Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 6

Reason For Living
2d ago

Elon Musk better get on top of this. Everyone knows the liberal Left have turned on him since he has bought Twitter & been exposing their corruption. They want him bankrupt.

Reply(2)
3
 

KMOV

Tesla catches fire inside garage overnight in Webster Groves

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews responded to a call for a fire at a home in Webster Groves early Monday morning. The call came out around 3 a.m. from a home in the 400 block of Pasadena Avenue. While crews were arriving on scene, it was determined that a Tesla in the attached garage was on fire. There was a second car in the garage but it was later determined that it was not an electric vehicle. Firefighters were able to remove the Tesla from the garage and extinguished the fire.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Shed fire in De Soto area spreads to house

A fire early this week spread from a shed to a nearby house on Bader Road off Hwy. V east of De Soto, displacing a family of seven, said John Scullin, spokesman for the De Soto Rural Fire Protection District. Scullin said the two adults and five children got out...
DE SOTO, MO
5 On Your Side

Driver killed, officer injured after vehicle strikes St. Louis police cruiser Thursday

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed and a St. Louis police officer was injured after a police cruiser was struck by a vehicle early Thursday on Natural Bridge Avenue. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, one of its officers was at the scene of a previous crash and waiting on a tow truck to arrive at about 3 a.m. in the 4200 block of Natural Bridge Avenue when the officer's cruiser was struck by a Nissan Altima.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Shot fired at a home near Hillsboro

(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of a shot being fired into a home near Hillsboro. The incident took place early Tuesday morning at a residence in the 1300 block of Brickyard Road. Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell has more. Anyone with information or...
HILLSBORO, MO
advantagenews.com

Body found in Cahokia Heights

The discovery of a teen male’s body early Christmas Day in the Metro-East prompted local police to call-in the Major Case Squad of Greater Saint Louis to investigate. Detectives want to speak with anyone who had contact with 17-year-old LaShawn Bell on December 23rd or 24th. Bell’s body was found a few minutes after midnight Sunday morning on Fall Street in Cahokia Heights.
CAHOKIA, IL
West Newsmagazine

Changes to Old House on Hog Hollow come under new scrutiny

The Chesterfield Historic and Landmark Preservation Committee (CHLPC) has retroactively reviewed the renovations already made to the Old House at Hog Hollow, 14319 Olive Boulevard, in order to determine if those changes meet with requirements for a Certificate of Appropriateness. The house is on the city's historic register. The two-story...
CHESTERFIELD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Eureka auto dealership burglarized

Eureka Police are investigating a burglary at Scoreboard Automotive Sales and Leasing, 1375 W. Fifth St. The auto dealership’s front glass door was shattered and a safe was damaged in the burglary, police reported. The cost to repair the door and safe was estimated at $2,250, Eureka Police reported.
EUREKA, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Southwest Airlines Screws St. Louis Travelers (PHOTOS + VIDEOS)

Southwest Airlines caused chaos across the country this week when it canceled more than two-thirds of its flights — including more than half of its flights in and out of St. Louis. Travelers were left grounded in airports with little to no information and nobody answering the customer service...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

