SB Nation
Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez
As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
SB Nation
Benfica not looking to negotiate over Enzo Fernández; Chelsea must pay €120m release clause
Chelsea may be looking to steal a march on potential rivals for Enzo Fernández’s signature, but unsurprisingly, Enzo’s current team aren’t looking to play ball even if we might be willing to break their outgoing transfer record. Benfica are in no hurry to sell, knowing that...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Intensify Efforts to Sign Enzo in January
Liverpool are set to sign forward Cody Gakpo from PSV in the coming days, with the 23-year-old Dutch star set to travel to Merseyside to undergo his medical after the cubs agreed a £37M base fee for the World Cup standout. However, for many Liverpool fans, excitement was tempered...
Official: Liverpool Sign Cody Gakpo From PSV Eindhoven
Liverpool have officially completed the transfer of Dutch international Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.
SB Nation
Rico Lewis Now Ready for the Big Time at Manchester City
Not a few eyebrows were raised when Rico Lewis was spotted in the Manchester City line-up to face Leeds on Wednesday night. Although Pep Guardiola had thrown the youngster into the fray in a few of City’s previous games, he has never has started a Premier League match before.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Cool On €120M Enzo Fernandez
Liverpool’s transfer plan heading into the 2022 offseason was to make a major midfield signing, with Aurélien Tchouaméni at the top of their list, and to then make another major midfield signing in summer of 2023, with Jude Bellingham top of their list. When Tchouaméni went to...
SB Nation
Liverpool vs. Leicester City: Preview, Team News, and Ways to Watch
We’re in the thick of it now. After a leisurely six weeks without club football, the season has picked back up properly, and Liverpool are playing their third game in a week, with another two coming to start the new year. First up, though, Leicester at Anfield. It’s been...
SB Nation
Chelsea in fresh contract talks with Jorginho and N’Golo Kanté — reports
In a situation somewhat reminiscent of last year, Chelsea are faced with the prospect of two important players potentially leaving for free at the end of the season. Last year, it was Antonio Rüdiger and Andreas Christensen. This year, it’s Jorginho and N’Golo Kanté. The situations aren’t exactly the same of course, but so far they have looked to be ending quite similarly (with perhaps one or both of them ending up at Barcelona, even).
SB Nation
Opinion: Alex Pritchard is one of Sunderland’s key men, & offering him a new contract is a must
As the clamour for Sunderland and Ross Stewart to extend their enormously successful partnership continues, there’s also another contractual situation that needs to be addressed as soon as possible - although this one should be far more straightforward. Since his arrival at the club during the summer of 2021,...
SB Nation
Andy Robertson: “We Don’t Have Much Time To Waste”
Liverpool Men return to Anfield on Friday. After what felt like an eternity, it’s time to hit the ground running and make up some of the lost ground from the early season. The restart began with a win against Aston Villa on Monday, and defender Andy Robertson is eager to build on that success.
SB Nation
Manchester United 3-0 Nottingham Forest: Reds return to Premier League action with comfortable win
Manchester United marked their return to Premier League action with a comfortable 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial both scored in a routine first half, and Fred iced the cake with a third late in the second. The win brings United within a point of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.
SB Nation
Swansea City Fans Verdict: A Vital Three Points
As late Christmas presents go, Tuesday night’s win over Swansea City was a pretty good one. The Royals yet again had to show heart and spirit to dig in and gain three very valuable points. Andy Carroll’s opener got the ball rolling before player of the season in waiting...
SB Nation
Who Should Leicester City Target At Right Wing?
Look, I don’t like it any more than you do, but as you are almost certainly aware, right-wing remains a problem position for the Foxes. It turns out that Riyad Mahrez was a generational talent and finding another player of his ilk is really, really hard unless you have nigh-infinite money to spend. Then it’s only “really hard.”
SB Nation
Leicester 0-3 Newcastle - Match Report: Magpies strike early, coast to dominant win
Following Newcastle’s meandering Carabao Cup victory over Bournemouth (1-0) last week in which the Toon dominated the stat sheet but narrowly capitalized on an own goal to proceed, there was an air of nervousness among the Toon Army. In fact, many of the match-day pundits predicted that this match...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Leeds Build Up, Erling 800?, Vinny Picks Ronnie, and More...
Manchester City are in the thick of their holiday fixtures. Next up for Pep Guardiola’s men is a trip to Yorkshire to face Leeds United. Sky Blue News has all the headlines as we ready for a mid-week match in the Premier League. Erling Haaland and two Man City...
NBC Sports
Manchester City vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news
SAO PAULO (AP) Pele, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82. The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had...
Arsène Wenger enjoys 'special' surprise return to Emirates Stadium as Arsenal beats West Ham
Arsène Wenger's departure from Arsenal as the club's manager in 2018 was bittersweet.
SB Nation
Report: Tottenham Women to rival WSL transfer record for Chelsea striker Bethany England
There’s POTENTIALLY SEISMIC TRANSFER NEWS coming out of Tottenham Hotspur’s camp this morning! According to the Daily Mail (I know, we’ll get to that, hang on), Tottenham Hotspur Women are preparing to rival the WSL transfer record by paying £250k for the transfer of England international striker Bethany England from Chelsea.
SB Nation
Erling Haaland: When Ripping Records Apart Becomes a Hobby
Manchester City may not be at the top of the Premier League table but Erling Haaland is making sure he tops the table for strikers. The Leeds-born striker added another two goals to his collection this season when City faced the Whites to go seven clear of the nearest contender for the season’s golden boot award.
SB Nation
Tuesday December 27th Open Thread
