Hersheypark amusement park. The Hersheypark skyline got brighter this summer with two new Jolly Rancher attraction experiences that opened on Memorial Day Weekend. Jolly Rancher Remix is a reimagined boomerang roller coaster that takes guests on a flavor ride by sending them and their senses forward and back on the same flavorful track. Riders of Hershey’s height category (48”) and above blast through the flavor tunnel, invert six times in 90 seconds and jam to sweet tunes. Each ride is different with five randomized flavor rides like Watermelon or Green Apple, complete with different music, lights and scents for an only-in-Hershey sensory experience.

HERSHEY, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO