town and Country Apartments in Granite after elderly tenants told News 4 they were left without power and heat since Christmas Eve. “We were left on our own,”...
Residents in South City apartment building say they haven't had heat all winter
ST. LOUIS — Residents in a South City apartment building said they have been without heat all winter. Veteran Edward Wood said he has lived in his apartment for more than seven years and right now he does not have heat or power at his apartment on Gustine Avenue.
Driver killed, officer injured after vehicle strikes St. Louis police cruiser Thursday
ST. LOUIS — A man was killed and a St. Louis police officer was injured after a police cruiser was struck by a vehicle early Thursday on Natural Bridge Avenue. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, one of its officers was at the scene of a previous crash and waiting on a tow truck to arrive at about 3 a.m. in the 4200 block of Natural Bridge Avenue when the officer's cruiser was struck by a Nissan Altima.
mymoinfo.com
Shot fired at a home near Hillsboro
(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of a shot being fired into a home near Hillsboro. The incident took place early Tuesday morning at a residence in the 1300 block of Brickyard Road. Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell has more. Anyone with information or...
2022 in Review: Legends Sled Art Hill on Dumpster Lids
A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022
Fatal accident involving police officer in St. Louis City
Thursday morning, emergency crews were on the scene of a fatal crash involving a police officer in St. Louis City.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold man arrested after dancing in street, allegedly damaging officer’s equipment
An Arnold Police officer used a stun gun twice while trying to subdue a 44-year-old Arnold man outside the Circle K gas station, 504 Jeffco Blvd. The man appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and allegedly was dancing in the traffic lanes of two nearby streets, police reported.
mahoningmatters.com
Woman tracks her stolen Hyundai to gas station and shoots two dead, Missouri cops say
A woman tracked down her stolen Hyundai to a gas station and engaged in a shootout with three men, killing two, according to media reports. Demesha Coleman, 35, faces two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault with serious physical injury and three counts of armed criminal action, according to St. Louis County court records.
advantagenews.com
Body found in Cahokia Heights
The discovery of a teen male’s body early Christmas Day in the Metro-East prompted local police to call-in the Major Case Squad of Greater Saint Louis to investigate. Detectives want to speak with anyone who had contact with 17-year-old LaShawn Bell on December 23rd or 24th. Bell’s body was found a few minutes after midnight Sunday morning on Fall Street in Cahokia Heights.
West Newsmagazine
Changes to Old House on Hog Hollow come under new scrutiny
The Chesterfield Historic and Landmark Preservation Committee (CHLPC) has retroactively reviewed the renovations already made to the Old House at Hog Hollow, 14319 Olive Boulevard, in order to determine if those changes meet with requirements for a Certificate of Appropriateness. The house is on the city's historic register. The two-story...
myleaderpaper.com
Eureka auto dealership burglarized
Eureka Police are investigating a burglary at Scoreboard Automotive Sales and Leasing, 1375 W. Fifth St. The auto dealership’s front glass door was shattered and a safe was damaged in the burglary, police reported. The cost to repair the door and safe was estimated at $2,250, Eureka Police reported.
southernillinoisnow.com
Car destroyed by fire leaving drive-through at east side McDonalds in Centralia
A car caught fire as it was leaving the drive-through at the east side McDonald’s restaurant in Centralia Friday night. The driver and owner Selena Fleener of Rasback Street in Centralia was alerted by another driver that her car was on fire, with flames coming from under the front of the vehicle.
CrimeStoppers offering $15K for information on 2017 triple killing
Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help regarding a 2017 triple homicide investigation, in the hopes of solving a lingering cold case.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Southwest Airlines Screws St. Louis Travelers (PHOTOS + VIDEOS)
Southwest Airlines caused chaos across the country this week when it canceled more than two-thirds of its flights — including more than half of its flights in and out of St. Louis. Travelers were left grounded in airports with little to no information and nobody answering the customer service...
20-year-old hospitalized following accidental shooting
A 20-year-old is in critical condition at a local hospital after accidentally shooting himself on Monday.
