Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License RNUYEKCMXP. Being in a toxic relationship does not mean you are a bad or toxic person. Recognizing it means you are aware enough to see that you do not work well together as a couple, and you and your partner may very well bring out the worst in each other. Sometimes, one partner causes toxicity, such as with a narcissist. In some cases, when both partners agree they are committed to making the relationship work, they can seek professional help and resolve the problems, but in most cases, it is best to break-up and move on. In any case, it is good to be educated, even if you are single, to spot the red flags when and if they occur.

13 DAYS AGO