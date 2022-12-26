Read full article on original website
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Football: How ‘Bloody Tuesday’ and physicality are built into Ohio State and Georgia’s Peach Bowl preparationThe LanternColumbus, OH
A Young Woman Was Murdered The Day Before Her BirthdayStill UnsolvedAthens, GA
Draft position hinges on Atlanta Falcons' final two games
The Atlanta Falcons' final two games are about next season, not this one. Since the Falcons (5-10) were eliminated from playoff contention with a 17-9 loss to the host Baltimore Ravens in Week 16, Atlanta’s last two games — home contests against the Cardinals (4-11) on Sunday and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8) on Jan. 8 — will determine how the football team heads into next season.
WATCH: Stetson Bennett Talks NFL Future, What He's Learned about OSU
With every day that passes, we get a little closer to seeing the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes face off in the Peach Bowl in the college football playoff for a spot in the national championship. The Bulldogs remain a 6.5-point over the Buckeyes and the current favorite to win the national championship amongst the four teams remaining.
Chiefs vie for No. 1 seed vs. hapless Broncos, new coach
The Kansas City Chiefs are shooting for their 15th straight win over Denver at a time when chaos is overwhelming the Broncos. Denver is missing the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season and interim coach Jerry Rosburg will be running the team as the Broncos aim to notch a monumental upset of the Chiefs on Sunday in Kansas City.
Win over Panthers would give Bucs NFC South title
Not much has come easy for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. But now with just two weeks to play in the regular season, it could become clear and convenient for quarterback Tom Brady and his teammates. If they win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon in Tampa, Fla.,...
Derek Carr’s Benching Leads to Massive Shift in 49ers-Raiders Week 17 Spread
Following the announcement that Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr is being replaced by Jarrett Stidham under center, oddsmakers took swift action in regards to the betting line for Sunday’s matchup with the 49ers. San Francisco originally had been installed as a five-point road favorites but steamed up to a...
Report: Josh Dobbs to Make First Career Start vs. Cowboys
With quarterback Ryan Tannehill sidelined after ankle surgery, the Titans are expected to start Josh Dobbs on Thursday Night Football against the Cowboys, according to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo. The news was confirmed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The Titans signed Dobbs...
NFL Week 17 Picks From the MMQB Staff
Welcome to Week 17. The playoff field is rounding into shape, with nine teams now having clinched their spots. This week is full of clinching scenarios, while several teams on the short end of the scoreboard will no doubt be eliminated. Some of this week’s best games include Aaron Rodgers...
Seniors from Munford, Briarcrest voted players of the week
Murray Norman of Munford and Kayli Clarkson of Briarcrest are The Daily Memphian boys and girls high school basketball players of the week.
