Bronx Opera is set to present “Lady in the Dark” starting on Jan. 28, 2022. The production, which runs through Feb. 5, 2022 at the Lovinger Theatre at Lehman College in New York City, will be conducted by Michael Spierman and Eric Kramer and directed by Eric Lamp and Benjamin Spierman.

