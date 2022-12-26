ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

kgou.org

Oklahoma students will see increased access to summer meals under omnibus bill

The omnibus package signed by President Joe Biden includes some stipulations that will make getting lunch easier for students in Oklahoma. One provision enshrines a permanent nationwide benefit for lunches over the summer months. Executive Director of Hunger Free Oklahoma Chris Bernard said qualified families can get $40 per month for up to $120 a summer through the electronic benefits transfer program.
okcfox.com

Oklahoma lawmaker proposes changes to superintendent, principal qualifications

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma State Sen. Brenda Stanley (R-Midwest City) is proposing changes to the requirements to become a superintendent and principal through SB 51. The measure modifies current legislation involving the qualifications needed to be a principal and adds language regarding superintendent qualifications to the same...
blackchronicle.com

SPS sees rise in enrollment, closer to pre-Covid numbers |

Across Oklahoma, public school attendance steadily rebounded this past semester, according to the latest information from the Oklahoma State Department of Education. This is the closest public schools have come to seeing pre-Covid enrollment levels. The data shows that overall, 701,258 public school students in Oklahoma were enrolled in Pre-K...
KOKI FOX 23

Stitt to feature Oklahomans at upcoming inaugural ball events

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said his campaign had a lot of options to choose from when it comes to musical acts performing at his three upcoming inaugural balls next week, but in the end, they are using the event to highlight rising local artists. At the...
kgou.org

Year in state government: Abortion in Pennsylvania, non-citizen voting in Ohio

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with two state lawmakers about issues of importance in their state legislatures this past year. Pennsylvania Democrat Joanna McClinton discusses how action on abortion is tangled up in a leadership struggle, and Ohio Republican Bill Seitz discusses a state constitutional amendment that prevents non-citizen voting.
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Former Addict Trying to Help Others with Sobriety in Oklahoma

A man who overcame addiction after fighting it for years, is now helping others in Oklahoma, find their sobriety. Growing up, Todd Adams was determined to be a college baseball player like his dad. When he was thirteen years old, he got an injury that ended his career and his dreams, and he was devastated. He fell in with the wrong crowd and was introduced to marijuana.
madillrecord.net

VA Secretary meets with tribal leaders

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Denis McDonough recently met with Oklahoma tribal leaders in Oklahoma City at a roundtable discussion. Hosted at the Chickasaw Nation Community Center, the roundtable engaged tribal leaders from across the state in a conversation about their priorities for the VA, its services and the way it offers those services to First American veterans. Oklahoma is home to 39 federally recognized tribes.
kgou.org

Native American artists and community members propose changes to Oklahoma's Land Run Monument

Saying the current monument located at Centennial Park in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown "depicts the glorified embodiment of cavalier, colonial land theft at its finest. After forced relocation to Indian Territory, the federal government promised tribal nations they would never have to move again, and they would never have to cede additional lands…" a local group called SPIRIT (Society to Protect Indigenous Rights and Treaties) solicited input via community meetings, zoom calls and feedback from people via QR codes to envision a monument that tells the whole history of the land run.
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announces inaugural ball performers for 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announced the entertainment headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls on Monday. The headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls will all feature Oklahoma artists who specialize in red-dirt country music. The Tulsa inaugural ball on Jan. 6 will feature Corey Kent, a...
yukonprogressnews.com

Tributes pour in for longtime transportation chief

Tributes have poured in for Yukon’s Gary Ridley, a longtime state transportation official who died Dec. 21 at age 77. Ridley served from 2009-17 as Oklahoma transportation secretary under Gov. Brad Henry and Gov. Mary Fallin. Having first been appointed by Gov. Frank Keating, Ridley was director of the...
a-z-animals.com

Mountain Lions In Oklahoma: Key Facts

Oklahoma has beautiful countryside and plenty of uninhabited space, theoretically the ideal habitat for mountain lions (Puma concolor). That, combined with relatively frequent sightings, makes the elusive animal a hot topic of conversation among local residents. But are there mountain lions living in Oklahoma?. The article below explores this question...
KRMG

Oklahoma ranchers adjust to cold temperatures to keep cattle warm

INOLA, Okla. — Kirt Thacker has been a rancher for 40 years. In all of that time, even through ice storms, he has only lost a few cows because of the cold. Thacker owns Circle T Cattle Company in Inola. He said he has a few options to protect the nearly 100 cows he cares for when temperatures drop to single digits.
kgou.org

Oklahoma State Parks to offer free guided hikes to kick off the new year

Oklahoma State Parks is kicking off the new year with guided hikes and free parking. On New Year's Day, Oklahoma State Parks will offer guided hikes and parking free of charge to Oklahomans looking to ring in the new year outdoors. Staff and volunteers will lead hikes on New Year's Day at several state parks.
