BBC

'It’s going to hurt, but Everton need to dig deep'

Everton need to dig deep to start picking up results before their fans turn on them, says former Premier League striker Dion Dublin. Monday's loss to Wolves was the Toffees' third successive defeat and left them just one point above the relegation zone. "It’s a tough one [for Frank Lampard],"...
BBC

Scottish transfer gossip: Celtic, Rangers, VAR, Gattuso, Doak, Erhahon, Besuijen

St Mirren have accepted bids of £350,000 from English League One clubs Portsmouth and Forest Green Rovers for Scotland Under-21 midfielder Ethan Erhahon, 21. (Scottish Sun) Rangers manager Michael Beale has warned captain James Tavernier he will have to "look over his shoulder" following the rise of young Ibrox full-back Adam Devine. (Herald)
The Guardian

Norwich sack Dean Smith as Championship promotion hopes falter

Norwich have sacked their manager, Dean Smith, following a poor run of results and increasing anger from supporters. Norwich slipped to a third defeat in four Championship matches on Boxing Day to leave the club fifth in the table but with only a three-point buffer to 16th. Norwich have won...
SB Nation

Opposition Lowdown: Swansea City Looking To Complete Double Over Reading

Swansea came in 15th place in the Championship last season, their lowest finish in the league since their relegation from the Premier League in 2017/18. They finished fourth the previous season, but lost 0-2 to Brentford in the playoff final. The Swans currently sit in 15th position in the league,...
BBC

Michael O'Neill: What's on NI manager's 'to-do' list as he returns for second spell?

It's almost three weeks since Michael O'Neill strode purposefully, and very happily, back through the door at Windsor Park. The man who made history during his first spell as Northern Ireland manager by leading them to the Euro 2016 finals has returned - by very popular demand - for a second spell in charge of his country.
SB Nation

Match Preview: Wigan Athletic v Sunderland - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!

(23rd) Wigan Athletic v Sunderland (9th) Tickets: Tickets are sold out. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via www.safc.com. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
SB Nation

Cody Gakpo Reportedly Agrees Personal Terms, Arrives in Liverpool for Medical

Liverpool’s move to sign 23-year-old Dutch attacker and World Cup star Cody Gakpo from PSV continues to push ahead today with the player agreeing personal terms on a five-and-a-half year deal arriving on Merseyside to undergo his medical. A base fee of £37M that could rise towards £50M with...
NBC Sports

Manchester City vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Manchester City vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news
SB Nation

Thursday December 29th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Thursday, December 29

Good morning everyone! only a few hoddles left until the new year. We are now halfway through the EFL Championship and we still don’t know much about who will be promoted/relegated. Burnley and Sheffield United remain the favourites to stay up as they’re really the only two clubs with...
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: City Down Leeds, Player Ratings, 1st Team Ready, and More...

Manchester City got their Premier League campaign restarted with a victory over Leeds United at Elland Road. Up next for the men is a visit from Everton. Sky Blue News is here with all the latest to get you ready. CITY PRODUCE FINE DISPLAY TO DISMANTLE LEEDS AND CLOSE GAP...
SB Nation

On This Day (28 Dec 1958): Former Sunderland manager Terry Butcher is born in Singapore!

On this day 1958, Terry Butcher was born in Singapore where his dad was serving in the Royal Navy. England fans of a certain generation would no doubt hail Butcher as an inspirational captain and centre-half from being handed his debut by Ron Greenwood in May 1980 up to his retirement from international football following defeat in the semi-final of the World Cup in 1990.

