Athens, GA

Larry Brown Sports

Seahawks coach made Garrett Wilson mistake while previewing Jets

One Seattle Seahawks assistant coach may have inadvertently given the New York Jets some bulletin board material with remarks he made Thursday. Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt made a strange gaffe when referring to Jets receiver Garrett Wilson, one of the league’s standout rookies. Hurtt was asked about potential competition between Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq... The post Seahawks coach made Garrett Wilson mistake while previewing Jets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SEATTLE, WA
Albany Herald

WATCH: Jalen Carter Responds To Potential Questions About His Character

We are nearly 48 hours from kickoff between Ohio State and the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl here in Atlanta, Georgia. With a potential trip to the national title on the line, all of the players from both teams were made available to the media on Thursday. Thus, marking the first time Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter was available for comment following the happenings regarding ESPN's Todd McShay.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Without Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins take shot at ousting Patriots

After constantly looking up at the New England Patriots in the standings for nearly two decades, the Miami Dolphins will have a golden opportunity to get back at their division rival on Sunday when the two teams meet in Foxborough, Mass. Miami (8-7) has finished behind the Patriots (7-8) in...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Albany Herald

WATCH: SVP Explains Bloody Tuesdays, Talks Searels and Much More

Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran didn't take long to impact the Georgia roster. He was as close to a "five star" coming out of high school as a center ever could be. The nation's No. 1 ranked center, but it when you talked to the college coaches recruiting him at the time, it was far more about landing the person that is Sedrick Van Pran than the football player.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Saints-Eagles Week 17 Betting Preview

The only glimmer of hope for New Orleans to make the postseason would be winning their final two games over the Eagles and Panthers. They also need Carolina to beat the Buccaneers in Week 17 and Tampa to lose the following Sunday in Atlanta. The Saints are 2-5 on the road.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Albany Herald

Draft position hinges on Atlanta Falcons' final two games

The Atlanta Falcons' final two games are about next season, not this one. Since the Falcons (5-10) were eliminated from playoff contention with a 17-9 loss to the host Baltimore Ravens in Week 16, Atlanta’s last two games — home contests against the Cardinals (4-11) on Sunday and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8) on Jan. 8 — will determine how the football team heads into next season.
ATLANTA, GA

