Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez
As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
Liverpool vs. Leicester City: Preview, Team News, and Ways to Watch
We’re in the thick of it now. After a leisurely six weeks without club football, the season has picked back up properly, and Liverpool are playing their third game in a week, with another two coming to start the new year. First up, though, Leicester at Anfield. It’s been...
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Leeds United v Manchester City
Manchester City are back at it against Leeds United in the Premier League. Last time out Pep Guardiola called on youngsters Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis to start in the League Cup tie against Liverpool. This time I expect several returning players to get back on the pitch. Here’s my guess at how the Manc Blues will line up at Elland Road. It’s Ederson back in goal.
Swansea City Fans Verdict: A Vital Three Points
As late Christmas presents go, Tuesday night’s win over Swansea City was a pretty good one. The Royals yet again had to show heart and spirit to dig in and gain three very valuable points. Andy Carroll’s opener got the ball rolling before player of the season in waiting...
Andy Robertson: “We Don’t Have Much Time To Waste”
Liverpool Men return to Anfield on Friday. After what felt like an eternity, it’s time to hit the ground running and make up some of the lost ground from the early season. The restart began with a win against Aston Villa on Monday, and defender Andy Robertson is eager to build on that success.
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Intensify Efforts to Sign Enzo in January
Liverpool are set to sign forward Cody Gakpo from PSV in the coming days, with the 23-year-old Dutch star set to travel to Merseyside to undergo his medical after the cubs agreed a £37M base fee for the World Cup standout. However, for many Liverpool fans, excitement was tempered...
Official: Liverpool Sign Cody Gakpo From PSV Eindhoven
Liverpool have officially completed the transfer of Dutch international Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Cool On €120M Enzo Fernandez
Liverpool’s transfer plan heading into the 2022 offseason was to make a major midfield signing, with Aurélien Tchouaméni at the top of their list, and to then make another major midfield signing in summer of 2023, with Jude Bellingham top of their list. When Tchouaméni went to...
HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool: Missed Opportunities!
Well then, what did the lads make of the Boxing Day loss to Liverpool?. Chances, chances, and more chances - does Unai Emery currently have the attacking talent needed to push Aston Villa further up the Premier League table or is more help required in January?. With Villa playing a...
Sky Blue News: KDB on Phil, Leeds Needs Luck, Julian’s New Price, and More...
Manchester City are back in Premier League action as they take on Leeds United at Elland Road. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you up to speed before kickoff. Mahrez challenges Man City to ‘hit the ground running’ on Premier League return to keep title hopes alive - Patrick Allen - Goal.
Five Things From A Festive Home Win Over Swansea
Once again, this fixture created anything but a squib that was as damp as the weather. It wasn’t quite as breathless as the classic 4-4 draw of last season that pretty much sealed our safety in the Championship, but it still had all the hallmarks of another hard-fought encounter. The win that lifts Reading into touching distance of the top six, but still only seven points off the relegation zone.
Benfica not looking to negotiate over Enzo Fernández; Chelsea must pay €120m release clause
Chelsea may be looking to steal a march on potential rivals for Enzo Fernández’s signature, but unsurprisingly, Enzo’s current team aren’t looking to play ball even if we might be willing to break their outgoing transfer record. Benfica are in no hurry to sell, knowing that...
Marcus Rashford shines in downpour as Manchester United tops Forest
Manchester United scored a pair of first-half goals en route to a rain-drenched 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest as an old Premier League rivalry was renewed at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Both Man Utd and Forest entered the World Cup break in winning ways but well below their preferred Premier...
Rico Lewis Now Ready for the Big Time at Manchester City
Not a few eyebrows were raised when Rico Lewis was spotted in the Manchester City line-up to face Leeds on Wednesday night. Although Pep Guardiola had thrown the youngster into the fray in a few of City’s previous games, he has never has started a Premier League match before.
Arsène Wenger enjoys 'special' surprise return to Emirates Stadium as Arsenal beats West Ham
Arsène Wenger's departure from Arsenal as the club's manager in 2018 was bittersweet.
On This Day (29 December 2007): Richardson returns with a bang as Sunderland claim rare victory!
There was much excitement when Kieran Richardson signed for Sunderland in the summer of 2007. The £5.5m man came with a decent reputation after playing semi-regularly for Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United team, and also making appearances for the English national team. The beginning of his Sunderland career...
Brighton: Ex-Bayern Munich boss Jens Scheuer is new manager
Brighton & Hove Albion have named Jens Scheuer as Hope Powell's successor as head coach, subject to the German being granted a work permit. Amy Merricks has been caretaker coach of the Women's Super League's second-bottom side since the ex-England boss resigned in October after an 8-0 loss. "I'm very...
Manchester United 3-0 Nottingham Forest: Reds return to Premier League action with comfortable win
Manchester United marked their return to Premier League action with a comfortable 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial both scored in a routine first half, and Fred iced the cake with a third late in the second. The win brings United within a point of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.
Sky Blue News: Leeds Build Up, Erling 800?, Vinny Picks Ronnie, and More...
Manchester City are in the thick of their holiday fixtures. Next up for Pep Guardiola’s men is a trip to Yorkshire to face Leeds United. Sky Blue News has all the headlines as we ready for a mid-week match in the Premier League. Erling Haaland and two Man City...
