Cody Gakpo Contract Agreed And Medical Passed Ahead Of Liverpool Transfer
His contract with Liverpool will tie him to the club for the next five and a half years before its expiry date in June 2028.
'It’s going to hurt, but Everton need to dig deep'
Everton need to dig deep to start picking up results before their fans turn on them, says former Premier League striker Dion Dublin. Monday's loss to Wolves was the Toffees' third successive defeat and left them just one point above the relegation zone. "It’s a tough one [for Frank Lampard],"...
Scottish transfer gossip: Celtic, Rangers, VAR, Gattuso, Doak, Erhahon, Besuijen
St Mirren have accepted bids of £350,000 from English League One clubs Portsmouth and Forest Green Rovers for Scotland Under-21 midfielder Ethan Erhahon, 21. (Scottish Sun) Rangers manager Michael Beale has warned captain James Tavernier he will have to "look over his shoulder" following the rise of young Ibrox full-back Adam Devine. (Herald)
Liverpool moved for Gakpo before he was ‘unaffordable’, explains Klopp
Jürgen Klopp has said Cody Gakpo would have been “unaffordable” had Liverpool waited to secure his signature and there remains money available for further signings in the January window. The Netherlands’ World Cup star will officially become a Liverpool player on 1 January after the Anfield club...
Norwich sack Dean Smith as Championship promotion hopes falter
Norwich have sacked their manager, Dean Smith, following a poor run of results and increasing anger from supporters. Norwich slipped to a third defeat in four Championship matches on Boxing Day to leave the club fifth in the table but with only a three-point buffer to 16th. Norwich have won...
Soccer-Quitting Juventus top job wasn't easy, Andrea Agnelli says
TURIN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Outgoing Juventus (JUVE.MI) Chairman Andrea Agnelli on Tuesday defended his tenure at the helm of the Serie A club and said the decision to step down had been a hard one to take.
Official: Liverpool Sign Cody Gakpo From PSV Eindhoven
Liverpool have officially completed the transfer of Dutch international Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.
Hartlepool boss admits he has 'apologised' to Sunderland about youngster
19-year-old back at Sunderland after botched loan move.
Opposition Lowdown: Swansea City Looking To Complete Double Over Reading
Swansea came in 15th place in the Championship last season, their lowest finish in the league since their relegation from the Premier League in 2017/18. They finished fourth the previous season, but lost 0-2 to Brentford in the playoff final. The Swans currently sit in 15th position in the league,...
Michael O'Neill: What's on NI manager's 'to-do' list as he returns for second spell?
It's almost three weeks since Michael O'Neill strode purposefully, and very happily, back through the door at Windsor Park. The man who made history during his first spell as Northern Ireland manager by leading them to the Euro 2016 finals has returned - by very popular demand - for a second spell in charge of his country.
Report: Chelsea Having Positive Talks Over New N'Golo Kante Contract
Chelsea are making progress over a new deal for midfielder N'Golo Kante.
Match Preview: Wigan Athletic v Sunderland - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(23rd) Wigan Athletic v Sunderland (9th) Tickets: Tickets are sold out. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via www.safc.com. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
Report: Chelsea May Move For Brighton Midfielder Moises Caicedo
There is a belief that Chelsea could move for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.
Cody Gakpo Reportedly Agrees Personal Terms, Arrives in Liverpool for Medical
Liverpool’s move to sign 23-year-old Dutch attacker and World Cup star Cody Gakpo from PSV continues to push ahead today with the player agreeing personal terms on a five-and-a-half year deal arriving on Merseyside to undergo his medical. A base fee of £37M that could rise towards £50M with...
Manchester City vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news
SAO PAULO (AP) Pele, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82. The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had...
OFFICIAL: Chelsea Have Completed The Signing Of David Datro Fofana
Chelsea have completed the signing of David Datro Fofana from Molde.
On This Day (28 Dec 1958): Former Sunderland manager Terry Butcher is born in Singapore!
On this day 1958, Terry Butcher was born in Singapore where his dad was serving in the Royal Navy. England fans of a certain generation would no doubt hail Butcher as an inspirational captain and centre-half from being handed his debut by Ron Greenwood in May 1980 up to his retirement from international football following defeat in the semi-final of the World Cup in 1990.
