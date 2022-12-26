The pandemic has impacted all our lives and this past year we saw a return to more of the in-person activities that we have been missing, including going out to the movies. Movies have always provided an escape. During the trying times of the Great Depression people could at least enjoy movies in the community setting of a cinema where they could laugh and cry together. COVID-19 forced us to shelter at home and watch alone or with a few family members, which is a slightly different kind of cinematic experience. We could not go out to a cinema but we could stream movies or even pull out that physical media to enjoy.

1 DAY AGO