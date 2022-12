SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — TCU’s Garrett Riley seemed destined to follow his big brother into coaching when he walked on to the Texas Tech football team as a player. Michigan’s Sherrone Moore’s path to the profession was not quite so straight forward, but by the time he was done playing at Oklahoma he was confident coaching was his calling. The two offensive coordinators are rising stars as they square off at the Fiesta Bowl in a College Football Playoff semifinal Saturday between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU. A couple of millennials with old souls, Moore and Riley seem to be on a fast track to head coaching jobs — eventually. “When the time comes, the time comes, but I’m in no rush to leave this place, this great university, these students and coach (Jim) Harbaugh,” the 36-year-old Moore said this week.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 33 MINUTES AGO