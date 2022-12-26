Read full article on original website
Related
kgou.org
Oklahoma students will see increased access to summer meals under omnibus bill
The omnibus package signed by President Joe Biden includes some stipulations that will make getting lunch easier for students in Oklahoma. One provision enshrines a permanent nationwide benefit for lunches over the summer months. Executive Director of Hunger Free Oklahoma Chris Bernard said qualified families can get $40 per month for up to $120 a summer through the electronic benefits transfer program.
kgou.org
StateImpact Oklahoma reflects on 2022 — from abortions to turnpikes
As 2022 comes to a close, StateImpact managing editor Logan Layden talked with the StateImpact reporters about the highlights of their coverage and what’s to come next year — from the overturning of Roe v. Wade to the tumult over turnpike expansion in the state. TRANSCRIPT. LOGAN: Well...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma lawmaker proposes changes to superintendent, principal qualifications
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma State Sen. Brenda Stanley (R-Midwest City) is proposing changes to the requirements to become a superintendent and principal through SB 51. The measure modifies current legislation involving the qualifications needed to be a principal and adds language regarding superintendent qualifications to the same...
blackchronicle.com
SPS sees rise in enrollment, closer to pre-Covid numbers |
Across Oklahoma, public school attendance steadily rebounded this past semester, according to the latest information from the Oklahoma State Department of Education. This is the closest public schools have come to seeing pre-Covid enrollment levels. The data shows that overall, 701,258 public school students in Oklahoma were enrolled in Pre-K...
KOKI FOX 23
Stitt to feature Oklahomans at upcoming inaugural ball events
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said his campaign had a lot of options to choose from when it comes to musical acts performing at his three upcoming inaugural balls next week, but in the end, they are using the event to highlight rising local artists. At the...
KOCO
Recently appointed Oklahoma poet laureate discusses new role
CYRIL, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt has appointed a new poet laureate, Jay Snider. Snider spoke with KOCO about his inspiration and his new role. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
Two Oklahomans honored during 2023 Rose Parade
During the parade, two Oklahomans will be represented as part of the Donate Life Float.
kgou.org
Year in state government: Abortion in Pennsylvania, non-citizen voting in Ohio
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with two state lawmakers about issues of importance in their state legislatures this past year. Pennsylvania Democrat Joanna McClinton discusses how action on abortion is tangled up in a leadership struggle, and Ohio Republican Bill Seitz discusses a state constitutional amendment that prevents non-citizen voting.
OSDH: Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 climb in OK
At this point, officials believe there are 9,395 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
Former Addict Trying to Help Others with Sobriety in Oklahoma
A man who overcame addiction after fighting it for years, is now helping others in Oklahoma, find their sobriety. Growing up, Todd Adams was determined to be a college baseball player like his dad. When he was thirteen years old, he got an injury that ended his career and his dreams, and he was devastated. He fell in with the wrong crowd and was introduced to marijuana.
Explore Oklahoma’s Most Unusual Places and Strangest Scenery
Oklahoma is probably best known for its plains. At least that's what most people think of when you talk about the Sooner State. However, we have some of the most diverse and widely varying land types in the Nation. SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH A VIDEO ABOUT UNUSUAL PLACES IN OKLAHOMA.
madillrecord.net
VA Secretary meets with tribal leaders
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Denis McDonough recently met with Oklahoma tribal leaders in Oklahoma City at a roundtable discussion. Hosted at the Chickasaw Nation Community Center, the roundtable engaged tribal leaders from across the state in a conversation about their priorities for the VA, its services and the way it offers those services to First American veterans. Oklahoma is home to 39 federally recognized tribes.
kgou.org
Native American artists and community members propose changes to Oklahoma's Land Run Monument
Saying the current monument located at Centennial Park in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown "depicts the glorified embodiment of cavalier, colonial land theft at its finest. After forced relocation to Indian Territory, the federal government promised tribal nations they would never have to move again, and they would never have to cede additional lands…" a local group called SPIRIT (Society to Protect Indigenous Rights and Treaties) solicited input via community meetings, zoom calls and feedback from people via QR codes to envision a monument that tells the whole history of the land run.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announces inaugural ball performers for 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announced the entertainment headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls on Monday. The headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls will all feature Oklahoma artists who specialize in red-dirt country music. The Tulsa inaugural ball on Jan. 6 will feature Corey Kent, a...
KOCO
2022 Year in Review: Sharing the best of Oklahoma's kindness, support
Oklahoma is known for its kindness and support. Reflecting on 2022 and as the year comes to a close, KOCO 5 shares the best of our state through Project Community. KOCO 5's Shelby Montgomery gives us a look back. Open the video player above to watch.
yukonprogressnews.com
Tributes pour in for longtime transportation chief
Tributes have poured in for Yukon’s Gary Ridley, a longtime state transportation official who died Dec. 21 at age 77. Ridley served from 2009-17 as Oklahoma transportation secretary under Gov. Brad Henry and Gov. Mary Fallin. Having first been appointed by Gov. Frank Keating, Ridley was director of the...
Oklahoma Veterans Affairs Gifts Bracelets To Female Service Members
This Christmas is extra special for some of the women who served our country. Women veterans at Oklahoma State Veterans’ Homes were given a surprise thanks to the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs. Each of the 30 women veterans at the seven homes across Oklahoma were given Rustic Cuff...
a-z-animals.com
Mountain Lions In Oklahoma: Key Facts
Oklahoma has beautiful countryside and plenty of uninhabited space, theoretically the ideal habitat for mountain lions (Puma concolor). That, combined with relatively frequent sightings, makes the elusive animal a hot topic of conversation among local residents. But are there mountain lions living in Oklahoma?. The article below explores this question...
Oklahoma ranchers adjust to cold temperatures to keep cattle warm
INOLA, Okla. — Kirt Thacker has been a rancher for 40 years. In all of that time, even through ice storms, he has only lost a few cows because of the cold. Thacker owns Circle T Cattle Company in Inola. He said he has a few options to protect the nearly 100 cows he cares for when temperatures drop to single digits.
kgou.org
Oklahoma State Parks to offer free guided hikes to kick off the new year
Oklahoma State Parks is kicking off the new year with guided hikes and free parking. On New Year's Day, Oklahoma State Parks will offer guided hikes and parking free of charge to Oklahomans looking to ring in the new year outdoors. Staff and volunteers will lead hikes on New Year's Day at several state parks.
Comments / 0