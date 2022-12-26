Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: My adorable Denver neighbor howls at sirensDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Uber, Lyft, Door Dash drivers among Denver's homelessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora mayor visits holiday dinner for homeless peopleDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Dog the Bounty Hunter sells $1.59M Castle Rock homeNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
New company transforming Aurora Radisson into 'affordable' housingDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Related
Golf Digest
Broncos players are reportedly furious that Russell Wilson has his own office and private parking spaces
Russell Wilson’s first season as a Denver Bronco couldn’t have gone any worse. It began with a loss to his former team—and replacement Geno Smith—in primetime and has only spiraled down from there. On Monday, Broncos' first-year head coach Nathaniel Hacket took the fall, but much of the blame belongs to Wilson, who is 29th out 33 qualified players in total QBR while playing out the first year of a five-year, $243-million-dollar mega deal.
thecomeback.com
Condoleezza Rice makes major move in Broncos coaching search
The Denver Broncos will have a famous face to aid their search to replace fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Condoleezza Rice, the former Secretary of State under President George W. Bush and part of the Broncos’ ownership group, will join the search committee for the franchise’s next coach.
NFL World Reacts To What Sean Payton Said About Russell Wilson
Earlier this week, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton revealed his quick-fix for Russell Wilson. "I’d wanna cut up of all Russell’s past plays of 30 or more yards from the field and I’d wanna see are there some schemes that he felt very comfortable with," he explained during his time on the Herd With Colin Cowherd.
Look: Legendary Broncos Star Furious With Russell Wilson
The Broncos officially hit rock bottom this past Sunday, losing 51-14 to the Rams. Russell Wilson finished the game with 214 passing yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. On Monday morning, Shannon Sharpe of FS1's "Undisputed" put Wilson on blast for his Christmas Day performance. "They let Russ cook on...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing
The Denver Broncos on Monday fired Nathaniel Hackett, who was in his first season as the team’s head coach. The firing came after the 4-11 squad got destroyed 51-14 by a 5-10 Los Angeles Rams team. The Broncos were arguably the biggest disappointment of the NFL season, with the poor play of Russell Wilson leaving... The post Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Von Miller Makes His Opinion On Russell Wilson Very Clear
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled mightily this season. In fact, he has played so poorly that people are wondering if his days of being an elite quarterback are officially over. During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this Thursday afternoon, Bills edge rusher Von Miller was asked about...
Peyton Manning Reveals Whether He Would Consider Coaching Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning is pretty sure about his future, and it doesn't involve a whistle or clipboard. When asked about the possibility of taking over the Denver Broncos vacant coaching job, Manning didn't mince words. "I don't think so," he said, twice, according to TMZ. The Broncos fired ...
Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 17
The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. There was a new addition to the injury report for Kansas City, while Denver upgraded the status of several practice participants. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player...
Broncos announce more firings after Hackett dismissal
The Denver Broncos made big news on Monday when they fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett before he could finish out his first season. The team wasn’t done making moves to their coaching staff, as they announced several more moves at night. Denver revealed that it had fired two more coaches from the staff. “The Broncos Read more... The post Broncos announce more firings after Hackett dismissal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Texas Center Gave Huskies a Long Look During Recruiting
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Jake Majors has been to Seattle, seen the University of Washington up close and gave it some serious thought to playing for then Chris Petersen's coaching staff. Yet in the end, Texas's two-year starting center from the small town of Prosper in the Dallas metroplex...
Kyle Busch Thinks Peyton Manning Is Destined to Coach Broncos in 2023
While the Denver Broncos fall apart before our very eyes, NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch is thinking about 2023. Today the Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett after an abysmal start to the season. Jerry Rosburg is going to take over for the rest of the season in return.
NFL Analysis Network
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star
Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
Shannon Sharpe slams Russell Wilson’s attitude
The Denver Broncos’ lack of success this season can be blamed on several things, but one of the main issues seems to be quarterback Russell Wilson. When the Broncos traded for Wilson, they thought he would improve their offense. They thought wrong. The Broncos offense has been one of the worst in the NFL this Read more... The post Shannon Sharpe slams Russell Wilson’s attitude appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mina Kimes: Seahawks moving on entirely from Geno Smith would be foolish
The Seahawks have two more games left to play this season – and possibly a wild-card game after that. At the moment it seems unlikely given that they’ve lost five of their last six games, including a few against inferior opponents. Even if they do squeak into the playoffs, the likelihood of this team winning a postseason matchup on the road is pretty fanciful.
Russell Wilson 'Lost His Athleticism': Broncos' Sharpe on Seahawks Ex QB
"Russell Wilson has lost athleticism. Russ cannot outrun anybody'' - Broncos ex Shannon Sharpe, pinpointing the problem for the former Seahawks QB.
NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About AT&T Stadium
Jerry Jones is very much aware of the sun glare that peeks through AT&T Stadium on occasion, but he doesn't want to hear about it when it comes to Michael Gallup's dropped touchdown on Saturday. Telling 105.3 "The Fan," "The sun was there for both teams, so both teams had...
Courtney Morgan Was at His UW Recruiting Best in Pursuing Latest Signees
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Courtney Morgan used to open holes as an offensive guard for the Michigan Wolverines and he twice faced Rick Neuheisel-coached University of Washington football teams, beating them 31-29 in 2002 in Ann Arbor and losing 23-18 the year before at Husky Stadium. These days, Morgan...
Pat McAfee's Sources Say Russell Wilson Does Not Have Multiple Parking Spots
Yesterday, Shannon Sharpe turned some heads when he appeared to drop some insider information regarding the Russell Wilson situation whilst ranting about the Denver Broncos on Undisputed. Sharpe yelled to Skip Bayless that the Broncos need to take Wilson's private office and parking spots away after how he's played this year. This is obviously noteworthy because what man needs more than one parking space and what kind of influence does Wilson really wield if he can demand and receive more than one parking space from the coaching staff/ownership group? The claim quickly circulated around the NFL world. Quick enough that Pat McAfee looked into it and was ready with a refute less than a day later. On Wednesday's iteration of his show, McAfee explained the parking situation at the Broncos' facilities (with some very helpful graphic arrows) before stating that his sources said Wilson does not have multiple parking spots. Our sources have told us that Russell Wilson does NOT have multiple parking spaces#PMSLivepic.twitter.com/tYKZlrgUSg Glad that's settled. Although Wilson's truck is so large it wouldn't be a surprise if he edged over the line and took up two spaces, anyway.
Broncos Signed Notable Running Back On Thursday
The Denver Broncos added a running back to the mix on Thursday afternoon. Denver signed Tyler Badie off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, per ESPN's Field Yates. Badie had previously terminated his contract with the Ravens on Wednesday, and now we know why. He had an opportunity out West. Badie...
Comments / 0